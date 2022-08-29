Incidents reported to Danville and Vermilion County police include:

Friday, Aug. 26:

6:48 a.m., reckless discharge of a firearm, Old Ottawa Road and Park Haven Boulevard.

12:08 a.m., property damage accident, 400 block of North Vermilion Street.

12:16 a.m., personal injury accident, Brewer Road and East Main Street.

6:52 a.m., personal injury accident, 21000 block of Denmark Road.

7:27 a.m., theft in Westville, 700 block of Ann Drive.

7:32 a.m., aggravated domestic battery, criminal damage, Schultz Street.

8:22 a.m., property damage accident, 3200 block of East Main Street.

10:58 a.m., property damage accident, 300 block of Lynch Drive.

10:58 a.m., battery, 300 block of Lynch Drive.

11:23 a.m., property damage accident, North Hazel Street and North Street.

11:36 a.m., aggravated domestic battery, aggravated assault, Bismark Street.

11:40 a.m., aggravated assault, North Vermilion Street and Lake Shore Drive.

1:49 p.m., theft, 300 block of Eastgate Drive.

2:18 p.m., battery at an undisclosed location.

2:45 p.m., property damage accident, hit and run, 1200 block of North Bowman Avenue.

3:19 p.m., theft, 400 block of Harmon Street.

3:57 p.m., domestic battery, 800 block of East South Street.

4:59 p.m., personal injury accident at an undisclosed location.

5:32 p.m., retail theft, 3600 block of North Vermilion Street.

5:52 p.m., burglary to motor vehicle, 700 block of Perrysville Avenue.

6:43 p.m., criminal damage, 1200 block of Oak Street.

7:58 p.m., aggravated battery at an undisclosed location.

8:20 p.m., domestic battery, 100 block of East Seminary Street.

8:45 p.m., theft, 600 block of Bryan Avenue.

10:10 p.m., theft, South Street.

10:15 p.m., criminal damage, 1300 block of East Williams Street.

11:57 p.m., reckless discharge of a firearm, 1300 block of East Williams Street.

Saturday, Aug. 27:

1:04 a.m., criminal damage, 700 block of Perrysville Avenue.

1:28 a.m., aggravated battery in Georgetown, 100 block of West Street.

2:40 a.m., criminal damage, theft in Westville, 100 block of North State Street.

5:26 a.m., domestic battery, 100 block of Michigan Avenue.

5:37 a.m., theft, 500 block of Sheridan Street.

6:57 a.m., personal injury accident in Hoopeston, North Dixie Highway and 4300 East Road.

7:18 a.m., domestic battery in Sidell, 700 block of North Chicago Street.

7:29 a.m., domestic battery, 2300 block of North Vermilion Street.

10:06 a.m., domestic battery, 900 block of Chandler Street.

10:18 a.m., retail theft, 400 block of East Main Street.

1:06 p.m., criminal damage in Potomac, 100 block of East State Street.

4:44 p.m., property damage accident, 3600 block of North Vermilion Street.

5:05 p.m., personal injury accident at an undisclosed location.

6:01 p.m., theft of motor vehicle, 4100 block of North Vermilion Street.

7:19 p.m., theft, 2100 block of East Main Street.

8:11 p.m., personal injury accident at an undisclosed location.

8:15 p.m., theft, 4100 block of North Vermilion Street.

9:39 p.m., battery in Hoopeston, North 1700 East Road.

10:52 p.m., aggravated criminal sexual assault at an undisclosed location.

Sunday, Aug. 28:

1:52 a.m., disorderly conduct, 1200 block of Garden Drive.

2:29 a.m., battery, 100 block of North Kansas Street.

3:39 a.m., homicide, 100 block of Cherry Street.

4:28 a.m., mob action, theft, East Main Street.

7:41 a.m., burglary to vehicle in Georgetown, 400 block of Vermilion Street.

8:11 a.m., theft in Hoopeston, 18000 block of East 4200 North Road

9:06 a.m., criminal damage, 800 block of Kimball Street.

9:29 a.m., domestic battery in Rossville, 300 block of Benton Street.

10:37 a.m., domestic violence, disorderly conduct, 200 block of Chester Avenue.

10:42 a.m., aggravated battery, criminal damage, 800 block of North Vermilion Street.

11:49 a.m., criminal damage to property, 700 block of West Roselawn Street.

12:17 p.m., burglary to vehicle, 800 block of Johnson Street.

1:02 p.m., burglary, 500 block of North Henning Road.

2:05 p.m., criminal damage, 500 block of West Woodbury Street.

2:14 p.m., criminal sexual assault involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.

2:30 p.m., hit and run at an undisclosed location.

4:57 p.m., aggravated battery to public official, 1500 block of Georgetown Road.

5:32 p.m., burglary, 500 block of Ann Street.

5:39 p.m., theft involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.

5:45 p.m., domestic battery, South Beard Street.

6:04 p.m., criminal damage to property, 700 block of North Franklin Street.

6:23 p.m., theft in Potomac, 100 block of North Grant Street.

6:30 p.m., criminal trespass, disorderly conduct, 1200 block of Freeman Street.

9:58 p.m., shots fired, 700 block of East Fairchild Street.

10:45 p.m., mob action, North First Street and West Hegeler Lane.

11:48 p.m., aggravated discharge of a firearm, 900 block of North Grant Street.

Monday, Aug. 29:

2:08 a.m., aggravated discharge of a firearm, 1000 block of Giddings Street.

