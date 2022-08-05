Incidents reported to Danville and Vermilion County police include:
Tuesday, Aug. 2:
5:00 p.m., burglary in Fairmount, 500 block of South High Street.
9:15 p.m., theft at an undisclosed location.
Wednesday, Aug. 3:
6:36 a.m., domestic battery, 100 block of Hegeler Avenue.
6:55 a.m., burglary, 400 block of Sager Street.
7:01 a.m., theft, East Harrison Street.
8:05 a.m., theft, 600 block of South Gilbert Street.
9:29 a.m., criminal trespass, 1000 block of Grove Street.
11:19 a.m., theft, 14000 block of Catlin Tilton Road.
11:31 a.m., property damage accident, Main and Buchanan Streets.
11:35 a.m., property damage accident, 400 block of North Vermilion Street.
12:30 p.m., theft, 4100 block of North Vermilion Street.
1:52 p.m., domestic battery at an undisclosed location.
2:19 p.m., aggravated battery in Hoopeston, North Seventh Street and East Young Street.
3:00 p.m., theft, East Main Street.
3:19 p.m., retail theft, 2900 block of North Vermilion Street.
4:31 p.m., property damage accident, 2600 block of North Vermilion Street.
4:52 p.m., property damage accident, 1900 block of North Franklin Street.
5:40 p.m., theft in Fairmount, 200 block of East Court Street.
5:46 p.m., residential burglary in Westville, 3000 block of Georgetown Road.
7:36 p.m., theft, North 150 East Road.
8:23 p.m., personal injury accident at an undisclosed location.
9:11 p.m., retail theft, West Newell Road.
9:20 p.m., domestic battery, 400 block of Bensyl Avenue.
10:41 p.m., theft in Tilton, 1500 block of Georgetown Road.
11:08 p.m., shots fired, Delaware Avenue.
11:18 p.m., battery involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.
11:30 p.m., hit and run, 2400 block of Georgetown Road.
Thursday, Aug. 4:
12:11 a.m., criminal damage, 600 block of Dearborn Street.
12:25 a.m., battery in Georgetown, 15000 block of College Avenue.
12:27 a.m., aggravated domestic battery, 1000 block of Hillside Drive.
7:13 a.m., hit and run, Bowman Avenue and Winter Avenue.
10:27 a.m., theft in Fairmount, North 1100 East Road.
10:39 a.m., criminal damage in Georgetown, 100 block of East 15th Street.
11:25 a.m., criminal sexual abuse at an undisclosed location.
12:51 p.m., property damage accident, Vermilion and Williams Streets.
3:00 p.m., theft in Henning, Main and Johnson Streets.
4:15 p.m., personal injury accident at an undisclosed location.
5:54 p.m., motor vehicle theft in Westville, 100 block of Attan Street.
9:49 p.m., property damage accident, 14000 block of Lee Road.
11:10 p.m., personal injury accident, North Vermilion Street and Newell Avenue.
Friday, Aug. 5:
1:09 a.m., criminal trespass, 700 block of Grant Street.
6:02 a.m., aggravated domestic battery, 500 block of North Griffin Street.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.