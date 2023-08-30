Incidents reported to Danville and Vermilion County police include:
Monday, Aug. 28:
6:59 a.m., property damage accident, Fairchild and Griffin streets.
7:32 a.m., property damage accident, 100 block of North California Avenue.
9:07 a.m., burglary in Potomac, 300 block of West State Street.
10:01 a.m., personal injury accident, Grant and Williams streets.
10:01 a.m., aggravated domestic battery, Grant and Williams streets.
11:46 a.m., residential burglary in Westville, 200 block of Jules Street.
1:01 p.m., domestic battery, 1200 block of Garden Drive.
3:04 p.m., aggravated battery with vehicle, aggravated assault, domestic battery in Tilton, 800 block of Lawndale Avenue.
3:28 p.m., property damage accident, hit and run, 500 block of South Gilbert Street.
4:09 p.m., motor vehicle theft, 1200 block of Garden Drive.
4:17 p.m., theft, criminal damage, 100 block of North Collett Street.
4:45 p.m., property damage accident in Oakwood, South Olmstead Street and U.S. 150.
5:17 p.m., theft, 200 block of North Hazel Street.
6:12 p.m., burglary, 600 block of South Fourth Street.
7:07 p.m., property damage accident in Hoopeston, Thompson Avenue and Dixie Highway.
7:34 p.m., property damage accident, Main Street and Bowman Avenue.
8:41 p.m., property damage accident, 200 block of Brewer Road.
9:27 p.m., domestic battery, unit block of South Virginia Avenue.
10:51 p.m., property damage accident in Catlin, North 1250 East Road.
Tuesday, Aug. 29:
3:25 a.m., driving while suspended, aggravated fleeing/eluding police, Main and Lake streets.
7:08 a.m., domestic battery involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.
7:52 a.m., aggravated battery with a firearm, 800 block of North Logan Avenue.
8:44 a.m., property damage accident in Sidell, 7800 North Road and 800 East Road.
11:08 a.m., criminal damage, West Newell Road.
2:14 p.m., theft in Penfield, 1700 block of U.S. 136.
2:21 p.m., battery involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.
3:24 p.m., burglary, 1100 block of Cleveland Avenue.
4:16 p.m., theft, 100 block of North Franklin Street.
4:39 p.m., aggravated battery, unit block of East Harrison Street.
7:43 p.m., criminal damage, 100 block of Pennsylvania Avenue.
8:11 p.m., property damage accident in Tilton, 1300 block of King Street.
8:14 p.m., criminal trespass, 800 block of Bryan Avenue.
11:18 p.m., criminal damage, theft, 700 block of North Hazel Street.
Wednesday, Aug. 30:
12:13 a.m., theft, 1200 block of North Franklin Street.
1 a.m., burglary, criminal damage, 500 block of East Main Street.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.