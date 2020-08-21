Danville:
Thursday:
Domestic battery in the 900 block of Wakely Drive.
Criminal trespassing to state property in the 100 block of East Seminary Street.
Domestic battery and criminal damage in the 900 block of West English Street.
Burglary in the 800 block of Texas Place.
Criminal damage in the 700 block of Harmon Street.
Reckless discharge of a firearm at Walmart, 4101 N. Vermilion St.
Residential burglary in the 100 block of South Griffin Street.
Violation of bail bond in the unit block of Schultz.
Domestic battery in the 1500 block of East Fairchild Street.
Burglary in the 1300 block of East Williams Street.
Battery at Save-A-Lot, 2 E. Main St.
Theft in the 1200 block of Moore Street.
Friday:
Aggravated assault with a vehicle at East Main and Lake streets.
Disorderly conduct in the 100 block of South Bowman Avenue.
Criminal damage and burglary in the 100 block of Kentucky Avenue.
Vermilion County:
Thursday:
Criminal damage to vehicle in the 35400 block of County Road 770 E, Rossville.
Fraud in the 700 block of Dellwood, Tilton.
