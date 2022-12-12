Incidents reported to Danville and Vermilion County police include:
Wednesday, Dec. 7:
10:34 a.m., indecent solicitation of a minor at an undisclosed location.
2:23 p.m., domestic battery in Tilton, 500 block of Central Avenue.
3:00 p.m., theft involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.
Thursday, Dec. 8:
2:16 a.m., theft of motor vehicle, 600 block of North Beard Street.
2:34 a.m., death investigation at an undisclosed location.
6:49 a.m., retail theft, 3600 block of North Vermilion Street.
7:35 a.m., property damage accident in Tilton, Interstate 74 mile marker 215.
8:22 a.m., death investigation at an undisclosed location.
8:24 a.m., residential burglary in Westville, 16000 block of Clingan Lane.
8:28 a.m., criminal trespass, 1000 block of North Vermilion Street.
9:20 a.m., criminal damage, 100 block of Iowa Street.
9:35 a.m., domestic battery, State Street.
10:17 a.m., property damage accident, 200 block of Grace Street.
10:30 a.m., indecent solicitation of a minor at an undisclosed location.
11:26 a.m., retail theft, 3600 block of North Vermilion Street.
11:55 a.m., residential burglary in Rankin, North 770 East Road.
12:30 p.m., theft, 1200 block of Perrysville Road.
3:14 p.m., property damage accident, East Voorhees and North Collett Streets.
3:16 p.m., domestic battery, wanted on a warrant, 200 block of North Bowman Avenue.
4:45 p.m., theft, 2800 block of North Vermilion Street.
5:11 p.m., criminal damage, Georgetown Road and Lete Lane.
6:16 p.m., property damage accident, West Fairchild and Robinson Streets.
6:58 p.m., battery, 1000 block of Moore Street.
7:30 p.m., property damage accident in Oakwood, Glenburn Creek Road and 1000 East Road.
Friday, Dec. 9:
1:56 a.m., property damage accident in Penfield, U.S. 136 and 170 East Road.
4:26 a.m., personal injury accident at an undisclosed location.
4:52 a.m., criminal damage, North Gilbert Street.
10:27 a.m., retail theft, East Main Street.
10:34 a.m., property damage accident, Cleveland Avenue and Bowman Avenue.
10:53 a.m., burglary, theft, 1700 block of West Williams Street.
12:42 p.m., criminal damage in Ridge Farm, North 1860 East Road.
12:50 p.m., theft, 1400 block of Eastview Drive.
1:32 p.m., battery, Perrysville Road and Bowman Avenue.
1:57 p.m., theft, 100 block of West Lake Boulevard.
2:59 p.m., hit and run, Juliana Drive and Georgetown Road.
3:11 p.m., theft, 100 block of East Ninth Street.
4:05 p.m., burglary, 1800 block of East Voorhees Street.
4:12 p.m., criminal damage at an undisclosed location.
4:15 p.m., property damage accident, East Liberty Lane.
4:57 p.m., property damage accident, Williams and Gilbert Streets.
5:04 p.m., property damage accident in Tilton, 2000 block of Illinois 1.
6:39 p.m., domestic battery at an undisclosed location.
6:57 p.m., property damage accident, West Newell Road and 1450 East Road.
7:04 p.m., personal injury accident at an undisclosed location.
10:25 p.m., criminal damage involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.
11:16 p.m., criminal trespass in Oakwood, Delta Drive.
Saturday, Dec. 10:
3:27 a.m., property damage accident in Rossville, Illinois 1 and Manns Chapel Road.
4:26 a.m., domestic battery, unlawful restraint, wanted on a warrant, 1100 block of Koehn Drive.
9:06 a.m., death investigation at an undisclosed location.
10:23 a.m., property damage accident, East Voorhees Street and North Vermilion Street.
2:23 p.m., residential burglary, 1500 block of East Main Street.
3:00 p.m., burglary, 200 block of West Madison Street.
6:05 p.m., property damage accident in Rossville, Illinois 1 and Manns Chapel Road.
6:51 p.m., personal injury accident at an undisclosed location.
7:00 p.m., residential burglary in Indianola, South Vermilion Street.
8:14 p.m., theft, 600 block of East 13th Street.
8:23 p.m., property damage accident in Westville, 500 block of North State Street.
8:31 p.m., burglary to vehicle, 900 block of Hubbard Lane.
9:18 p.m., theft, residential burglary, 14000 block of Catlin Tilton Road.
11:27 p.m., theft, 600 block of North Bowman Avenue.
Sunday, Dec. 11:
3:45 a.m., domestic battery in Sidell, 700 block of North Chicago Street.
4:11 a.m., criminal damage, Bremer Avenue.
6:07 a.m., criminal damage, 900 block of Kimber Street.
6:17 a.m., criminal trespass, drug possession, North Gilbert Street.
11:52 a.m., theft in Armstrong, U.S. 136.
12:40 p.m., criminal damage, 3500 block of Cambridge Court.
1:56 p.m., criminal trespass, 400 block of North Beard Street.
2:48 p.m., burglary to vehicle, 900 block of North Jackson Street.
4:47 p.m., assault, 400 block of Sheridan Street.
6:12 p.m., aggravated discharge of a firearm, North 1970 East Road.
5:52 p.m., burglary, criminal damage at an undisclosed location.
6:36 p.m., property damage accident in Rossville, Illinois 1 and Manns Chapel Road.
Monday, Dec. 12:
12:14 a.m., domestic battery, 100 block of South Griffin Street.
