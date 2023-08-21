Incidents reported to Danville and Vermilion County police include:
Friday, Aug. 18:
9:15 a.m., theft, 800 block of North Vermilion Street.
1:17 p.m., theft, unit block of Delaware Avenue.
1:22 p.m., theft, 500 block of North Vermilion Street.
2:22 p.m., retail theft, 500 block of North Gilbert Street.
3:14 p.m., property damage accident, hit and run, 200 block of East Fairchild Street.
3:41 p.m., theft, 1200 block of Oak Street.
5:16 p.m., aggravated fleeing/eluding police in Rankin, Illinois 9 and Illinois 49.
5:18 p.m., motor vehicle burglary, unit block of Walls Creek Drive.
5:42 p.m., criminal sexual assault involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location in Tilton.
6:41 p.m., property damage accident, West First Street.
7:18 p.m., aggravated assault, 1200 block of Garden Drive.
8:03 p.m., retail theft in Tilton, 1500 block of Georgetown Road.
9:33 p.m., aggravated fleeing/eluding police, possession of burglary tools, possession of a controlled substance, driving with a suspended driver’s license, Main and Indiana streets.
9:45 p.m., domestic battery, 1100 block of Fowler Avenue.
10:03 p.m., battery, 500 block of Harvey Street.
11:15 p.m., residential burglary, 1400 block of North Walnut Street.
Saturday, Aug. 19:
12:35 a.m., aggravated battery at an undisclosed location.
1:32 a.m., stolen motor vehicle, mob action, battery, 100 block of North Beard Street.
3:23 a.m., aggravated discharge of a firearm, 1100 block of North Jackson Street.
9:49 a.m., aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, aggravated domestic battery, resisting police, 1200 block of Garden Drive.
10:20 a.m., criminal damage, 800 block of East Fairchild Street.
11:19 a.m., domestic battery, burglary, unlawful restraint in Potomac, 9400 block of 2600 North Road.
2:09 p.m., stolen vehicle, 500 block of North Beard Street.
3:32 p.m., aggravated battery, mob action, 1200 block of North Bowman Avenue.
3:48 p.m., property damage accident, hit and run in Westville, 100 block of South State Street.
6:04 p.m., aggravated assault, possession of burglary tools, battery, criminal trespass, unit block of Michigan Avenue.
6:30 p.m., theft in Westville, 600 block of North State Street.
8:11 p.m., shots fired, 1400 block of North Walnut Street.
8:43 p.m., theft, 1200 block of Oak Street.
10:04 p.m., possession of a stolen firearm, 400 block of North Oak Street.
11:26 p.m., theft, 1100 block of North Jackson Street.
Sunday, Aug. 20:
2:01 a.m., property damage accident, unit block of College Street.
6:52 a.m., aggravated battery, unit block of Hampton Street.
10:08 a.m., death investigation at an undisclosed location.
11:31 a.m., battery, 1200 block of Perrysville Avenue.
12:06 p.m., two reports of domestic battery involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.
1:18 p.m., personal injury accident, English and Gilbert streets.
2:28 p.m., retail theft, 2900 block of North Vermilion Street.
3:09 p.m., domestic battery, 1000 block of Glenwood Avenue.
3:40 p.m., theft, 1200 block of Oak Street.
6:23 p.m., burglary, 300 block of Spelter Avenue.
7:23 p.m., domestic battery, 16000 block of East 2750 North Road.
7:55 p.m., burglary, unit block of Cunningham Avenue.
9:01 p.m., assault in Ridge Farm, 100 block of East North Street.
10:15 p.m., battery, 300 block of North Alexander Street.
