Incidents reported to Danville and Vermilion County police include:

Monday, Aug. 28:

6:59 a.m., property damage accident, Fairchild and Griffin streets.

7:32 a.m., property damage accident, 100 block of North California Avenue.

9:07 a.m., burglary in Potomac, 300 block of West State Street.

10:01 a.m., personal injury accident, Grant and Williams streets.

10:01 a.m., aggravated domestic battery, Grant and Williams streets.

11:46 a.m., residential burglary in Westville, 200 block of Jules Street.

1:01 p.m., domestic battery, 1200 block of Garden Drive.

3:04 p.m., aggravated battery with vehicle, aggravated assault, domestic battery in Tilton, 800 block of Lawndale Avenue.

3:28 p.m., property damage accident, hit and run, 500 block of South Gilbert Street.

4:09 p.m., motor vehicle theft, 1200 block of Garden Drive.

4:17 p.m., theft, criminal damage, 100 block of North Collett Street.

4:45 p.m., property damage accident in Oakwood, South Olmstead Street and U.S. 150.

5:17 p.m., theft, 200 block of North Hazel Street.

6:12 p.m., burglary, 600 block of South Fourth Street.

7:07 p.m., property damage accident in Hoopeston, Thompson Avenue and Dixie Highway.

7:34 p.m., property damage accident, Main Street and Bowman Avenue.

8:41 p.m., property damage accident, 200 block of Brewer Road.

9:27 p.m., domestic battery, unit block of South Virginia Avenue.

10:51 p.m., property damage accident in Catlin, North 1250 East Road.

Tuesday, Aug. 29:

3:25 a.m., driving while suspended, aggravated fleeing/eluding police, Main and Lake streets.

7:08 a.m., domestic battery involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.

7:52 a.m., aggravated battery with a firearm, 800 block of North Logan Avenue.

8:44 a.m., property damage accident in Sidell, 7800 North Road and 800 East Road.

11:08 a.m., criminal damage, West Newell Road.

2:14 p.m., theft in Penfield, 1700 block of U.S. 136.

2:21 p.m., battery involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.

3:24 p.m., burglary, 1100 block of Cleveland Avenue.

4:16 p.m., theft, 100 block of North Franklin Street.

4:39 p.m., aggravated battery, unit block of East Harrison Street.

7:43 p.m., criminal damage, 100 block of Pennsylvania Avenue.

8:11 p.m., property damage accident in Tilton, 1300 block of King Street.

8:14 p.m., criminal trespass, 800 block of Bryan Avenue.

11:18 p.m., criminal damage, theft, 700 block of North Hazel Street.

Wednesday, Aug. 30:

12:13 a.m., theft, 1200 block of North Franklin Street.

1 a.m., burglary, criminal damage, 500 block of East Main Street.

