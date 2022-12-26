Incidents reported to Danville and Vermilion County police include:
Wednesday, Dec. 21:
8:05 a.m., criminal damage, 900 block of North Walnut Street.
8:49 a.m., battery, 2100 block of East Main Street.
12:12 p.m. theft, criminal damage, 500 block of West Williams Street.
12:22 p.m., personal injury accident in Fithian, North 500 East Road and East 2000 North Road.
12:40 p.m., theft at an undisclosed location.
12:51 p.m., personal injury accident in Potomac, 900 East Road and 2500 North Road.
2:12 p.m., personal injury accident at an undisclosed location.
2:13 p.m., theft, 500 block of East Main Street.
2:50 p.m., property damage accident, 700 block of East Main Street.
3:06 p.m., property damage accident, 500 block of East Fairchild Street.
3:20 p.m., property damage accident, hit and run, West Hegeler Lane.
3:23 p.m., burglary in Georgetown, 500 block of Perrysville Road.
4:50 p.m., property damage accident, Lake Shore Drive and North Vermilion Street.
5:13 p.m., personal injury accident at an undisclosed location.
5:15 p.m., theft at an undisclosed location in Westville.
5:21 p.m., retail theft, West Newell Road.
5:38 p.m., property damage accident, Main and Kimball Streets.
5:38 p.m., property damage accident in Tilton, 1600 block of Georgetown Road.
5:48 p.m., aggravated fleeing, eluding police, Williams and Oak Streets.
5:50 p.m., criminal damage, 400 block of North Griffin Street.
6:00 p.m., fleeing, eluding police in Rossville, Illinois 1.
6:56 p.m., theft, 1200 block of Garden Drive.
Thursday, Dec. 22:
2:56 a.m., aggravated battery in Georgetown, 1500 block of North Main Street.
3:33 a.m., prowler, 100 block of Cunningham Avenue.
5:52 a.m., property damage accident, East Main and Bismark Streets.
12:02 p.m., burglary, 1700 block of North Bowman Avenue.
2:34 p.m., retail theft, 3900 block of North Vermilion Street.
2:00 p.m., residential burglary, 1300 block of Robinson Street.
2:41 p.m., disorderly conduct, criminal trespass, retail theft, 4100 block of North Vermilion Street.
4:42 p.m., property damage accident in Oakwood, Batestown Road and Stunkard Court.
5:23 p.m., personal injury accident at an undisclosed location.
6:00 p.m., theft at an undisclosed location in Tilton.
6:10 p.m., battery in Georgetown, 200 block of East Seventh Street.
6:47 p.m., shots fired, 1600 block of Valleyview Avenue.
7:11 p.m., criminal damage, 1000 block of Brewer Road.
8:35 p.m., domestic battery, wanted on a warrant, 2700 block of Townway Road.
9:44 p.m., property damage accident, 4100 block of North Vermilion Street.
10:02 p.m., reckless driving in Westville, South State Street and Ingle Street.
10:44 p.m., domestic battery, 1300 block of Second Avenue.
11:04 p.m., property damage accident in Westville, 1200 block of North State Street.
Friday, Dec. 23:
12:52 a.m., property damage accident, Skyline Drive and Crestview Drive.
1:01 a.m., domestic battery, 200 block of West 12th Street.
6:01 a.m., armed robbery, North Gilbert Street.
7:01 a.m., death investigation at an undisclosed location.
12:34 p.m., death investigation at an undisclosed location.
1:12 p.m., theft in Tilton, 100 block of West Fifth Street.
1:16 p.m., property damage accident, 600 block of South Bowman Avenue.
2:07 p.m., theft in Oakwood, 500 block of North Oakwood Street.
2:16 p.m., battery, 4100 block of North Vermilion Street.
3:06 p.m., property damage accident, 2300 North Road and 1450 East Road.
3:31 p.m., personal injury accident at an undisclosed location.
3:33 p.m., property damage accident, Gilbert and North Streets.
3:45 p.m., property damage accident in Westville, Lyons Road and Georgetown Road.
4:05 p.m., domestic battery, 27000 block of Illinois 1.
4:33 p.m., property damage accident in Tilton, Ross Lane and Kingsdale Avenue.
4:54 p.m., personal injury accident at an undisclosed.
10:04 p.m., domestic battery, 700 block of Grant Street.
10:22 p.m., domestic battery in Hoopeston, 600 block of Wyman Street.
Saturday, Dec. 24:
2:17 a.m., criminal damage in Westville, 100 block of West Main Street.
2:17 a.m., battery in Westville, 100 block of West Main Street.
