Incidents reported to Danville and Vermilion County police include:
Friday, Aug. 5:
2:35 a.m., personal injury accident in Tilton, 1700 block of South Washington Street.
5:29 a.m., property damage accident in Indianola, 11000 block of Indianola Ridge Farm Road.
5:39 a.m., property damage accident in Bismarck, 1800 East Road and 2750 North Road.
8:41 a.m., domestic battery, 800 block of Knollcrest Drive.
8:48 a.m., death investigation at an undisclosed location.
11:57 a.m., burglary to vehicle, 400 block of Anderson Street.
2:36 p.m., theft, 1400 block of Eastview Avenue.
2:58 p.m., criminal damage, East Fifth Street.
3:47 p.m., bomb threat, disorderly conduct, 1000 block of East Fairchild Street.
6:17 p.m., burglary, 1000 block of Oakwood Avenue.
7:16 p.m., aggravated battery, domestic battery, 100 block of Avenue C.
8:59 p.m., property damage accident, Illinois 1 and 2750 North Road.
Saturday, Aug. 6:
12:25 a.m., battery, 400 block of Oak Street.
1:34 a.m., battery in Rossville, 300 block of McKibben Street.
3:16 a.m., aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, reckless discharge of a firearm, 100 block of East Center Street.
3:51 a.m., criminal damage, 1200 block of Garden Drive.
5:39 a.m., aggravated battery with a firearm, 800 block of North Logan Avenue.
6:07 a.m., domestic battery in Ridge Farm, 200 block of East North Street.
6:20 a.m., property damage accident in Oakwood, 100 block of East U.S. 150
6:58 a.m., property damage accident, 1400 block of West Newell Road.
9:37 a.m., domestic battery, 700 block of Oak Street.
12:36 p.m., criminal damage, 1000 block of Shasta Drive.
12:39 p.m., burglary to vehicle in Tilton, 300 block of Fairfield Avenue.
4:22 p.m., domestic battery at an undisclosed location.
5:35 p.m., stolen license plate in Rossville, 100 block of East Attica Street.
5:45 p.m., theft of motor vehicle parts, 900 block of Redden Court.
6:28 p.m., hit and run, 800 block of Wayne Street.
6:52 p.m., theft, 2600 block of Perrysville Road.
8:33 p.m., theft, 900 block of Redden Court.
Sunday, Aug. 7:
12:51 a.m., aggravated battery with a firearm, Grace and Cleveland Streets.
1:06 a.m., domestic battery, 2500 block of Georgetown Road.
1:31 a.m., domestic battery, criminal damage, 800 block of North Logan Avenue.
3:24 a.m., aggravated battery, 1200 block of Garden Drive.
3:41 a.m., reckless discharge of a firearm, Hazel and Cherry Streets.
