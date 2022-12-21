Incidents reported to Danville and Vermilion County police include:
Monday, Dec. 19:
12:04 a.m., property damage accident, Deerwood Drive and Fowler Avenue.
2:50 a.m., property damage accident, 700 block of West Williams Street.
3:49 a.m., retail theft, 600 block of South Bowman Avenue.
7:46 a.m., criminal damage at an undisclosed location.
8:37 a.m., theft, East South Street.
8:54 a.m., criminal damage, 200 block of North Vermilion Street.
9:15 a.m., retail theft, 2900 block of North Vermilion Street.
9:48 a.m., retail theft, 2900 block of North Vermilion Street.
10:58 a.m., personal injury accident at an undisclosed location.
1:12 p.m., property damage accident, 500 block of North Gilbert Street.
2:35 p.m., criminal damage, aggravated arson, 4100 block of North Vermilion Street.
3:04 p.m., theft, U.S. 150 and Batestown Road.
4:43 p.m., theft at an undisclosed location.
4:45 p.m., theft at an undisclosed location in Fithian.
5:45 p.m., property damage accident, Fairchild and Oak Streets.
5:54 p.m., property damage accident, Voorhees Street and Daisy Lane.
5:59 p.m., criminal damage, 1000 block of East Main Street.
6:34 p.m., domestic battery, 300 block of Porter Street.
6:44 p.m., assault, 1500 block of North Washington Avenue.
6:59 p.m., theft in Tilton, 14000 block of Catlin-Tilton Road.
7:23 p.m., hit and run at an undisclosed location in Tilton.
8:30 p.m., theft, 1500 block of Valleyview Avenue.
8:33 p.m., property damage accident, 27000 block of Illinois 1.
9:13 p.m., aggravated battery, 900 block of Shasta Drive.
Tuesday, Dec. 20:
1:00 a.m., burglary, 2000 block of East Main Street.
2:09 a.m., aggravated unlawful use of a weapon by a convicted felon, East Main Street and Bismark Street.
7:51 a.m., domestic battery, 1200 block of Garden Drive.
8:09 a.m., criminal damage, 300 block of Eastgate Drive.
9:09 a.m., theft, 400 block of North Vermilion Street.
9:53 a.m., domestic battery, 600 block of East 13th Street.
9:58 a.m., burglary, 2200 block of Oakwood Avenue.
11:41 a.m., death investigation at an undisclosed location.
11:51 a.m., theft, 900 block of North Franklin Street.
12:06 p.m., aggravated assault, 100 block of Elmwood Avenue.
1:38 p.m., retail theft, 1200 block of East Main Street.
2:22 p.m., criminal trespass, 600 block of Sherman Street.
4:52 p.m., sales of obscene material, 1000 block of Garfield Place.
5:02 p.m., property damage accident, 600 block of Section Street.
5:52 p.m., personal injury accident at an undisclosed location.
6:09 p.m., theft at an undisclosed location.
7:02 p.m., retail theft, 300 block of West Fairchild Street.
7:11 p.m., criminal damage at an undisclosed location.
9:17 p.m., criminal trespass, 900 block of Redden Court.
11:32 p.m., domestic battery, 900 block of North Hazel Street.
11:48 p.m., battery, 1000 block of North Bowman Avenue.
Wednesday, Dec. 21:
2:28 a.m., burglary, possession of drug paraphernalia, 2100 block of East Main Street.
