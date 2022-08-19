Incidents reported to Danville and Vermilion County police include:
Wednesday, Aug. 17:
4:23 a.m., property damage accident, 900 block of East Winter Avenue.
7:55 a.m., property damage accident in Potomac, 100 block of East State Street.
9:01 a.m., theft, 1000 block of East Williams Street.
10:25 a.m., aggravated domestic battery, 1600 block of East Fairchild Street.
12:15 p.m., domestic battery, criminal sexual assault at an undisclosed location.
12:48 p.m., retail theft, 800 block of North Vermilion Street.
1:11 p.m., domestic battery, interference, 900 block of Grant Street.
1:40 p.m., mob action, aggravated battery involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.
7:21 p.m., retail theft in Tilton, 1600 block of Georgetown Road.
8:54 p.m., robbery, 900 block of Martin Street.
9:03 p.m., aggravated battery of an elderly person, 900 block of Chandler Street.
10:09 p.m., domestic battery, 1200 block of Freeman Street.
Thursday, Aug. 18:
12:45 a.m., death investigation at an undisclosed location.
8:08 a.m., theft, 400 block of East Williams Street.
8:32 a.m., burglary, 600 block of East Voorhees Street.
8:48 a.m., property damage accident in Tilton, I-74 mile marker 215.
8:59 a.m., criminal damage in Tilton, 500 block of North F Street.
9:23 a.m., criminal damage, 800 block of North Vermilion Street.
10:08 a.m., theft, 100 block of Ellsworth Street.
10:19 a.m., theft, 100 block of West North Street.
11:23 a.m., property damage accident in Rankin, Illinois 9 and 770 East Road.
1:15 p.m., theft in East Lynn, 3900 North Road and 990 East Road.
1:24 p.m., property damage accident, South Griffin Street.
2:00 p.m., criminal sexual assault at an undisclosed location.
2:34 p.m., criminal damage in Westville, Lynn Drive.
3:12 p.m., possession of child pornography at an undisclosed location.
3:29 p.m., residential burglary, Nicholas Avenue.
4:01 p.m., public indecency, 800 block of North Vermilion Street.
5:07 p.m., theft, 11000 block of Kickapoo Park Road.
5:19 p.m., personal injury accident at an undisclosed location.
5:47 p.m., aggravated battery at an undisclosed location.
5:50 p.m., theft, 2700 block of East Main Street.
7:46 p.m., domestic battery, criminal damage in Rossville, 300 block of South Summit Street.
8:30 p.m., property damage accident, 3100 block of North Vermilion Street.
9:18 p.m., residential burglary, South Alexander Street.
10:04 p.m., criminal trespass involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.
