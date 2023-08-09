Incidents reported to Danville and Vermilion County police include:

Monday, Aug. 7:

12:04 p.m., burglary, 1000 block of Griggs Street.

2:28 p.m., domestic battery, 500 block of Meadowlawn Drive.

2:44 p.m., personal injury accident at an undisclosed location.

3:05 p.m., theft, 2500 block of Georgetown Road.

3:42 p.m., criminal damage, 1000 block of Michigan Avenue.

6:22 p.m., theft, 2000 block of North Vermilion Street.

7:06 p.m., aggravated discharge of a firearm, 800 block of South Street.

7:47 p.m., battery, unit block of Delaware Avenue.

8:40 p.m., aggravated battery, mob action, 1600 block of Edgewood Drive.

8:58 p.m., domestic battery in Westville, 400 block of Indiana Street.

9:40 p.m., retail theft, wanted on a warrant, 3600 block of North Vermilion Street.

Tuesday, Aug. 8:

12:47 a.m., property damage accident in Oakwood, U.S. 136 and North 900 East Road.

4:55 a.m., domestic battery, wanted on a warrant, 600 block of Jewel Street.

6:09 a.m., fleeing/eluding police, Logan Avenue and Main Street.

6:33 a.m., vehicle burglary, 1300 block of West Williams Street.

7:01 a.m., burglary, 800 block of South Gilbert Street.

7:22 a.m., personal injury accident, Main Street and Tennessee Avenue.

7:46 a.m., property damage accident, U.S. 150 and Avenue G.

8:41 a.m., property damage accident, Logan Avenue and Terrace Avenue.

8:42 a.m., criminal trespass, criminal damage, 1300 block of Second Avenue.

8:59 a.m., property damage accident, Vermilion and English streets.

9:32 a.m., theft, 200 block of West Seventh Street.

9:58 a.m., property damage accident, Vermilion Street and Harding Place.

10:04 a.m., property damage accident in Oakwood, U.S. 150 and Pollock Lane.

10:48 a.m., property damage accident, Bowman Avenue and Winter Avenue.

11:08 a.m., domestic battery, criminal damage, 2300 block of North Vermilion Street.

12:05 p.m., theft, domestic battery, 1200 block of Garden Drive.

12:20 p.m., death investigation at an undisclosed location.

1:16 p.m., criminal sexual abuse at an undisclosed location.

2:45 p.m., property damage accident, hit and run, 4100 block of North Vermilion Street.

3:10 p.m., vehicle burglary, Walnut Hill Road.

3:19 p.m., property damage accident, Robinson and Leseure streets.

3:44 p.m., domestic battery, 1300 block of Warrington Avenue.

3:52 p.m., battery involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.

4:15 p.m., theft, North Vermilion Street.

4:40 p.m., property damage accident in Fithian, 200 block of East Clinton Street.

5:24 p.m., domestic battery, 400 block of Sager Street.

7:48 p.m., criminal damage, 500 block of North Collett Street.

8:08 p.m., theft, 500 block of South Calumet Street.

11:04 p.m., criminal damage, 700 block of Oak Street.

Wednesday, Aug. 9:

12:37 a.m., aggravated battery, 1500 block of Griggs Street.

