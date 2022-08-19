Incidents reported to Danville and Vermilion County police include:

Wednesday, Aug. 17:

4:23 a.m., property damage accident, 900 block of East Winter Avenue.

7:55 a.m., property damage accident in Potomac, 100 block of East State Street.

9:01 a.m., theft, 1000 block of East Williams Street.

10:25 a.m., aggravated domestic battery, 1600 block of East Fairchild Street.

12:15 p.m., domestic battery, criminal sexual assault at an undisclosed location.

12:48 p.m., retail theft, 800 block of North Vermilion Street.

1:11 p.m., domestic battery, interference, 900 block of Grant Street.

1:40 p.m., mob action, aggravated battery involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.

7:21 p.m., retail theft in Tilton, 1600 block of Georgetown Road.

8:54 p.m., robbery, 900 block of Martin Street.

9:03 p.m., aggravated battery of an elderly person, 900 block of Chandler Street.

10:09 p.m., domestic battery, 1200 block of Freeman Street.

Thursday, Aug. 18:

12:45 a.m., death investigation at an undisclosed location.

8:08 a.m., theft, 400 block of East Williams Street.

8:32 a.m., burglary, 600 block of East Voorhees Street.

8:48 a.m., property damage accident in Tilton, I-74 mile marker 215.

8:59 a.m., criminal damage in Tilton, 500 block of North F Street.

9:23 a.m., criminal damage, 800 block of North Vermilion Street.

10:08 a.m., theft, 100 block of Ellsworth Street.

10:19 a.m., theft, 100 block of West North Street.

11:23 a.m., property damage accident in Rankin, Illinois 9 and 770 East Road.

1:15 p.m., theft in East Lynn, 3900 North Road and 990 East Road.

1:24 p.m., property damage accident, South Griffin Street.

2:00 p.m., criminal sexual assault at an undisclosed location.

2:34 p.m., criminal damage in Westville, Lynn Drive.

3:12 p.m., possession of child pornography at an undisclosed location.

3:29 p.m., residential burglary, Nicholas Avenue.

4:01 p.m., public indecency, 800 block of North Vermilion Street.

5:07 p.m., theft, 11000 block of Kickapoo Park Road.

5:19 p.m., personal injury accident at an undisclosed location.

5:47 p.m., aggravated battery at an undisclosed location.

5:50 p.m., theft, 2700 block of East Main Street.

7:46 p.m., domestic battery, criminal damage in Rossville, 300 block of South Summit Street.

8:30 p.m., property damage accident, 3100 block of North Vermilion Street.

9:18 p.m., residential burglary, South Alexander Street.

10:04 p.m., criminal trespass involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.

