Incidents reported to Danville and Vermilion County police include:

Friday, Aug. 4:

7:14 a.m., property damage accident, hit and run, 2400 block of Georgetown Road.

8:49 a.m., retail theft, North Hazel Street.

9:27 a.m., theft in Westville, 1200 block of Franklin Street.

11:12 a.m., personal injury accident, 3600 block of North Vermilion Street.

11:57 a.m., property damage accident, Seminary and Gilbert streets.

12:43 p.m., theft, 300 block of North Vermilion Street.

1:45 p.m., property damage accident, Main and Buchanan streets.

2:32 p.m., theft, 2100 block of East Main Street.

3:58 p.m., retail theft in Tilton, 1600 block of Georgetown Road.

6:52 p.m., arson, criminal damage, 100 block of Delaware Avenue.

7:53 p.m., criminal damage, 200 block of Grace Street.

8:33 p.m., property damage accident, 300 block of North Vermilion Street.

9:12 p.m., property damage accident in Westville, 1900 block of South State Street.

10:53 p.m., theft in Georgetown, 200 block of Garfield Street.

11:17 p.m., domestic battery, aggravated battery to a public official in Bismarck, unit block of Center Street.

11:33 p.m., residential burglary, unit block of Kansas Avenue.

11:39 p.m., possession of methamphetamine, 600 block of Douglas Avenue.

11:45 p.m., domestic battery, 600 block of Highland Boulevard.

11:56 p.m., aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, domestic battery, aggravated assault, 1200 block of East Seminary Street.

Saturday, Aug. 5:

12:35 a.m., public indecency, 700 block of North Gilbert Street.

2:14 a.m., possession of a controlled substance, resisting arrest, unit block of Juliana Drive.

2:57 a.m., reckless discharge of a firearm, 1300 block of North Walnut Street.

7:52 a.m., domestic battery, 200 block of South Griffin Street.

8:56 a.m., theft, 400 block of North Bowman Avenue.

9:38 a.m., battery, assault, resisting/obstructing police, aggravated battery to a public official, 600 block of North Bowman Avenue.

10:27 a.m., stolen vehicle, 1100 block of Koehn Drive.

10:39 a.m., property damage accident, Winter Avenue and Jackson Street.

10:57 a.m., theft, unit block of Lake Street.

11:54 a.m., residential burglary, criminal trespass, 700 block of Harmon Street.

2:19 p.m., vehicle burglary in Westville, 300 block of East Main Street.

2:40 p.m., domestic battery, 1200 block of East Seminary Street.

2:42 p.m., property damage accident, hit and run, 800 block of North Vermilion Street.

6:17 p.m., vehicle burglary, 15000 block of Boat Club Road.

9:49 p.m., criminal trespass in Tilton, 2000 block of Liberty Street.

9:53 p.m., battery, mob action, domestic battery, resisting/obstructing police, 3100 block of North Vermilion Street.

10:13 p.m., property damage accident, hit and run, Voorhees and Franklin streets.

10:40 p.m., criminal sexual assault at an undisclosed location.

11:53 p.m., property damage accident, 1000 block of James Place.

Sunday, Aug. 6:

12:07 a.m., property damage accident, 200 block of Eastgate Drive.

4:32 a.m., property damage accident, hit and run, Collett and Main streets.

8:36 a.m., residential burglary, 2200 block of Hickory Street.

11:31 a.m., domestic battery, interference with reporting domestic battery, 2400 block of Georgetown Road.

12:05 p.m., property damage accident, 3300 block of East Voorhees Street.

12:35 p.m., theft, 1000 block of Oak Street.

12:45 p.m., property damage accident, hit and run, 1000 block of Lorraine Street.

12:58 p.m., theft in Westville, 300 block of South Street.

1:54 p.m., home invasion, mob action, battery, 1200 block of Garden Drive.

2:25 p.m., personal injury accident at an undisclosed location.

6:21 p.m., theft, 2700 block of North Vermilion Street.

7:53 p.m., aggravated battery, criminal damage at an undisclosed location.

9:44 p.m., personal injury accident, 500 block of Poland Road.

10:04 p.m., domestic battery, 1200 block of Moore Street.

11:19 p.m., aggravated battery, 800 block of North Logan Avenue.

Monday, Aug. 7:

1:30 a.m., aggravated battery, 500 block of North Gilbert Street.

2:52 a.m., domestic battery, criminal damage, Fowler Avenue and Clyman Lane.

6:41 a.m., property damage accident in Tilton, Interstate 74.

Tags

Trending Video