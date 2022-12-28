Incidents reported to Danville and Vermilion County police include:
Saturday, Dec. 24
7:27 a.m., death investigation at an undisclosed location.
8:45 a.m., property damage accident, 4100 block of North Vermilion Street.
9:02 a.m., aggravated battery to a juvenile at an undisclosed location.
10:42 a.m., property damage accident, 13000 block of Grape Creek Road.
11:14 a.m., property damage accident in Westville, East Kelly Avenue and Dequimpal Street.
11:26 a.m., property damage accident, East 1200 North Road.
12:27 p.m., property damage accident, Bowman Avenue and Williams Street.
1:03 p.m., property damage accident, 1200 block of Martin Street.
2:07 p.m., burglary at an undisclosed location.
4:16 p.m., retail theft, 1400 block of North Bowman Avenue.
5:57 p.m., property damage accident, hit and run, Parker Avenue and Forrest Street.
6:16 p.m., shots fired, 1000 block of North Vermilion Street.
10:09 p.m., property damage accident, 500 block of West Voorhees Street.
10:40 p.m., criminal trespass, 2500 block of Georgetown Road.
11:25 p.m., personal injury accident, 800 block of East Fairchild Street.
Sunday, Dec. 25
12:55 a.m., child abuse, aggravated domestic battery, obstructing police, 900 block of Redden Court.
1:26 a.m., property damage accident in Georgetown, 400 block of South Main Street.
2:42 a.m., property damage accident, hit and run, Vermilion and Davidson streets.
3:08 a.m., assault, 400 block of South Buchanan Street.
9:25 a.m., property damage accident in Westville, Smith Avenue and Brooks Street.
11:24 a.m., domestic battery, criminal damage at an undisclosed location.
12:38 p.m., battery, 900 block of North Hazel Street.
1:39 p.m., property damage accident, hit and run, 200 block of Newell Avenue.
2:34 p.m., property damage accident in Westville, 300 block of Pennsylvania Street.
5:26 p.m., property damage accident in Westville, 800 block of West Main Street.
9:35 p.m., domestic battery in Fairmount, East 1410 North Road.
11:17 p.m., disorderly conduct, aggravated assault, 1000 block of Giddings Street.
Monday, Dec. 26:
3:50 a.m., personal injury accident at an undisclosed location.
9:14 a.m., property damage accident, Pixley and Williams Street.
9:16 a.m., property damage accident, North 1750 East Road.
10:26 a.m., property damage accident, 800 block of East Williams Street.
10:30 a.m., criminal trespass, 100 block of Grace Street.
10:46 a.m., property damage accident, hit and run, 400 block of Dawn Avenue.
12:45 p.m., property damage accident in Oakwood, 200 block of Eaglebluff Drive.
1:08 p.m., residential burglary, theft, aggravated assault, unlawful use of a weapon involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.
2:06 p.m., criminal damage, 900 block of North Hazel Street.
3:08 p.m., aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, 1600 block of Edgewood Drive.
3:09 p.m., theft at an undisclosed location.
4:31 p.m., battery, 700 block of South Street.
5:34 p.m., property damage accident, hit and run, Hazel and English Streets.
8:00 p.m., criminal trespass involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.
8:00 p.m., property damage accident in Oakwood, 300 block of Timberridge Drive.
8:45 p.m., burglary to residence, criminal damage, North Vermilion Street.
Tuesday, Dec. 27:
12:39 a.m., domestic battery, aggravated assault, 3100 block of East Voorhees.
3:50 a.m., aggravated battery to an officer in Georgetown, East 670 North Road.
7:57 a.m., criminal trespass, 1500 block of Edgewood Drive.
8:02 a.m., death investigation at an undisclosed location.
9:49 a.m., criminal damage, 500 block of North Vermilion Street.
10:24 a.m., domestic battery involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.
12:02 p.m., theft, 700 block of Commerce Street.
1:30 p.m., domestic battery, 400 block of Sager Street.
1:37 p.m., theft, 1500 block of Valleyview Avenue.
1:58 p.m., property damage accident, 500 block of Brickyard Road.
3:05 p.m., aggravated assault, disorderly conduct, 1200 block of East Fairchild Street.
3:17 p.m., burglary to vehicle, 2300 block of Cannon Street.
3:33 p.m., criminal damage, 900 block of Hillside Drive.
4:03 p.m., burglary at an undisclosed location.
5:18 p.m., property damage accident in Rossville, Illinois 1 and Manns Chapel Road.
6:44 p.m., death investigation at an undisclosed location.
7:16 p.m., domestic battery at an undisclosed location.
7:48 p.m., criminal damage at an undisclosed location.
8:57 p.m., domestic battery in Fairmount, East 1100 North Road.
10:57 p.m., criminal trespass, 300 block of North Washington Avenue.
11:07 p.m., personal injury accident, East Main and South Buchanan streets.
11:11 p.m., battery in Georgetown, 1500 block of North Main Street.
