Incidents reported to Danville and Vermilion County police include:

Friday, Aug. 19:

5:51 a.m., property damage accident, Voorhees and Jackson Streets.

6:55 a.m., property damage accident, Fairchild and Walnut Streets.

7:57 a.m., criminal damage, 1400 block of Walnut Street.

10:11 a.m., residential burglary, 1100 block of East Fairchild Street.

11:43 a.m., property damage accident, 600 block of Harmon Street.

12:26 p.m., battery, 500 block of North Gilbert Street.

1:12 p.m., property damage accident, 2800 block of North Vermilion Street.

1:28 p.m., property damage accident, 2300 block of North Vermilion Street.

3:21 p.m., aggravated assault, 2900 block of North Vermilion Street.

4:30 p.m., property damage accident in Catlin, 14000 block of Catlin Tilton Road.

4:39 p.m., property damage accident, Oak and Fairchild Streets.

5:56 p.m., stolen vehicle, 1600 block of Beechwood Drive.

8:15 p.m., personal injury accident at an undisclosed location.

8:58 p.m., domestic battery, 3700 block of North Vermilion Street.

9:12 p.m., criminal damage, 900 block of North Jackson Street.

10:43 p.m., criminal sexual assault at an undisclosed location.

11:16 p.m., criminal trespass, 100 block of North Bowman Avenue.

11:17 p.m., domestic battery, 200 block of South Griffin Street.

Saturday, Aug. 20:

8:11 a.m., domestic battery, 1200 block of Griggs Street.

10:57 a.m., retail theft, 500 block of North Gilbert Street.

2:52 p.m., battery, Grace Street.

3:29 p.m., retail theft, 1200 block of East Main Street.

3:51 p.m., theft of motor vehicle, 700 block of Grant Street.

3:54 p.m., burglary, 600 block of North Voorhees Street.

4:04 p.m., battery, 800 block of North Logan Avenue.

5:50 p.m., assault, 900 block of Norman Street.

7:01 p.m., personal injury accident in Westville, 1800 block of North State Street.

7:40 p.m., grooming at an undisclosed location.

7:49 p.m., domestic battery, Griffin Street.

7:53 p.m., aggravated discharge of a firearm, Sunset Drive and Hillside Drive.

8:06 p.m., personal injury accident in Georgetown, 1900 block of Mill Road.

8:43 p.m., shots fired, 2300 block of North Vermilion Street.

Sunday, Aug. 21:

12:11 a.m., aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, Williams and Gilbert Streets.

1:37 a.m., assault, 200 block of Arlington Drive.

2:09 a.m., shots fired, Grant and Williams Streets.

2:22 a.m., obstructing, resisting at an undisclosed location.

3:32 a.m., aggravated discharge of a firearm, Delaware Avenue and Utah Avenue.

3:27 a.m., theft, 1800 block of East Main Street.

7:20 a.m., theft, 800 block of East Seminary Street.

8:49 a.m., reckless discharge of a firearm, Fourth and Jefferson Streets.

10:41 a.m., aggravated domestic battery, 18000 block of Barn Ridge Road.

11:09 a.m., theft in Potomac, 100 block of North Vermilion Street.

11:37 a.m., assault at an undisclosed location.

12:03 p.m., burglary, 1600 block of Robinson Street.

12:27 p.m., retail theft, 3600 block of North Vermilion Street.

4:23 p.m., domestic battery, 700 block of Chandler Street.

4:43 p.m., shots fired, Griggs and Jewell Streets.

5:09 p.m., reckless discharge of a firearm, Gilbert and Columbia Streets.

5:18 p.m., criminal damage to property, theft in Westville, Riley Street.

5:18 p.m., theft, 200 block of Arlington Drive.

5:51 p.m., domestic battery in Oakwood, 300 block of Timber Ridge Drive.

6:05 p.m., domestic battery, 500 block of Highland Park Road.

6:46 p.m., criminal trespass, 200 block of Kentucky Avenue.

8:04 p.m., aggravated battery, West Liberty Lane.

Monday, Aug. 22:

12:31 a.m., theft in Westville, 100 block of East Oak Street.

2:54 a.m., domestic battery, 900 block of Harmon Street.

4:29 a.m., domestic battery, 400 block of Chandler Street.

6:31 a.m., burglary to vehicle, 3000 block of Golf Circle.

Trending Video