Incidents reported to Danville and Vermilion County police include:

Monday, Dec. 19:

12:04 a.m., property damage accident, Deerwood Drive and Fowler Avenue.

2:50 a.m., property damage accident, 700 block of West Williams Street.

3:49 a.m., retail theft, 600 block of South Bowman Avenue.

7:46 a.m., criminal damage at an undisclosed location.

8:37 a.m., theft, East South Street.

8:54 a.m., criminal damage, 200 block of North Vermilion Street.

9:15 a.m., retail theft, 2900 block of North Vermilion Street.

9:48 a.m., retail theft, 2900 block of North Vermilion Street.

10:58 a.m., personal injury accident at an undisclosed location.

1:12 p.m., property damage accident, 500 block of North Gilbert Street.

2:35 p.m., criminal damage, aggravated arson, 4100 block of North Vermilion Street.

3:04 p.m., theft, U.S. 150 and Batestown Road.

4:43 p.m., theft at an undisclosed location.

4:45 p.m., theft at an undisclosed location in Fithian.

5:45 p.m., property damage accident, Fairchild and Oak Streets.

5:54 p.m., property damage accident, Voorhees Street and Daisy Lane.

5:59 p.m., criminal damage, 1000 block of East Main Street.

6:34 p.m., domestic battery, 300 block of Porter Street.

6:44 p.m., assault, 1500 block of North Washington Avenue.

6:59 p.m., theft in Tilton, 14000 block of Catlin-Tilton Road.

7:23 p.m., hit and run at an undisclosed location in Tilton.

8:30 p.m., theft, 1500 block of Valleyview Avenue.

8:33 p.m., property damage accident, 27000 block of Illinois 1.

9:13 p.m., aggravated battery, 900 block of Shasta Drive.

Tuesday, Dec. 20:

1:00 a.m., burglary, 2000 block of East Main Street.

2:09 a.m., aggravated unlawful use of a weapon by a convicted felon, East Main Street and Bismark Street.

7:51 a.m., domestic battery, 1200 block of Garden Drive.

8:09 a.m., criminal damage, 300 block of Eastgate Drive.

9:09 a.m., theft, 400 block of North Vermilion Street.

9:53 a.m., domestic battery, 600 block of East 13th Street.

9:58 a.m., burglary, 2200 block of Oakwood Avenue.

11:41 a.m., death investigation at an undisclosed location.

11:51 a.m., theft, 900 block of North Franklin Street.

12:06 p.m., aggravated assault, 100 block of Elmwood Avenue.

1:38 p.m., retail theft, 1200 block of East Main Street.

2:22 p.m., criminal trespass, 600 block of Sherman Street.

4:52 p.m., sales of obscene material, 1000 block of Garfield Place.

5:02 p.m., property damage accident, 600 block of Section Street.

5:52 p.m., personal injury accident at an undisclosed location.

6:09 p.m., theft at an undisclosed location.

7:02 p.m., retail theft, 300 block of West Fairchild Street.

7:11 p.m., criminal damage at an undisclosed location.

9:17 p.m., criminal trespass, 900 block of Redden Court.

11:32 p.m., domestic battery, 900 block of North Hazel Street.

11:48 p.m., battery, 1000 block of North Bowman Avenue.

Wednesday, Dec. 21:

2:28 a.m., burglary, possession of drug paraphernalia, 2100 block of East Main Street.

