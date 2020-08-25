Police responded to the following incidents:
Danville
Saturday:
Theft in the 700 block of Maple Street.
Theft in the 1000 block of Texas Avenue.
Aggravated battery in the 800 block of Chandler Street.
Domestic battery, criminal damage in the 700 block of Commercial Street.
Domestic battery in the unit block of Lenover Ave.
Aggravated battery at West Fairchild and Sherman streets.
Battery in the 2600 block of Denmark Road.
Sunday:
Disorderly conduct in the 1200 block of Griggs.
Monday:
Retail theft at 801 N. Vermilion.
Obscenity, disorderly conduct in the 200 block of West Harrison.
Disorderly conduct in the 3100 block of North Vermilion.
Criminal trespass to property, and criminal damage in the 900 block of Knollcrest.
Criminal damage to property at 1216 Garden Drive.
Criminal damage in the 1700 block of Westview.
Criminal damage in the 1000 block of Knollcrest.
Domestic battery in the first block of North State.
Aggravated assault and criminal damage to property in the first block of Bismark.
Aggravated unlawful use of a weapon at Circle K, 610 S. Bowman. A man was arrested.
Criminal sexual abuse in the first block of Tillman.
Possession of meth and a controlled substance at Voorhees and Jackson; a man and a woman were arrested.
Theft at 723 Oak.
Reckless discharge at 1416 Vine St.
Domestic battery in the 300 block of East Madison.
Domestic battery in the 700 block of West Columbia.
Aggravated battery with a firearm reported at 812 N. Logan.
Theft at First Financial Bank, 901 N. Gilbert.
Domestic battery in the 1800 block of East Main Street.
Domestic battery and criminal damage to property at 1220 Garden Drive.
Harassment in the 400 block of Avenue A.
Aggravated assault, theft, possession of a controlled substance and criminal sexual abuse in the 100 block of National. A man was arrested.
VERMILION COUNTY
Friday:
Burglary in the 500 block of East Penn Street, Hoopeston.
Theft at Olympic Hardware, 516 N. Dixie Highway, Hoopeston.
Hoopeston Fire Department was dispatched for an anhydrous leak at N 1900 East Road/E 3800 N Road.
Theft in the 2500 block of Georgetown Road, Westville.
Domestic battery in the unit block of Dequimpal Street, Westville.
Saturday:
Criminal damage in the 1000 block of Central Avenue, Tilton.
Aggravated assault, unlawful use of a weapon by a felon and reckless discharge of a firearm in the 300 block of Chicago Street, Alvin.
Sunday:
Unlawful visitation interference in the 100 block of North Paris, Catlin.
Domestic battery in the 200 block of South Street, Westville.
Male arrested for domestic battery in the unit block of Woodlawn Hills Drive, Bismarck.
Domestic disturbance in the unit block of Dequimpal, Westville.
Disorderly conduct in the 100 block of Lake Bluff Drive, Oakwood.
Male arrested for domestic battery, East Lynn.
Battery in the 100 block of North Guthrie Street, Rankin.
Forgery, theft at Casey’s, 100 E. State St., Potomac.
Danville female arrested for possession of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia at B&B Construction, 2 Hodge St.
Criminal damage to vehicle in the 300 block of McCarty Street, Muncie.
Domestic battery in the 100 block of East Amity St., Potomac.
Monday:
Stolen vehicle from Illinois Route 1 and 3450 North Road, Rossville.
Domestic dispute in the 900 block of Cunningham, Danville.
Theft from vehicle in the 400 block of East Honeywell Avenue, Hoopeston.
Tuesday:
Domestic battery in the 900 block of East Main Street, Hoopeston.
Theft of vehicle in the 700 block of Central Avenue, Tilton.
Accidents involving tickets or injuries include:
Aug. 20, 11:51 p.m. — At Main and Lake streets involving Ivory S. McCain of Chicago and Isaih T. Witherspoon, Rhonda J. Doyle and Douglas E. Nord all of Danville. McCain was ticketed for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident and reckless driving.
Aug. 21, 8:55 p.m. — At Henning Road and Lakewood Drive involving Zachary T. Woads of Oakwood and Stephen T. Wilson of Danville. Woods was tickled for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.
Aug. 18, 5:39 p.m. — At Fifth and G streets in Tilton involving John R. Callison of Westville and Kristopher M. Ogden of Beech Grove, Ind. Callison was ticketed for failure to yield at an intersection.
Aug. 23, 8:55 a.m. — At Vermilion Street and Lake Shore Drive involving James P. Sumner of Danville and Ashley L Swearingen of Georgetown. Sumner was ticketed for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident and operating an uninsured vehicle.
Aug. 23, 9:05 a.m. — At Vermilion Street and Liberty Lane involving Kelsey L. Green and Craig R. Woods both of Danville. Green was tickled for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.
Aug. 23, 4:57 a.m. — At Fairchild and North Vermilion streets involving Tanijia N. Roberson of Danville. She was ticketed for driving under the influence of alcohol.
Aug. 22, 1:08 p.m. — In the 2000 block of Georgetown Road involving Raquel K. Nichols of Tilton and Sherry L Parson of Danville. Nichols was ticketed for failure to yield while turning left.
