Incidents reported to Danville and Vermilion County police include:

Sunday, Dec. 11:

7:34 p.m., retail theft, 4100 block of North Vermilion Street.

Monday, Dec. 12:

10:53 a.m., property damage accident, Bowman Avenue and Williams Street.

9:18 a.m., death investigation at an undisclosed location.

9:57 a.m., criminal sexual abuse at an undisclosed location.

10:24 a.m., domestic battery at an undisclosed location.

12:46 p.m., criminal damage to property, 700 block of North Logan Avenue.

1:11 p.m., residential burglary at an undisclosed location.

4:58 p.m., property damage accident, 3600 block of North Vermilion Street.

5:05 p.m., property damage accident, Georgetown Road and Lete Lane.

5:39 p.m., property damage accident in Westville, 100 block of South State Street.

6:04 p.m., battery involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.

6:53 p.m., property damage accident, hit and run, Main and Gilbert Streets.

9:40 p.m., property damage accident in Georgetown, Illinois 1 and East 900 North Road.

Tuesday, Dec. 13:

12:11 a.m., driving under the influence, criminal trespass, disorderly conduct and resisting in Georgetown, 15000 block of College Avenue.

12:13 a.m., domestic battery, 1600 block of Beechwood Drive.

1:12 a.m., domestic battery, 900 block of Shasta Drive.

1:16 a.m., property damage accident, 23000 block of Shake Rag Road.

2:08 a.m., criminal damage, 1600 block of North Franklin Street.

2:33 a.m., property damage accident, North Gilbert and West Main Streets.

3:19 a.m., criminal damage, 400 block of Part Street.

3:30 a.m., theft of motor vehicle, 200 block of South State Street.

9:09 a.m., criminal damage, 100 block of West Ellsworth Street.

9:15 a.m., possession of stolen vehicle, obstructing justice, North Alexander Street.

1:13 p.m., property damage accident, Madison and Walnut Streets.

2:28 p.m., disorderly conduct, 800 block of Harmon Street.

2:55 p.m., retail theft, 4100 block of North Vermilion Street.

3:15 p.m., mob action at an undisclosed location.

3:15 p.m., burglary to residence, reckless driving, criminal trespass, 200 block of South State Street.

3:44 p.m., criminal trespass at an undisclosed location.

4:44 p.m., property damage accident in Rossville, East Attica Road and North 1850 East Road.

6:34 p.m., disorderly conduct, Griggs Court.

9:18 p.m., criminal damage at an undisclosed location.

10:05 p.m., property damage accident, hit and run, 300 block of West Williams Street.

10:06 p.m., criminal trespass, 800 block of North Logan Avenue.

Wednesday, Dec. 14:

12:36 a.m., criminal damage to property, Cronkhite Avenue.

1:52 a.m., burglary in Georgetown, 5900 block of Illinois 1.

2:44 a.m., domestic battery, assault, 100 block of Fairweight Avenue.

