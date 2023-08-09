Incidents reported to Danville and Vermilion County police include:
Monday, Aug. 7:
12:04 p.m., burglary, 1000 block of Griggs Street.
2:28 p.m., domestic battery, 500 block of Meadowlawn Drive.
2:44 p.m., personal injury accident at an undisclosed location.
3:05 p.m., theft, 2500 block of Georgetown Road.
3:42 p.m., criminal damage, 1000 block of Michigan Avenue.
6:22 p.m., theft, 2000 block of North Vermilion Street.
7:06 p.m., aggravated discharge of a firearm, 800 block of South Street.
7:47 p.m., battery, unit block of Delaware Avenue.
8:40 p.m., aggravated battery, mob action, 1600 block of Edgewood Drive.
8:58 p.m., domestic battery in Westville, 400 block of Indiana Street.
9:40 p.m., retail theft, wanted on a warrant, 3600 block of North Vermilion Street.
Tuesday, Aug. 8:
12:47 a.m., property damage accident in Oakwood, U.S. 136 and North 900 East Road.
4:55 a.m., domestic battery, wanted on a warrant, 600 block of Jewel Street.
6:09 a.m., fleeing/eluding police, Logan Avenue and Main Street.
6:33 a.m., vehicle burglary, 1300 block of West Williams Street.
7:01 a.m., burglary, 800 block of South Gilbert Street.
7:22 a.m., personal injury accident, Main Street and Tennessee Avenue.
7:46 a.m., property damage accident, U.S. 150 and Avenue G.
8:41 a.m., property damage accident, Logan Avenue and Terrace Avenue.
8:42 a.m., criminal trespass, criminal damage, 1300 block of Second Avenue.
8:59 a.m., property damage accident, Vermilion and English streets.
9:32 a.m., theft, 200 block of West Seventh Street.
9:58 a.m., property damage accident, Vermilion Street and Harding Place.
10:04 a.m., property damage accident in Oakwood, U.S. 150 and Pollock Lane.
10:48 a.m., property damage accident, Bowman Avenue and Winter Avenue.
11:08 a.m., domestic battery, criminal damage, 2300 block of North Vermilion Street.
12:05 p.m., theft, domestic battery, 1200 block of Garden Drive.
12:20 p.m., death investigation at an undisclosed location.
1:16 p.m., criminal sexual abuse at an undisclosed location.
2:45 p.m., property damage accident, hit and run, 4100 block of North Vermilion Street.
3:10 p.m., vehicle burglary, Walnut Hill Road.
3:19 p.m., property damage accident, Robinson and Leseure streets.
3:44 p.m., domestic battery, 1300 block of Warrington Avenue.
3:52 p.m., battery involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.
4:15 p.m., theft, North Vermilion Street.
4:40 p.m., property damage accident in Fithian, 200 block of East Clinton Street.
5:24 p.m., domestic battery, 400 block of Sager Street.
7:48 p.m., criminal damage, 500 block of North Collett Street.
8:08 p.m., theft, 500 block of South Calumet Street.
11:04 p.m., criminal damage, 700 block of Oak Street.
Wednesday, Aug. 9:
12:37 a.m., aggravated battery, 1500 block of Griggs Street.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.