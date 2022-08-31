Incidents reported to Danville and Vermilion County police include:

Monday, Aug. 29:

8:14 a.m., criminal damage 1200 block of Garden Drive.

8:21 a.m., property damage accident, 200 block of North Hazel Street.

9:34 a.m., criminal damage, East Fifth Street.

9:45 a.m., domestic battery, 900 block of Chicago Avenue.

10:42 a.m., criminal damage, 200 block of East Williams Street.

12:03 p.m., theft, 2200 block of North Vermilion Street.

12:12 p.m., criminal damage, 1200 block of Garden Drive.

12:57 p.m., battery, 500 block of North Hazel Street.

1:13 p.m., aggravated battery involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.

1:29 p.m., criminal damage, 1000 block of North Vermilion Street.

4:16 p.m., theft, South Street.

4:35 p.m., criminal damage, Cronkhite Street.

5:31 p.m., criminal trespass, North Street.

9:04 p.m., criminal damage, domestic battery, 1200 block of Griggs Street.

9:36 p.m., property damage accident, 500 block of North Gilbert Street.

9:54 p.m., domestic battery, 400 block of Sager Street.

9:54 p.m., theft, 1800 block of East Main Street.

11:11 p.m., personal injury accident, Interstate 74 MM 217.

11:43 p.m., retail theft, 3600 block of North Vermilion Street.

Tuesday, Aug. 30:

12:38 a.m., armed robbery, 700 block of North Gilbert Street.

6:13 a.m., domestic battery, 1900 block of Hickory Street.

7:10 a.m., domestic battery at an undisclosed location.

10:49 a.m., burglary, Home Street.

11:04 a.m., property damage accident, hit and run, 1300 block of Oak Street.

11:28 a.m., criminal sexual assault at an undisclosed location.

1:09 p.m., residential burglary, 1000 block of North Franklin Street.

3:35 p.m., domestic battery, 800 block of Warrington Avenue.

4:06 p.m., aggravated assault, 1000 block of Shasta Drive.

5:21 p.m., battery, 1200 block of Garden Drive.

6:42 p.m., retail theft, 2900 block of North Vermilion Street.

10:15 p.m., theft, 1000 block of East Williams Street.

10:40 p.m., personal injury accident, 1800 block of Perrysville Road.

11:09 p.m., domestic battery, 400 block of Montclaire Street.

Wednesday, Aug. 31:

12:19 a.m., theft, 500 block of East Main Street.

1:42 a.m., criminal trespass, South Street.

3:44 a.m., robbery in Potomac, 100 block of East State Street.

5:20 a.m., theft, 1000 block of North Vermilion Street.

Tags

Trending Video