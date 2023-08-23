Incidents reported to Danville and Vermilion County police include:
Monday, Aug. 21:
7:04 a.m., property damage accident, Illinois 1 and Potters Wood Road.
7:25 a.m., property damage accident, Gilbert and North streets.
7:59 a.m., property damage accident in Rossville, 300 block of North Chicago Street.
8:36 a.m., property damage accident, West Fairchild and North Gilbert streets.
9:24 a.m., criminal damage, 1300 block of North Oak Street.
11:43 a.m., property damage accident, Liberty Lane and Bowman Avenue.
11:53 a.m., retail theft, 4100 block of North Vermilion Street.
1:05 p.m., theft in Armstrong, U.S. 136.
1:10 p.m., aggravated battery, mob action, aggravated assault, 800 block of Martin Street.
1:55 p.m., property damage accident, Interstate 74 eastbound mile marker 217.
2:59 p.m., personal injury accident at an undisclosed location.
3:10 p.m., theft, 1200 block of Clarence Street.
4:09 p.m., personal injury accident at an undisclosed location.
5:32 p.m., assault, 1600 block of West Williams Street.
5:52 p.m., property damage accident, Main and Walnut streets.
6:38 p.m., theft, 300 block of Bradley Lane.
7:43 p.m., domestic battery involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.
11:45 p.m., possession of stolen property, North Griffin and East Seminary streets.
Tuesday, Aug. 22:
12:28 a.m., death investigation at an undisclosed location.
4 a.m., aggravated battery to a public official, criminal trespass, resisting police, 1800 block of Perrysville Road.
5:54 a.m., property damage accident, 2500 block of Georgetown Road.
8:54 a.m., personal injury accident, Gilbert and Williams streets.
9:52 a.m., theft, 800 block of Cleveland Avenue.
10:10 a.m., theft, 500 block of Shadowlawn Place.
10:48 a.m., domestic battery, unit block of Greenwood Avenue.
11:17 a.m., domestic battery involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.
11:22 a.m., criminal damage in Ridge Farm, North 2080 East Road.
11:48 a.m., criminal damage, unit block of South First Street.
1:41 p.m., property damage accident, 2800 block of Townway Road.
4:13 p.m., theft, unit block of Lake Street.
4:17 p.m., death investigation at an undisclosed location.
5:45 p.m., battery, 2400 block of Georgetown Road.
6:34 p.m., battery, disorderly conduct in Oakwood, 500 block of North Oakwood Street.
8:01 p.m., property damage accident in Westville, 700 block of North State Street.
8:37 p.m., reckless discharge of a firearm, 1200 block of Clarence Street.
9:09 p.m., battery, 900 block of East Madison Street.
11:07 p.m., criminal damage, 1800 block of Westview Avenue.
Wednesday, Aug. 23:
1:12 a.m., criminal trespass, unit block of North Walnut Street.
1:13 a.m., domestic battery, unit block of South Griffin Street.
