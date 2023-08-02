Incidents reported to Danville and Vermilion County police include:
Monday, July 31
8:13 a.m., theft, 2500 block of Perrysville Road.
8:33 a.m., vehicle burglary, 400 block of Park Street.
9:44 a.m., personal injury accident, 1900 block of North Gilbert Street.
10:05 a.m., criminal damage, 1600 block of Beechwood Drive.
1:37 p.m., child endangerment at an undisclosed location.
1:43 p.m., theft, 3900 block of North Vermilion Street.
1:45 p.m., domestic battery, 1300 block of Oak Street.
1:47 p.m., retail theft, 800 block of North Vermilion Street.
1:58 p.m., criminal trespass, unit block of Tennessee Avenue.
2:02 p.m., home invasion, mob action, 100 block of South State Street.
3:22 p.m., domestic battery, 1800 block of Perrysville Road.
4:04 p.m., battery, 1300 block of Lape Street.
4:20 p.m., criminal damage, 800 block of North Logan Avenue.
4:34 p.m., retail theft, 3600 block of North Vermilion Street.
4:57 p.m., criminal damage, 4100 block of North Vermilion Street.
8:35 p.m., criminal damage, unit block of South State Street.
8:59 p.m., property damage accident, Kentucky Avenue and Nevada Avenue.
11:31 p.m., possession of a controlled substance, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, 800 block of East Fairchild Street.
Tuesday, Aug. 1:
12:45 a.m., criminal trespass, criminal damage, unit block of McVey Street.
1:14 a.m., theft, disorderly conduct involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.
1:15 a.m., battery in Westville, unit block of Champaign Street.
6:20 a.m., vehicle burglary, 3000 block of Park Haven Boulevard.
9:30 a.m., criminal sexual assault involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.
9:37 a.m., motor vehicle theft, 900 block of Hubbard Lane.
12:10 p.m., property damage accident, hit and run in Allerton, 100 block of Elm Street.
12:37 p.m., domestic battery, 1300 block of North Jackson Street.
12:56 p.m., property damage accident in Westville, 16000 block of Clingan Lane.
2:07 p.m., theft, 1200 block of Robinson Street.
2:24 p.m., assault in Oakwood, 100 block of U.S. 150.
2:54 p.m., property damage accident, Main and Edwards streets.
3:04 p.m., property damage accident, 1200 block of East Main Street.
3:08 p.m., criminal damage in Westville, 100 block of Pennsylvania Avenue.
4:02 p.m., criminal trespass, 200 block of Kentucky Avenue.
4:20 p.m., property damage accident, unit block of Main Street.
4:52 p.m., property damage accident, Main and Jackson streets.
5:18 p.m., theft in Oakwood, U.S. 150.
7:09 p.m., criminal trespass, possession of cannabis with intent to distribute, 1600 block of Clyman Avenue.
7:09 p.m., criminal trespass, 1600 block of Clyman Lane.
7:28 p.m., criminal damage, resisting/obstructing police, 1200 block of East Main Street.
9:52 p.m., aggravated assault, 400 block of Sager Street.
10:04 p.m., property damage accident, 26000 block of Illinois 1.
10:11 p.m., aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, 800 block of Grant Street.
11:15 p.m., aggravated battery, 1800 block of East Main Street.
Wednesday, Aug. 2:
2:04 a.m., home invasion, 700 block of Oak Street.
4:04 a.m., criminal trespass, 800 block of North Logan Avenue.
