Incidents reported to Danville and Vermilion County police include:
Friday, Aug. 4:
7:14 a.m., property damage accident, hit and run, 2400 block of Georgetown Road.
8:49 a.m., retail theft, North Hazel Street.
9:27 a.m., theft in Westville, 1200 block of Franklin Street.
11:12 a.m., personal injury accident, 3600 block of North Vermilion Street.
11:57 a.m., property damage accident, Seminary and Gilbert streets.
12:43 p.m., theft, 300 block of North Vermilion Street.
1:45 p.m., property damage accident, Main and Buchanan streets.
2:32 p.m., theft, 2100 block of East Main Street.
3:58 p.m., retail theft in Tilton, 1600 block of Georgetown Road.
6:52 p.m., arson, criminal damage, 100 block of Delaware Avenue.
7:53 p.m., criminal damage, 200 block of Grace Street.
8:33 p.m., property damage accident, 300 block of North Vermilion Street.
9:12 p.m., property damage accident in Westville, 1900 block of South State Street.
10:53 p.m., theft in Georgetown, 200 block of Garfield Street.
11:17 p.m., domestic battery, aggravated battery to a public official in Bismarck, unit block of Center Street.
11:33 p.m., residential burglary, unit block of Kansas Avenue.
11:39 p.m., possession of methamphetamine, 600 block of Douglas Avenue.
11:45 p.m., domestic battery, 600 block of Highland Boulevard.
11:56 p.m., aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, domestic battery, aggravated assault, 1200 block of East Seminary Street.
Saturday, Aug. 5:
12:35 a.m., public indecency, 700 block of North Gilbert Street.
2:14 a.m., possession of a controlled substance, resisting arrest, unit block of Juliana Drive.
2:57 a.m., reckless discharge of a firearm, 1300 block of North Walnut Street.
7:52 a.m., domestic battery, 200 block of South Griffin Street.
8:56 a.m., theft, 400 block of North Bowman Avenue.
9:38 a.m., battery, assault, resisting/obstructing police, aggravated battery to a public official, 600 block of North Bowman Avenue.
10:27 a.m., stolen vehicle, 1100 block of Koehn Drive.
10:39 a.m., property damage accident, Winter Avenue and Jackson Street.
10:57 a.m., theft, unit block of Lake Street.
11:54 a.m., residential burglary, criminal trespass, 700 block of Harmon Street.
2:19 p.m., vehicle burglary in Westville, 300 block of East Main Street.
2:40 p.m., domestic battery, 1200 block of East Seminary Street.
2:42 p.m., property damage accident, hit and run, 800 block of North Vermilion Street.
6:17 p.m., vehicle burglary, 15000 block of Boat Club Road.
9:49 p.m., criminal trespass in Tilton, 2000 block of Liberty Street.
9:53 p.m., battery, mob action, domestic battery, resisting/obstructing police, 3100 block of North Vermilion Street.
10:13 p.m., property damage accident, hit and run, Voorhees and Franklin streets.
10:40 p.m., criminal sexual assault at an undisclosed location.
11:53 p.m., property damage accident, 1000 block of James Place.
Sunday, Aug. 6:
12:07 a.m., property damage accident, 200 block of Eastgate Drive.
4:32 a.m., property damage accident, hit and run, Collett and Main streets.
8:36 a.m., residential burglary, 2200 block of Hickory Street.
11:31 a.m., domestic battery, interference with reporting domestic battery, 2400 block of Georgetown Road.
12:05 p.m., property damage accident, 3300 block of East Voorhees Street.
12:35 p.m., theft, 1000 block of Oak Street.
12:45 p.m., property damage accident, hit and run, 1000 block of Lorraine Street.
12:58 p.m., theft in Westville, 300 block of South Street.
1:54 p.m., home invasion, mob action, battery, 1200 block of Garden Drive.
2:25 p.m., personal injury accident at an undisclosed location.
6:21 p.m., theft, 2700 block of North Vermilion Street.
7:53 p.m., aggravated battery, criminal damage at an undisclosed location.
9:44 p.m., personal injury accident, 500 block of Poland Road.
10:04 p.m., domestic battery, 1200 block of Moore Street.
11:19 p.m., aggravated battery, 800 block of North Logan Avenue.
Monday, Aug. 7:
1:30 a.m., aggravated battery, 500 block of North Gilbert Street.
2:52 a.m., domestic battery, criminal damage, Fowler Avenue and Clyman Lane.
6:41 a.m., property damage accident in Tilton, Interstate 74.
