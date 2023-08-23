Incidents reported to Danville and Vermilion County police include:

Monday, Aug. 21:

7:04 a.m., property damage accident, Illinois 1 and Potters Wood Road.

7:25 a.m., property damage accident, Gilbert and North streets.

7:59 a.m., property damage accident in Rossville, 300 block of North Chicago Street.

8:36 a.m., property damage accident, West Fairchild and North Gilbert streets.

9:24 a.m., criminal damage, 1300 block of North Oak Street.

11:43 a.m., property damage accident, Liberty Lane and Bowman Avenue.

11:53 a.m., retail theft, 4100 block of North Vermilion Street.

1:05 p.m., theft in Armstrong, U.S. 136.

1:10 p.m., aggravated battery, mob action, aggravated assault, 800 block of Martin Street.

1:55 p.m., property damage accident, Interstate 74 eastbound mile marker 217.

2:59 p.m., personal injury accident at an undisclosed location.

3:10 p.m., theft, 1200 block of Clarence Street.

4:09 p.m., personal injury accident at an undisclosed location.

5:32 p.m., assault, 1600 block of West Williams Street.

5:52 p.m., property damage accident, Main and Walnut streets.

6:38 p.m., theft, 300 block of Bradley Lane.

7:43 p.m., domestic battery involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.

11:45 p.m., possession of stolen property, North Griffin and East Seminary streets.

Tuesday, Aug. 22:

12:28 a.m., death investigation at an undisclosed location.

4 a.m., aggravated battery to a public official, criminal trespass, resisting police, 1800 block of Perrysville Road.

5:54 a.m., property damage accident, 2500 block of Georgetown Road.

8:54 a.m., personal injury accident, Gilbert and Williams streets.

9:52 a.m., theft, 800 block of Cleveland Avenue.

10:10 a.m., theft, 500 block of Shadowlawn Place.

10:48 a.m., domestic battery, unit block of Greenwood Avenue.

11:17 a.m., domestic battery involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.

11:22 a.m., criminal damage in Ridge Farm, North 2080 East Road.

11:48 a.m., criminal damage, unit block of South First Street.

1:41 p.m., property damage accident, 2800 block of Townway Road.

4:13 p.m., theft, unit block of Lake Street.

4:17 p.m., death investigation at an undisclosed location.

5:45 p.m., battery, 2400 block of Georgetown Road.

6:34 p.m., battery, disorderly conduct in Oakwood, 500 block of North Oakwood Street.

8:01 p.m., property damage accident in Westville, 700 block of North State Street.

8:37 p.m., reckless discharge of a firearm, 1200 block of Clarence Street.

9:09 p.m., battery, 900 block of East Madison Street.

11:07 p.m., criminal damage, 1800 block of Westview Avenue.

Wednesday, Aug. 23:

1:12 a.m., criminal trespass, unit block of North Walnut Street.

1:13 a.m., domestic battery, unit block of South Griffin Street.

