Incidents reported to Danville and Vermilion County police include:

Wednesday, Aug. 23:

7:51 a.m., stolen vehicle in Hoopeston, Illinois 1 and 3800 North Road.

8:16 a.m., property damage accident in Westville, 1700 block of North State Street.

9:52 a.m., criminal trespass, 200 block of East South Street.

11:15 a.m., burglary, 1600 block of Edgewood Drive.

12:42 p.m., domestic battery, 1600 block of Beechwood Drive.

12:54 p.m., criminal damage, 4100 block of North Vermilion Street.

2:19 p.m., hate crime, unit block of South Griffin Street.

2:37 p.m., criminal damage, unit block of Lake Street.

2:40 p.m., personal injury accident at an undisclosed location.

2:53 p.m., domestic battery involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location in Ridge Farm.

2:57 p.m., theft in Westville, 300 block of Victor Street.

3:33 p.m., residential burglary, 100 block of Rhea Street.

4:41 p.m., assault involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.

5:05 p.m., domestic battery, criminal damage, 700 block of West Columbia Street.

6:20 p.m., property damage accident, Columbia and Vermilion streets.

6:25 p.m., theft, unit block of East Harrison Street.

7:36 p.m., domestic battery, intimidation involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.

7:50 p.m., domestic battery, 200 block of East Hegeler Street.

8:34 p.m., theft, 500 block of Robinson Street.

11:08 p.m., shots fired, 1200 block of Clarence Street.

Thursday, Aug. 24:

12:25 a.m., domestic battery, 800 block of John Street.

5:58 a.m., arson, 100 block of Delaware Street.

9:07 a.m., residential burglary, 600 block of Commercial Street.

9:24 a.m., theft in Hoopeston, East 3680 North Road.

9:43 a.m., theft, 1900 block of North Bowman Avenue.

10:19 a.m., theft in Westville, 200 block of Moore Street.

10:55 a.m., criminal damage in Rankin, Illinois 9 and 570 East Road.

12:42 p.m., theft, 800 block of North Bowman Avenue.

12:56 p.m., theft in Bismarck, 27000 block of North 1700 East Road.

1:11 p.m., theft, 800 block of West Voorhees Street.

1:53 p.m., theft, 1000 block of Campbell Lane.

2:05 p.m., residential burglary, criminal damage, 100 block of Payne Street.

2:32 p.m., aggravated arson, resisting/obstructing police, Wisconsin Avenue.

2:50 p.m., aggravated criminal sexual assault involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.

5:14 p.m., property damage accident, West Newell Road and 1750 East Road.

5:23 p.m., theft, unit block of Lake Street.

7:29 p.m., possession of a controlled substance, possession of cannabis with intent to distribute, Bradley Lane and Seminary Street.

7:52 p.m., property damage accident, Fairchild and Giddings streets.

Friday, Aug. 25:

12:38 a.m., criminal sexual assault at an undisclosed location.

4:52 a.m., criminal trespass, Stroup and Williams streets.

8:41 a.m., vehicle burglary in Tilton, 1000 block of Lawndale Avenue.

9:25 a.m., theft, 300 block of North Crawford Street.

9:58 a.m., criminal damage, 1600 block of North Franklin Street.

12:50 p.m., assault, 1200 block of Garden Drive.

1:24 p.m., criminal damage, 1400 block of Eastview Avenue.

1:30 p.m., property damage accident, Woodbury and Walnut streets.

3:33 p.m., residential burglary in Oakwood, 9800 block of Glenburg Creek Road.

3:42 p.m., domestic battery in Westville, 1700 block of North State Street.

4:04 p.m., criminal trespass in Potomac, 100 block of East State Street.

4:13 p.m., domestic battery, 1100 block of North Walnut Street.

4:36 p.m., criminal damage in Tilton, 500 block of Brentwood Street.

4:40 p.m., domestic battery, 1100 block of North Collett Street.

4:54 p.m., aggravated battery to a public official, resisting/obstructing police, English Street and Fowler Avenue.

5:31 p.m., criminal damage, violating order of protection, 700 block of Commerce Street.

5:33 p.m., personal injury accident at an undisclosed location.

7:27 p.m., domestic battery, 20000 block of West Union Road.

11:39 p.m., personal injury accident, Griffin and Williams streets.

11:56 p.m., domestic battery, 1200 block of Cleveland Avenue.

Saturday, Aug. 26:

12:40 a.m., criminal trespass, resisting/obstructing police, curfew violation, parental supervision violation involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.

12:45 a.m., personal injury accident, Park and Main streets.

1:54 a.m., domestic battery, 900 block of Pries Street.

2:28 a.m., aggravated battery, 800 block of North Logan Avenue.

12:33 p.m., battery, theft, 600 block of North Jackson Street.

1:28 p.m., domestic battery in Rossville, 200 block of Stewart Street.

2 p.m., property damage accident in Fairmount, North 850 East Road and East 1425 North Road.

2:51 p.m., aggravated battery, domestic battery, mob action, wanted on a warrant, 900 block of West English Street.

3:29 p.m., theft, 900 block of Hubbard Lane.

4:15 p.m., theft in Westville, 500 block of Michigan Street.

4:39 p.m., theft involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.

6:59 p.m., criminal trespass, 100 block of Rhea Street.

8:44 p.m., aggravated battery, 800 block of North Vermilion Street.

9:02 p.m., personal injury accident at an undisclosed location.

9:32 p.m., theft, Bowman Avenue and Poland Road.

10:47 p.m., aggravated assault, Lake Street.

Sunday, Aug. 27:

12:03 a.m., criminal damage, 500 block of West Woodbury Street.

12:17 a.m., aggravated battery, 800 block of North Logan Avenue.

1:08 a.m., assault, battery in Tilton, 1900 block of Georgetown Road.

4:51 a.m., criminal damage, 1200 block of Garden Drive.

5:37 a.m., property damage accident, Voorhees Street and North 2030 East Road.

11:53 a.m., two reports of domestic battery, 900 block of Woodlawn Court.

12:40 p.m., property damage accident, East 2550 North Road.

12:50 p.m., domestic battery in Tilton, 1900 block of Adams Street.

2:29 p.m., motor vehicle theft, 700 block of May Street.

3:49 p.m., property damage accident, Fairchild and Martin streets.

6:14 p.m., possession of methamphetamine, driving while suspended in Rankin, 100 block of South Main Street.

6:45 p.m., property damage accident, hit and run, 1000 block of Glenwood Drive.

7:25 p.m., battery, Main Street and Kentucky Avenue.

7:41 p.m., battery, 500 block of Mikel Road.

7:52 p.m., criminal trespass, 1600 block of North Franklin Street.

8:29 p.m., burglary, 2700 block of North Vermilion Street.

8:51 p.m., property damage accident in Potomac, 6200 block of U.S. 136.

10:58 p.m., aggravated battery, Main and Lake streets.

Monday, Aug. 28:

12:09 a.m., aggravated battery, Martin and Fairchild streets.

2:21 a.m., theft, 2400 block of Cannon Street.

Tags

Trending Video