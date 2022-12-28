Incidents reported to Danville and Vermilion County police include:

Saturday, Dec. 24

7:27 a.m., death investigation at an undisclosed location.

8:45 a.m., property damage accident, 4100 block of North Vermilion Street.

9:02 a.m., aggravated battery to a juvenile at an undisclosed location.

10:42 a.m., property damage accident, 13000 block of Grape Creek Road.

11:14 a.m., property damage accident in Westville, East Kelly Avenue and Dequimpal Street.

11:26 a.m., property damage accident, East 1200 North Road.

12:27 p.m., property damage accident, Bowman Avenue and Williams Street.

1:03 p.m., property damage accident, 1200 block of Martin Street.

2:07 p.m., burglary at an undisclosed location.

4:16 p.m., retail theft, 1400 block of North Bowman Avenue.

5:57 p.m., property damage accident, hit and run, Parker Avenue and Forrest Street.

6:16 p.m., shots fired, 1000 block of North Vermilion Street.

10:09 p.m., property damage accident, 500 block of West Voorhees Street.

10:40 p.m., criminal trespass, 2500 block of Georgetown Road.

11:25 p.m., personal injury accident, 800 block of East Fairchild Street.

Sunday, Dec. 25

12:55 a.m., child abuse, aggravated domestic battery, obstructing police, 900 block of Redden Court.

1:26 a.m., property damage accident in Georgetown, 400 block of South Main Street.

2:42 a.m., property damage accident, hit and run, Vermilion and Davidson streets.

3:08 a.m., assault, 400 block of South Buchanan Street.

9:25 a.m., property damage accident in Westville, Smith Avenue and Brooks Street.

11:24 a.m., domestic battery, criminal damage at an undisclosed location.

12:38 p.m., battery, 900 block of North Hazel Street.

1:39 p.m., property damage accident, hit and run, 200 block of Newell Avenue.

2:34 p.m., property damage accident in Westville, 300 block of Pennsylvania Street.

5:26 p.m., property damage accident in Westville, 800 block of West Main Street.

9:35 p.m., domestic battery in Fairmount, East 1410 North Road.

11:17 p.m., disorderly conduct, aggravated assault, 1000 block of Giddings Street.

Monday, Dec. 26:

3:50 a.m., personal injury accident at an undisclosed location.

9:14 a.m., property damage accident, Pixley and Williams Street.

9:16 a.m., property damage accident, North 1750 East Road.

10:26 a.m., property damage accident, 800 block of East Williams Street.

10:30 a.m., criminal trespass, 100 block of Grace Street.

10:46 a.m., property damage accident, hit and run, 400 block of Dawn Avenue.

12:45 p.m., property damage accident in Oakwood, 200 block of Eaglebluff Drive.

1:08 p.m., residential burglary, theft, aggravated assault, unlawful use of a weapon involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.

2:06 p.m., criminal damage, 900 block of North Hazel Street.

3:08 p.m., aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, 1600 block of Edgewood Drive.

3:09 p.m., theft at an undisclosed location.

4:31 p.m., battery, 700 block of South Street.

5:34 p.m., property damage accident, hit and run, Hazel and English Streets.

8:00 p.m., criminal trespass involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.

8:00 p.m., property damage accident in Oakwood, 300 block of Timberridge Drive.

8:45 p.m., burglary to residence, criminal damage, North Vermilion Street.

Tuesday, Dec. 27:

12:39 a.m., domestic battery, aggravated assault, 3100 block of East Voorhees.

3:50 a.m., aggravated battery to an officer in Georgetown, East 670 North Road.

7:57 a.m., criminal trespass, 1500 block of Edgewood Drive.

8:02 a.m., death investigation at an undisclosed location.

9:49 a.m., criminal damage, 500 block of North Vermilion Street.

10:24 a.m., domestic battery involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.

12:02 p.m., theft, 700 block of Commerce Street.

1:30 p.m., domestic battery, 400 block of Sager Street.

1:37 p.m., theft, 1500 block of Valleyview Avenue.

1:58 p.m., property damage accident, 500 block of Brickyard Road.

3:05 p.m., aggravated assault, disorderly conduct, 1200 block of East Fairchild Street.

3:17 p.m., burglary to vehicle, 2300 block of Cannon Street.

3:33 p.m., criminal damage, 900 block of Hillside Drive.

4:03 p.m., burglary at an undisclosed location.

5:18 p.m., property damage accident in Rossville, Illinois 1 and Manns Chapel Road.

6:44 p.m., death investigation at an undisclosed location.

7:16 p.m., domestic battery at an undisclosed location.

7:48 p.m., criminal damage at an undisclosed location.

8:57 p.m., domestic battery in Fairmount, East 1100 North Road.

10:57 p.m., criminal trespass, 300 block of North Washington Avenue.

11:07 p.m., personal injury accident, East Main and South Buchanan streets.

11:11 p.m., battery in Georgetown, 1500 block of North Main Street.

