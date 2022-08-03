Incidents reported to Danville and Vermilion County police include:
Friday, July 29:
12:50 p.m., aggravated battery, South Street.
Monday, Aug. 1:
8:51 a.m., burglary to vehicle, 1700 block of North Bowman Avenue.
9:24 a.m., property damage accident, Vermilion and Williams Streets.
10:20 a.m., property damage accident, 900 block of North Gilbert Street.
10:53 a.m., criminal damage in Fairmount, 1000 block of East Road.
12:50 p.m., elderly abuse, aggravated battery, 800 block of North Logan Avenue.
1:49 p.m., threat to a public official at an undisclosed location.
1:58 p.m., criminal trespass, 500 block of West Madison Street.
3:02 p.m., burglary in Westville, 3000 block of Georgetown Road.
3:20 p.m., criminal damage to property in Ridge Far, 200 block of West North Street.
3:35 p.m., theft, 1200 block of Garden Drive.
3:47 p.m., criminal damage to property, burglary from motor vehicle, North 1735 East Road.
4:07 p.m., distributing harmful material involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.
4:28 p.m., personal injury accident at an undisclosed location.
5:11 p.m., burglary, 700 block of Harmon Street.
6:11 p.m., theft in Indianola, 100 block of West Main Street.
8:07 p.m., battery, East Fifth Street.
9:24 p.m., domestic battery, unlawful restraint, assault in Oakwood, 400 block of South Seymour Street.
Tuesday, Aug. 2:
12:14 a.m., domestic battery, Bismark Street.
1:59 a.m., aggravated domestic battery, 900 block of Shasta Drive.
2:24 a.m., property damage accident in Catlin, Catlin Homer Road and McGee Road.
2:59 a.m., domestic battery, 1000 block of East Voorhees Street.
3:47 a.m., property damage accident, hit and run, 1100 block of Chandler Street.
7:23 a.m., burglary, criminal trespass, 800 block of North Bowman Avenue.
9:02 a.m., theft, 300 block of Lynch Drive.
11:21 a.m., property damage accident in Catlin, 100 block of Westwood Drive.
12:53 p.m., criminal damage to property in Potomac, 2800 North Road and North 470 East Road.
1:48 p.m., property damage accident, East Main Street and North Bowman Avenue.
2:55 p.m., theft, 500 block of North Collett Street.
3:32 p.m., battery, Bismark Street.
3:58 p.m., theft, 1000 block of East English Street.
4:17 p.m., theft, Vance Lane and Oakwood Avenue.
4:23 p.m., criminal damage to property, 1100 block of Fowler Avenue.
5:06 p.m., property damage accident, U.S. 150 and Henning Road.
5:42 p.m., personal injury accident at an undisclosed location.
6:44 p.m., theft in Tilton, 2100 block of Georgetown Road.
7:11 p.m., property damage accident, 1000 block of Lorraine Street.
10:45 p.m., personal injury accident, East Columbia Street.
