Incidents reported to Danville and Vermilion County police include:
Sunday, Dec. 11:
7:34 p.m., retail theft, 4100 block of North Vermilion Street.
Monday, Dec. 12:
10:53 a.m., property damage accident, Bowman Avenue and Williams Street.
9:18 a.m., death investigation at an undisclosed location.
9:57 a.m., criminal sexual abuse at an undisclosed location.
10:24 a.m., domestic battery at an undisclosed location.
12:46 p.m., criminal damage to property, 700 block of North Logan Avenue.
1:11 p.m., residential burglary at an undisclosed location.
4:58 p.m., property damage accident, 3600 block of North Vermilion Street.
5:05 p.m., property damage accident, Georgetown Road and Lete Lane.
5:39 p.m., property damage accident in Westville, 100 block of South State Street.
6:04 p.m., battery involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.
6:53 p.m., property damage accident, hit and run, Main and Gilbert Streets.
7:34 p.m., retail theft, 4100 block of North Vermilion Street.
9:40 p.m., property damage accident in Georgetown, Illinois 1 and East 900 North Road.
Tuesday, Dec. 13:
12:11 a.m., driving under the influence, criminal trespass, disorderly conduct and resisting in Georgetown, 15000 block of College Avenue.
12:13 a.m., domestic battery, 1600 block of Beechwood Drive.
1:12 a.m., domestic battery, 900 block of Shasta Drive.
1:16 a.m., property damage accident, 23000 block of Shake Rag Road.
2:08 a.m., criminal damage, 1600 block of North Franklin Street.
2:33 a.m., property damage accident, North Gilbert and West Main Streets.
3:19 a.m., criminal damage, 400 block of Part Street.
3:30 a.m., theft of motor vehicle, 200 block of South State Street.
9:09 a.m., criminal damage, 100 block of West Ellsworth Street.
9:15 a.m., possession of stolen vehicle, obstructing justice, North Alexander Street.
1:13 p.m., property damage accident, Madison and Walnut Streets.
2:28 p.m., disorderly conduct, 800 block of Harmon Street.
2:55 p.m., retail theft, 4100 block of North Vermilion Street.
3:15 p.m., mob action at an undisclosed location.
3:15 p.m., burglary to residence, reckless driving, criminal trespass, 200 block of South State Street.
3:44 p.m., criminal trespass at an undisclosed location.
4:44 p.m., property damage accident in Rossville, East Attica Road and North 1850 East Road.
6:34 p.m., disorderly conduct, Griggs Court.
9:18 p.m., criminal damage at an undisclosed location.
10:05 p.m., property damage accident, hit and run, 300 block of West Williams Street.
10:06 p.m., criminal trespass, 800 block of North Logan Avenue.
Wednesday, Dec. 14:
12:36 a.m., criminal damage to property, Cronkhite Avenue.
1:52 a.m., burglary in Georgetown, 5900 block of Illinois 1.
2:44 a.m., domestic battery, assault, 100 block of Fairweight Avenue.
