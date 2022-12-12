Incidents reported to Danville and Vermilion County police include:

Wednesday, Dec. 7:

10:34 a.m., indecent solicitation of a minor at an undisclosed location.

2:23 p.m., domestic battery in Tilton, 500 block of Central Avenue.

3:00 p.m., theft involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.

Thursday, Dec. 8:

2:16 a.m., theft of motor vehicle, 600 block of North Beard Street.

2:34 a.m., death investigation at an undisclosed location.

6:49 a.m., retail theft, 3600 block of North Vermilion Street.

7:35 a.m., property damage accident in Tilton, Interstate 74 mile marker 215.

8:22 a.m., death investigation at an undisclosed location.

8:24 a.m., residential burglary in Westville, 16000 block of Clingan Lane.

8:28 a.m., criminal trespass, 1000 block of North Vermilion Street.

9:20 a.m., criminal damage, 100 block of Iowa Street.

9:35 a.m., domestic battery, State Street.

10:17 a.m., property damage accident, 200 block of Grace Street.

10:30 a.m., indecent solicitation of a minor at an undisclosed location.

11:26 a.m., retail theft, 3600 block of North Vermilion Street.

11:55 a.m., residential burglary in Rankin, North 770 East Road.

12:30 p.m., theft, 1200 block of Perrysville Road.

3:14 p.m., property damage accident, East Voorhees and North Collett Streets.

3:16 p.m., domestic battery, wanted on a warrant, 200 block of North Bowman Avenue.

4:45 p.m., theft, 2800 block of North Vermilion Street.

5:11 p.m., criminal damage, Georgetown Road and Lete Lane.

6:16 p.m., property damage accident, West Fairchild and Robinson Streets.

6:58 p.m., battery, 1000 block of Moore Street.

7:30 p.m., property damage accident in Oakwood, Glenburn Creek Road and 1000 East Road.

Friday, Dec. 9:

1:56 a.m., property damage accident in Penfield, U.S. 136 and 170 East Road.

4:26 a.m., personal injury accident at an undisclosed location.

4:52 a.m., criminal damage, North Gilbert Street.

10:27 a.m., retail theft, East Main Street.

10:34 a.m., property damage accident, Cleveland Avenue and Bowman Avenue.

10:53 a.m., burglary, theft, 1700 block of West Williams Street.

12:42 p.m., criminal damage in Ridge Farm, North 1860 East Road.

12:50 p.m., theft, 1400 block of Eastview Drive.

1:32 p.m., battery, Perrysville Road and Bowman Avenue.

1:57 p.m., theft, 100 block of West Lake Boulevard.

2:59 p.m., hit and run, Juliana Drive and Georgetown Road.

3:11 p.m., theft, 100 block of East Ninth Street.

4:05 p.m., burglary, 1800 block of East Voorhees Street.

4:12 p.m., criminal damage at an undisclosed location.

4:15 p.m., property damage accident, East Liberty Lane.

4:57 p.m., property damage accident, Williams and Gilbert Streets.

5:04 p.m., property damage accident in Tilton, 2000 block of Illinois 1.

6:39 p.m., domestic battery at an undisclosed location.

6:57 p.m., property damage accident, West Newell Road and 1450 East Road.

7:04 p.m., personal injury accident at an undisclosed location.

10:25 p.m., criminal damage involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.

11:16 p.m., criminal trespass in Oakwood, Delta Drive.

Saturday, Dec. 10:

3:27 a.m., property damage accident in Rossville, Illinois 1 and Manns Chapel Road.

4:26 a.m., domestic battery, unlawful restraint, wanted on a warrant, 1100 block of Koehn Drive.

9:06 a.m., death investigation at an undisclosed location.

10:23 a.m., property damage accident, East Voorhees Street and North Vermilion Street.

2:23 p.m., residential burglary, 1500 block of East Main Street.

3:00 p.m., burglary, 200 block of West Madison Street.

6:05 p.m., property damage accident in Rossville, Illinois 1 and Manns Chapel Road.

6:51 p.m., personal injury accident at an undisclosed location.

7:00 p.m., residential burglary in Indianola, South Vermilion Street.

8:14 p.m., theft, 600 block of East 13th Street.

8:23 p.m., property damage accident in Westville, 500 block of North State Street.

8:31 p.m., burglary to vehicle, 900 block of Hubbard Lane.

9:18 p.m., theft, residential burglary, 14000 block of Catlin Tilton Road.

11:27 p.m., theft, 600 block of North Bowman Avenue.

Sunday, Dec. 11:

3:45 a.m., domestic battery in Sidell, 700 block of North Chicago Street.

4:11 a.m., criminal damage, Bremer Avenue.

6:07 a.m., criminal damage, 900 block of Kimber Street.

6:17 a.m., criminal trespass, drug possession, North Gilbert Street.

11:52 a.m., theft in Armstrong, U.S. 136.

12:40 p.m., criminal damage, 3500 block of Cambridge Court.

1:56 p.m., criminal trespass, 400 block of North Beard Street.

2:48 p.m., burglary to vehicle, 900 block of North Jackson Street.

4:47 p.m., assault, 400 block of Sheridan Street.

6:12 p.m., aggravated discharge of a firearm, North 1970 East Road.

5:52 p.m., burglary, criminal damage at an undisclosed location.

6:36 p.m., property damage accident in Rossville, Illinois 1 and Manns Chapel Road.

Monday, Dec. 12:

12:14 a.m., domestic battery, 100 block of South Griffin Street.

