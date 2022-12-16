Incidents reported to Danville and Vermilion County police include:

Saturday, Dec. 10:

8:20 p.m., driving while suspended, leaving the scene of an accident in Westville, 500 block of North State Street.

Tuesday, Dec. 13:

8:37 a.m., domestic battery, 900 block of Shasta Drive.

1:39 p.m., theft in Tilton, 1600 block of Georgetown Road.

Wednesday, Dec. 14:

8:05 a.m., theft in Catlin, 14000 block of North McGee Road.

10:06 a.m., property damage accident, Griggs and Pixley Streets.

10:12 a.m., criminal sexual assault at an undisclosed location.

10:46 a.m., property damage accident, 600 block of Section Street.

11:38 a.m., death investigation at an undisclosed location.

12:18 p.m., property damage accident in Fairmount, 9800 block of Camp Drake Road.

12:27 p.m., theft, 1900 block of Hickory Road.

12:36 p.m., criminal damage, 2700 block of North Vermilion Street.

12:45 p.m., domestic battery, 700 block of Cleveland Avenue.

1:30 p.m., indecent exposure, East Main Street.

2:15 p.m., retail theft, 800 block of North Vermilion Street.

2:36 p.m., criminal damage at an undisclosed location.

2:36 p.m., aggravated discharge of a firearm, Harrison Street.

3:33 p.m., death investigation at an undisclosed location.

4:11 p.m., property damage accident in Tilton, G Street and First Street.

4:24 p.m., theft at an undisclosed location.

4:42 p.m., personal injury accident at an undisclosed location.

4:50 p.m., property damage accident in Westville, South State and Vermont Streets.

5:01 p.m., personal injury accident at an undisclosed location.

8:19 p.m., criminal damage, East Fifth Street.

9:10 p.m., personal injury accident at an undisclosed location.

11:25 p.m., aggravated assault, 1200 block of North Bowman Avenue.

Thursday, Dec. 15:

4:01 a.m., domestic battery in Hoopeston, 200 block of West Maple Street.

Tags

Trending Video