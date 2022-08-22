Incidents reported to Danville and Vermilion County police include:
Friday, Aug. 19:
5:51 a.m., property damage accident, Voorhees and Jackson Streets.
6:55 a.m., property damage accident, Fairchild and Walnut Streets.
7:57 a.m., criminal damage, 1400 block of Walnut Street.
10:11 a.m., residential burglary, 1100 block of East Fairchild Street.
11:43 a.m., property damage accident, 600 block of Harmon Street.
12:26 p.m., battery, 500 block of North Gilbert Street.
1:12 p.m., property damage accident, 2800 block of North Vermilion Street.
1:28 p.m., property damage accident, 2300 block of North Vermilion Street.
3:21 p.m., aggravated assault, 2900 block of North Vermilion Street.
4:30 p.m., property damage accident in Catlin, 14000 block of Catlin Tilton Road.
4:39 p.m., property damage accident, Oak and Fairchild Streets.
5:56 p.m., stolen vehicle, 1600 block of Beechwood Drive.
8:15 p.m., personal injury accident at an undisclosed location.
8:58 p.m., domestic battery, 3700 block of North Vermilion Street.
9:12 p.m., criminal damage, 900 block of North Jackson Street.
10:43 p.m., criminal sexual assault at an undisclosed location.
11:16 p.m., criminal trespass, 100 block of North Bowman Avenue.
11:17 p.m., domestic battery, 200 block of South Griffin Street.
Saturday, Aug. 20:
8:11 a.m., domestic battery, 1200 block of Griggs Street.
10:57 a.m., retail theft, 500 block of North Gilbert Street.
2:52 p.m., battery, Grace Street.
3:29 p.m., retail theft, 1200 block of East Main Street.
3:51 p.m., theft of motor vehicle, 700 block of Grant Street.
3:54 p.m., burglary, 600 block of North Voorhees Street.
4:04 p.m., battery, 800 block of North Logan Avenue.
5:50 p.m., assault, 900 block of Norman Street.
7:01 p.m., personal injury accident in Westville, 1800 block of North State Street.
7:40 p.m., grooming at an undisclosed location.
7:49 p.m., domestic battery, Griffin Street.
7:53 p.m., aggravated discharge of a firearm, Sunset Drive and Hillside Drive.
8:06 p.m., personal injury accident in Georgetown, 1900 block of Mill Road.
8:43 p.m., shots fired, 2300 block of North Vermilion Street.
Sunday, Aug. 21:
12:11 a.m., aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, Williams and Gilbert Streets.
1:37 a.m., assault, 200 block of Arlington Drive.
2:09 a.m., shots fired, Grant and Williams Streets.
2:22 a.m., obstructing, resisting at an undisclosed location.
3:32 a.m., aggravated discharge of a firearm, Delaware Avenue and Utah Avenue.
3:27 a.m., theft, 1800 block of East Main Street.
7:20 a.m., theft, 800 block of East Seminary Street.
8:49 a.m., reckless discharge of a firearm, Fourth and Jefferson Streets.
10:41 a.m., aggravated domestic battery, 18000 block of Barn Ridge Road.
11:09 a.m., theft in Potomac, 100 block of North Vermilion Street.
11:37 a.m., assault at an undisclosed location.
12:03 p.m., burglary, 1600 block of Robinson Street.
12:27 p.m., retail theft, 3600 block of North Vermilion Street.
4:23 p.m., domestic battery, 700 block of Chandler Street.
4:43 p.m., shots fired, Griggs and Jewell Streets.
5:09 p.m., reckless discharge of a firearm, Gilbert and Columbia Streets.
5:18 p.m., criminal damage to property, theft in Westville, Riley Street.
5:18 p.m., theft, 200 block of Arlington Drive.
5:51 p.m., domestic battery in Oakwood, 300 block of Timber Ridge Drive.
6:05 p.m., domestic battery, 500 block of Highland Park Road.
6:46 p.m., criminal trespass, 200 block of Kentucky Avenue.
8:04 p.m., aggravated battery, West Liberty Lane.
Monday, Aug. 22:
12:31 a.m., theft in Westville, 100 block of East Oak Street.
2:54 a.m., domestic battery, 900 block of Harmon Street.
4:29 a.m., domestic battery, 400 block of Chandler Street.
6:31 a.m., burglary to vehicle, 3000 block of Golf Circle.
