Incidents reported to Danville and Vermilion County police include:

Wednesday, Dec. 21:

8:05 a.m., criminal damage, 900 block of North Walnut Street.

8:49 a.m., battery, 2100 block of East Main Street.

12:12 p.m. theft, criminal damage, 500 block of West Williams Street.

12:22 p.m., personal injury accident in Fithian, North 500 East Road and East 2000 North Road.

12:40 p.m., theft at an undisclosed location.

12:51 p.m., personal injury accident in Potomac, 900 East Road and 2500 North Road.

2:12 p.m., personal injury accident at an undisclosed location.

2:13 p.m., theft, 500 block of East Main Street.

2:50 p.m., property damage accident, 700 block of East Main Street.

3:06 p.m., property damage accident, 500 block of East Fairchild Street.

3:20 p.m., property damage accident, hit and run, West Hegeler Lane.

3:23 p.m., burglary in Georgetown, 500 block of Perrysville Road.

4:50 p.m., property damage accident, Lake Shore Drive and North Vermilion Street.

5:13 p.m., personal injury accident at an undisclosed location.

5:15 p.m., theft at an undisclosed location in Westville.

5:21 p.m., retail theft, West Newell Road.

5:38 p.m., property damage accident, Main and Kimball Streets.

5:38 p.m., property damage accident in Tilton, 1600 block of Georgetown Road.

5:48 p.m., aggravated fleeing, eluding police, Williams and Oak Streets.

5:50 p.m., criminal damage, 400 block of North Griffin Street.

6:00 p.m., fleeing, eluding police in Rossville, Illinois 1.

6:56 p.m., theft, 1200 block of Garden Drive.

Thursday, Dec. 22:

2:56 a.m., aggravated battery in Georgetown, 1500 block of North Main Street.

3:33 a.m., prowler, 100 block of Cunningham Avenue.

5:52 a.m., property damage accident, East Main and Bismark Streets.

12:02 p.m., burglary, 1700 block of North Bowman Avenue.

2:34 p.m., retail theft, 3900 block of North Vermilion Street.

2:00 p.m., residential burglary, 1300 block of Robinson Street.

2:41 p.m., disorderly conduct, criminal trespass, retail theft, 4100 block of North Vermilion Street.

4:42 p.m., property damage accident in Oakwood, Batestown Road and Stunkard Court.

5:23 p.m., personal injury accident at an undisclosed location.

6:00 p.m., theft at an undisclosed location in Tilton.

6:10 p.m., battery in Georgetown, 200 block of East Seventh Street.

6:47 p.m., shots fired, 1600 block of Valleyview Avenue.

7:11 p.m., criminal damage, 1000 block of Brewer Road.

8:35 p.m., domestic battery, wanted on a warrant, 2700 block of Townway Road.

9:44 p.m., property damage accident, 4100 block of North Vermilion Street.

10:02 p.m., reckless driving in Westville, South State Street and Ingle Street.

10:44 p.m., domestic battery, 1300 block of Second Avenue.

11:04 p.m., property damage accident in Westville, 1200 block of North State Street.

Friday, Dec. 23:

12:52 a.m., property damage accident, Skyline Drive and Crestview Drive.

1:01 a.m., domestic battery, 200 block of West 12th Street.

6:01 a.m., armed robbery, North Gilbert Street.

7:01 a.m., death investigation at an undisclosed location.

12:34 p.m., death investigation at an undisclosed location.

1:12 p.m., theft in Tilton, 100 block of West Fifth Street.

1:16 p.m., property damage accident, 600 block of South Bowman Avenue.

2:07 p.m., theft in Oakwood, 500 block of North Oakwood Street.

2:16 p.m., battery, 4100 block of North Vermilion Street.

3:06 p.m., property damage accident, 2300 North Road and 1450 East Road.

3:31 p.m., personal injury accident at an undisclosed location.

3:33 p.m., property damage accident, Gilbert and North Streets.

3:45 p.m., property damage accident in Westville, Lyons Road and Georgetown Road.

4:05 p.m., domestic battery, 27000 block of Illinois 1.

4:33 p.m., property damage accident in Tilton, Ross Lane and Kingsdale Avenue.

4:54 p.m., personal injury accident at an undisclosed.

10:04 p.m., domestic battery, 700 block of Grant Street.

10:22 p.m., domestic battery in Hoopeston, 600 block of Wyman Street.

Saturday, Dec. 24:

2:17 a.m., criminal damage in Westville, 100 block of West Main Street.

2:17 a.m., battery in Westville, 100 block of West Main Street.

