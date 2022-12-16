Incidents reported to Danville and Vermilion County police include:
Saturday, Dec. 10:
8:20 p.m., driving while suspended, leaving the scene of an accident in Westville, 500 block of North State Street.
Tuesday, Dec. 13:
8:37 a.m., domestic battery, 900 block of Shasta Drive.
1:39 p.m., theft in Tilton, 1600 block of Georgetown Road.
Wednesday, Dec. 14:
8:05 a.m., theft in Catlin, 14000 block of North McGee Road.
10:06 a.m., property damage accident, Griggs and Pixley Streets.
10:12 a.m., criminal sexual assault at an undisclosed location.
10:46 a.m., property damage accident, 600 block of Section Street.
11:38 a.m., death investigation at an undisclosed location.
12:18 p.m., property damage accident in Fairmount, 9800 block of Camp Drake Road.
12:27 p.m., theft, 1900 block of Hickory Road.
12:36 p.m., criminal damage, 2700 block of North Vermilion Street.
12:45 p.m., domestic battery, 700 block of Cleveland Avenue.
1:30 p.m., indecent exposure, East Main Street.
2:15 p.m., retail theft, 800 block of North Vermilion Street.
2:36 p.m., criminal damage at an undisclosed location.
2:36 p.m., aggravated discharge of a firearm, Harrison Street.
3:33 p.m., death investigation at an undisclosed location.
4:11 p.m., property damage accident in Tilton, G Street and First Street.
4:24 p.m., theft at an undisclosed location.
4:42 p.m., personal injury accident at an undisclosed location.
4:50 p.m., property damage accident in Westville, South State and Vermont Streets.
5:01 p.m., personal injury accident at an undisclosed location.
8:19 p.m., criminal damage, East Fifth Street.
9:10 p.m., personal injury accident at an undisclosed location.
11:25 p.m., aggravated assault, 1200 block of North Bowman Avenue.
Thursday, Dec. 15:
4:01 a.m., domestic battery in Hoopeston, 200 block of West Maple Street.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.