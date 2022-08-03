Incidents reported to Danville and Vermilion County police include:

Friday, July 29:

12:50 p.m., aggravated battery, South Street.

Monday, Aug. 1:

8:51 a.m., burglary to vehicle, 1700 block of North Bowman Avenue.

9:24 a.m., property damage accident, Vermilion and Williams Streets.

10:20 a.m., property damage accident, 900 block of North Gilbert Street.

10:53 a.m., criminal damage in Fairmount, 1000 block of East Road.

12:50 p.m., elderly abuse, aggravated battery, 800 block of North Logan Avenue.

1:49 p.m., threat to a public official at an undisclosed location.

1:58 p.m., criminal trespass, 500 block of West Madison Street.

3:02 p.m., burglary in Westville, 3000 block of Georgetown Road.

3:20 p.m., criminal damage to property in Ridge Far, 200 block of West North Street.

3:35 p.m., theft, 1200 block of Garden Drive.

3:47 p.m., criminal damage to property, burglary from motor vehicle, North 1735 East Road.

4:07 p.m., distributing harmful material involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.

4:28 p.m., personal injury accident at an undisclosed location.

5:11 p.m., burglary, 700 block of Harmon Street.

6:11 p.m., theft in Indianola, 100 block of West Main Street.

8:07 p.m., battery, East Fifth Street.

9:24 p.m., domestic battery, unlawful restraint, assault in Oakwood, 400 block of South Seymour Street.

Tuesday, Aug. 2:

12:14 a.m., domestic battery, Bismark Street.

1:59 a.m., aggravated domestic battery, 900 block of Shasta Drive.

2:24 a.m., property damage accident in Catlin, Catlin Homer Road and McGee Road.

2:59 a.m., domestic battery, 1000 block of East Voorhees Street.

3:47 a.m., property damage accident, hit and run, 1100 block of Chandler Street.

7:23 a.m., burglary, criminal trespass, 800 block of North Bowman Avenue.

9:02 a.m., theft, 300 block of Lynch Drive.

11:21 a.m., property damage accident in Catlin, 100 block of Westwood Drive.

12:53 p.m., criminal damage to property in Potomac, 2800 North Road and North 470 East Road.

1:48 p.m., property damage accident, East Main Street and North Bowman Avenue.

2:55 p.m., theft, 500 block of North Collett Street.

3:32 p.m., battery, Bismark Street.

3:58 p.m., theft, 1000 block of East English Street.

4:17 p.m., theft, Vance Lane and Oakwood Avenue.

4:23 p.m., criminal damage to property, 1100 block of Fowler Avenue.

5:06 p.m., property damage accident, U.S. 150 and Henning Road.

5:42 p.m., personal injury accident at an undisclosed location.

6:44 p.m., theft in Tilton, 2100 block of Georgetown Road.

7:11 p.m., property damage accident, 1000 block of Lorraine Street.

10:45 p.m., personal injury accident, East Columbia Street.

