Incidents reported to police include:
Danville
Tuesday:
Telephone harassment at 1614 Edgewood.
Wednesday:
Theft in the 1400 block of North Walnut.
Theft at Carle Clinic, 2300 N. Vermilion.
Retail theft at Walmart, 4101 N. Vermilion.
Retail theft at Menard’s, 36 E. West Newell Road; a man was arrested.
Reckless discharge of a firearm in the 100 block of Cronkhite.
Thursday:
Disorderly conduct in the 1109 block of North Collett Street.
Battery at 1618 Edgewood.
Vermilion County
Tuesday:
Domestic battery in the 100 block of Smith, Westville.
Wednesday:
Violation of order of protection in the 100 block of North First Street, Danville.
Burglary in the 500 block of North Henning Road, Danville.
NOTE: Local police no longer provide addresses and ages in accident reports.
Accidents involving tickets or injuries include:
Wednesday, 12:23 a.m. — A car drove through a fence and landscaping and hit the east side of a house at 819 Sheridan. Brady R. Watson of Danville was cited for leaving the scene of an accident involving damage.
Wednesday, 11:50 a.m. — In the 600 block of Dearborn involving Albert W. McMahan of Danville. He was cited for driving in the wrong lane.
Wednesday, 1:49 p.m. — At Vermilion and Swisher involving Sheri Holder of Humboldt, Tenn., and Michael S. Buck of Trenton, Ohio. Holder was issued a citation.
Crime Stoppers pays rewards up to $1,000 for information on felony crimes or fugitives in the Vermilion County area. The Crime Stoppers can be reached at 446-TIPS or an anonymous e-mail left at vermilioncounty.crimestoppersweb.com
