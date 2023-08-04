Incidents reported to Danville and Vermilion County police include:
Wednesday, Aug. 2:
7:34 a.m., theft, 100 block of Fairweight Avenue.
8 a.m., theft in Tilton, 100 block of West Eighth Street.
9:13 a.m., theft, 1600 block of Beechwood Drive.
11:25 a.m., vehicle burglary, 1800 block of Perrysville Road.
12:13 p.m., theft, unit block of Alexander Street.
12:44 p.m., residential burglary, 900 block of North Jackson Street.
2:30 p.m., criminal trespass, theft, 1700 block of Batestown Road.
2:59 p.m., criminal damage in Rankin, East 4200 North Road.
3:56 p.m., criminal damage, 100 block of South State Street.
4:49 p.m., fleeing/eluding police, Jackson Street and Prairie Avenue.
6:11 p.m., domestic battery, 300 block of North Vermilion Street.
8:49 p.m., burglary, unit block of Henderson Street.
9:10 p.m., aggravated domestic battery, 1300 block of East Williams Street.
Thursday, Aug. 3:
1:25 a.m., theft, unit block of South Virginia Avenue.
1:26 a.m., theft, 200 block of Clements Avenue.
2:37 a.m., burglary, 700 block of Logan Avenue.
5:25 a.m., property damage accident in Potomac, U.S. 136 and North 670 East Road.
8:33 a.m., domestic battery, 300 block of North Vermilion Street.
9 a.m., property damage accident, 1100 block of North Gilbert Street.
9:17 a.m., theft, wanted on a warrant, North Street.
9:54 a.m., property damage accident, 500 block of North Hazel Street.
10:02 a.m., theft, 400 block of North Vermilion Street.
10:54 a.m., property damage accident, Buchanan Street and Bryan Avneue.
11:48 a.m., property damage accident in Rossville, 100 block of South Chicago Street.
1:03 p.m., theft, 2900 block of North Vermilion Street.
1:03 p.m., aggravated fleeing/eluding police, Winter Avenue and Michigan Avenue.
1:06 p.m., battery involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location in Westville.
2:40 p.m., theft, 1000 block of East Main Street.
2:54 p.m., personal injury accident, hit and run at an undisclosed location.
5:56 p.m., property damage accident, Main and Gilbert streets.
6:56 p.m., property damage accident in Westville, 1800 block of North State Street.
8:08 p.m., retail theft, obstructing identification, 2900 block of North Vermilion Street.
10:23 p.m., theft, 4100 block of North Vermilion Street.
Friday, Aug. 4:
12:03 a.m., shots fired, 4100 block of North Vermilion Street.
