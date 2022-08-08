Incidents reported to Danville and Vermilion County police include:

Friday, Aug. 5:

2:35 a.m., personal injury accident in Tilton, 1700 block of South Washington Street.

5:29 a.m., property damage accident in Indianola, 11000 block of Indianola Ridge Farm Road.

5:39 a.m., property damage accident in Bismarck, 1800 East Road and 2750 North Road.

8:41 a.m., domestic battery, 800 block of Knollcrest Drive.

8:48 a.m., death investigation at an undisclosed location.

11:57 a.m., burglary to vehicle, 400 block of Anderson Street.

2:36 p.m., theft, 1400 block of Eastview Avenue.

2:58 p.m., criminal damage, East Fifth Street.

3:47 p.m., bomb threat, disorderly conduct, 1000 block of East Fairchild Street.

6:17 p.m., burglary, 1000 block of Oakwood Avenue.

7:16 p.m., aggravated battery, domestic battery, 100 block of Avenue C.

8:59 p.m., property damage accident, Illinois 1 and 2750 North Road.

Saturday, Aug. 6:

12:25 a.m., battery, 400 block of Oak Street.

1:34 a.m., battery in Rossville, 300 block of McKibben Street.

3:16 a.m., aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, reckless discharge of a firearm, 100 block of East Center Street.

3:51 a.m., criminal damage, 1200 block of Garden Drive.

5:39 a.m., aggravated battery with a firearm, 800 block of North Logan Avenue.

6:07 a.m., domestic battery in Ridge Farm, 200 block of East North Street.

6:20 a.m., property damage accident in Oakwood, 100 block of East U.S. 150

6:58 a.m., property damage accident, 1400 block of West Newell Road.

9:37 a.m., domestic battery, 700 block of Oak Street.

12:36 p.m., criminal damage, 1000 block of Shasta Drive.

12:39 p.m., burglary to vehicle in Tilton, 300 block of Fairfield Avenue.

4:22 p.m., domestic battery at an undisclosed location.

5:35 p.m., stolen license plate in Rossville, 100 block of East Attica Street.

5:45 p.m., theft of motor vehicle parts, 900 block of Redden Court.

6:28 p.m., hit and run, 800 block of Wayne Street.

6:52 p.m., theft, 2600 block of Perrysville Road.

8:33 p.m., theft, 900 block of Redden Court.

Sunday, Aug. 7:

12:51 a.m., aggravated battery with a firearm, Grace and Cleveland Streets.

1:06 a.m., domestic battery, 2500 block of Georgetown Road.

1:31 a.m., domestic battery, criminal damage, 800 block of North Logan Avenue.

3:24 a.m., aggravated battery, 1200 block of Garden Drive.

3:41 a.m., reckless discharge of a firearm, Hazel and Cherry Streets.

