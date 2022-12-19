Incidents reported to Danville and Vermilion County police include:
Sunday, Dec. 18:
9:38 a.m., theft at an undisclosed location.
10:38 a.m., child abuse at an undisclosed location.
1:47 p.m., two reports of retail theft, 4100 block of North Vermilion Street.
1:51 p.m., theft, 800 block of North Logan Avenue.
2:58 p.m., retail theft, 300 block of West Fairchild Street.
3:39 p.m., criminal trespass, 400 block of North Vermilion Street.
4:05 p.m., domestic battery at an undisclosed location.
4:38 p.m., domestic battery, 900 block of Knollcrest Drive.
4:50 p.m., reckless discharge of a firearm in Oakwood, 15000 block of North 920 East Road.
6:24 p.m., criminal damage to government supported property, 400 block of North Vermilion Street.
7:23 p.m., aggravated assault, Home Street.
10:58 p.m., resisting/obstructing police, 1300 block of Sheridan Street.
Monday, Dec. 19:
12:25 a.m., aggravated fleeing, eluding police, 800 block of East Seminary Street.
12:25 a.m., property damage accident, 800 block of East Seminary Street.
12:25 a.m., property damage accident, 300 block of North Griffin Street.
5:55 a.m., property damage accident, East Main Street and Lynch Road.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.