Incidents reported to Danville and Vermilion County police include:
Wednesday, Aug. 23:
7:51 a.m., stolen vehicle in Hoopeston, Illinois 1 and 3800 North Road.
8:16 a.m., property damage accident in Westville, 1700 block of North State Street.
9:52 a.m., criminal trespass, 200 block of East South Street.
11:15 a.m., burglary, 1600 block of Edgewood Drive.
12:42 p.m., domestic battery, 1600 block of Beechwood Drive.
12:54 p.m., criminal damage, 4100 block of North Vermilion Street.
2:19 p.m., hate crime, unit block of South Griffin Street.
2:37 p.m., criminal damage, unit block of Lake Street.
2:40 p.m., personal injury accident at an undisclosed location.
2:53 p.m., domestic battery involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location in Ridge Farm.
2:57 p.m., theft in Westville, 300 block of Victor Street.
3:33 p.m., residential burglary, 100 block of Rhea Street.
4:41 p.m., assault involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.
5:05 p.m., domestic battery, criminal damage, 700 block of West Columbia Street.
6:20 p.m., property damage accident, Columbia and Vermilion streets.
6:25 p.m., theft, unit block of East Harrison Street.
7:36 p.m., domestic battery, intimidation involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.
7:50 p.m., domestic battery, 200 block of East Hegeler Street.
8:34 p.m., theft, 500 block of Robinson Street.
11:08 p.m., shots fired, 1200 block of Clarence Street.
Thursday, Aug. 24:
12:25 a.m., domestic battery, 800 block of John Street.
5:58 a.m., arson, 100 block of Delaware Street.
9:07 a.m., residential burglary, 600 block of Commercial Street.
9:24 a.m., theft in Hoopeston, East 3680 North Road.
9:43 a.m., theft, 1900 block of North Bowman Avenue.
10:19 a.m., theft in Westville, 200 block of Moore Street.
10:55 a.m., criminal damage in Rankin, Illinois 9 and 570 East Road.
12:42 p.m., theft, 800 block of North Bowman Avenue.
12:56 p.m., theft in Bismarck, 27000 block of North 1700 East Road.
1:11 p.m., theft, 800 block of West Voorhees Street.
1:53 p.m., theft, 1000 block of Campbell Lane.
2:05 p.m., residential burglary, criminal damage, 100 block of Payne Street.
2:32 p.m., aggravated arson, resisting/obstructing police, Wisconsin Avenue.
2:50 p.m., aggravated criminal sexual assault involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.
5:14 p.m., property damage accident, West Newell Road and 1750 East Road.
5:23 p.m., theft, unit block of Lake Street.
7:29 p.m., possession of a controlled substance, possession of cannabis with intent to distribute, Bradley Lane and Seminary Street.
7:52 p.m., property damage accident, Fairchild and Giddings streets.
Friday, Aug. 25:
12:38 a.m., criminal sexual assault at an undisclosed location.
4:52 a.m., criminal trespass, Stroup and Williams streets.
8:41 a.m., vehicle burglary in Tilton, 1000 block of Lawndale Avenue.
9:25 a.m., theft, 300 block of North Crawford Street.
9:58 a.m., criminal damage, 1600 block of North Franklin Street.
12:50 p.m., assault, 1200 block of Garden Drive.
1:24 p.m., criminal damage, 1400 block of Eastview Avenue.
1:30 p.m., property damage accident, Woodbury and Walnut streets.
3:33 p.m., residential burglary in Oakwood, 9800 block of Glenburg Creek Road.
3:42 p.m., domestic battery in Westville, 1700 block of North State Street.
4:04 p.m., criminal trespass in Potomac, 100 block of East State Street.
4:13 p.m., domestic battery, 1100 block of North Walnut Street.
4:36 p.m., criminal damage in Tilton, 500 block of Brentwood Street.
4:40 p.m., domestic battery, 1100 block of North Collett Street.
4:54 p.m., aggravated battery to a public official, resisting/obstructing police, English Street and Fowler Avenue.
5:31 p.m., criminal damage, violating order of protection, 700 block of Commerce Street.
5:33 p.m., personal injury accident at an undisclosed location.
7:27 p.m., domestic battery, 20000 block of West Union Road.
11:39 p.m., personal injury accident, Griffin and Williams streets.
11:56 p.m., domestic battery, 1200 block of Cleveland Avenue.
Saturday, Aug. 26:
12:40 a.m., criminal trespass, resisting/obstructing police, curfew violation, parental supervision violation involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.
12:45 a.m., personal injury accident, Park and Main streets.
1:54 a.m., domestic battery, 900 block of Pries Street.
2:28 a.m., aggravated battery, 800 block of North Logan Avenue.
12:33 p.m., battery, theft, 600 block of North Jackson Street.
1:28 p.m., domestic battery in Rossville, 200 block of Stewart Street.
2 p.m., property damage accident in Fairmount, North 850 East Road and East 1425 North Road.
2:51 p.m., aggravated battery, domestic battery, mob action, wanted on a warrant, 900 block of West English Street.
3:29 p.m., theft, 900 block of Hubbard Lane.
4:15 p.m., theft in Westville, 500 block of Michigan Street.
4:39 p.m., theft involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.
6:59 p.m., criminal trespass, 100 block of Rhea Street.
8:44 p.m., aggravated battery, 800 block of North Vermilion Street.
9:02 p.m., personal injury accident at an undisclosed location.
9:32 p.m., theft, Bowman Avenue and Poland Road.
10:47 p.m., aggravated assault, Lake Street.
Sunday, Aug. 27:
12:03 a.m., criminal damage, 500 block of West Woodbury Street.
12:17 a.m., aggravated battery, 800 block of North Logan Avenue.
1:08 a.m., assault, battery in Tilton, 1900 block of Georgetown Road.
4:51 a.m., criminal damage, 1200 block of Garden Drive.
5:37 a.m., property damage accident, Voorhees Street and North 2030 East Road.
11:53 a.m., two reports of domestic battery, 900 block of Woodlawn Court.
12:40 p.m., property damage accident, East 2550 North Road.
12:50 p.m., domestic battery in Tilton, 1900 block of Adams Street.
2:29 p.m., motor vehicle theft, 700 block of May Street.
3:49 p.m., property damage accident, Fairchild and Martin streets.
6:14 p.m., possession of methamphetamine, driving while suspended in Rankin, 100 block of South Main Street.
6:45 p.m., property damage accident, hit and run, 1000 block of Glenwood Drive.
7:25 p.m., battery, Main Street and Kentucky Avenue.
7:41 p.m., battery, 500 block of Mikel Road.
7:52 p.m., criminal trespass, 1600 block of North Franklin Street.
8:29 p.m., burglary, 2700 block of North Vermilion Street.
8:51 p.m., property damage accident in Potomac, 6200 block of U.S. 136.
10:58 p.m., aggravated battery, Main and Lake streets.
Monday, Aug. 28:
12:09 a.m., aggravated battery, Martin and Fairchild streets.
2:21 a.m., theft, 2400 block of Cannon Street.
