Incidents reported to police included:
Thursday, Aug. 13:
Possession of meth, possession of a controlled substance and unlawful use of a weapon in the 1400 block of Warrington Avenue.
Aggravated domestic battery in the 2500 block of East Road.
Domestic battery at Fairchild and Franklin streets.
Harassment by electronic devise at Buffalo Wild Wings, 3101 N. Vermilion St.
Deceptive practice at First Financial, 901 N. Gilbert St.
Theft in the 400 block of Robinson Street.
Theft in the 1400 block of East Main Street.
Speeding 26-34 mph above speed limit at Winter Avenue and Monterey.
Domestic battery in the 200 block of Lindenwood.
Criminal trespassing at Fowler Avenue and Clyman Lane.
Friday, Aug. 14:
Residential burglary in the 900 block of East Seminary Street.
Criminal damage in the 200 block of North Bowman Avenue.
Battery and possession of meth in the 200 block of Tennessee Avenue.
Criminal damage and criminal trespassing in the 500 block of North Beard Street.
Disorderly conduct in the 700 block of Sherman Street.
Fraud at the Days Hotel, 77 N. Gilbert St.
Retail theft at Menards, 36 E. West Newell Road.
Aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and no valid FOID card at Gilbert and Williams streets.
Reckless discharge of a firearm along Stroup Street.
Theft in the 1200 block of Garden Drive.
Theft at Vermilion House, 3535 N. Vermilion St.
Child custody dispute in the 900 block of Belton Drive.
Saturday, Aug. 15:
Reckless discharge of a firearm in the 1300 block of West Williams Street.
Aggravated battery with a firearm in the unit block of Pennsylvania Avenue.
Telephone harassment in the 1200 block of North Walnut Street.
Driving while license suspended, seizure of cannabis funds and wanted on a warrant at Fairchild Street and Bowman Avenue.
Aggravated assault and unlawful use of a weapon in the 2700 block of Townway.
Criminal damage to vehicle in the unit block of North State Street.
Theft and aggravated assault at Williams and Plum streets.
Disorderly conduct in the 1600 block of Chandler Street.
Theft of a vehicle in the 900 block of Hubbard.
Disorderly conduct in the 900 block of Cleveland Avenue.
Criminal damage in the 1700 block of East Fairchild Street.
Domestic battery in the unit block of Bismark Street.
Criminal damage in the 600 block of Plum Street.
Reckless discharge of a firearm in Winterview Park, 1200 E. Winter Ave.
Aggravated battery and mob action at Snappers, 332 East Liberty Lane.
Obstructing identification in the 900 block of Redden Court.
Aggravated battery at Snappers, 332 E. Liberty Lane.
Endangering a life in the 900 block of Redden Court.
Criminal damage in 600 block of Plum Street.
Sunday, Aug. 16:
Retail theft at Family Dollar, 1228 E. Main St.
Battery in the 1100 block of Fowler Avenue.
Violation of an order of protection in the 400 block of North Vermilion Street.
Aggravated domestic battery in the 1200 block of Garden Drive.
Obstructing a peace officer in the 200 block of Lindenwood.
Aggravated assault in the 700 block of Grant Street.
Criminal damage to property in the 300 block of North Vermilion Street.
Disorderly conduct at Walmart, 4101 N. Vermilion St.
Theft in the 300 block of North Griffin Street.
Battery in the 1200 block of Garden Drive.
Criminal damage to property in the unit block of Quincy.
Stolen vehicle in the 600 block of Pixley.
Theft at Vermilion House, 3535 N. Vermilion St.
Assault at CVS, 820 N. Vermilion St.
Reckless discharge of a firearm at Illinois and Cannon streets.
Aggravated battery with a firearm in the unit block of College Street.
Reckless discharge of a firearm at Pennsylvania and Williams streets.
Obstructing identification at Meijer, 3649 N. Vermilion St.
Criminal damage at 610 Tap, 610 N. Vermilion St.
Monday, Aug. 17:
Battery in the 1200 block of Garden Drive.
Criminal damage in the 1200 block of Garden Drive.
Criminal trespassing in the 1200 block of Garden Drive.
Criminal damage in the 900 block of Campbell Lane.
Vermilion County
Tuesday, Aug. 11:
Deceptive practice in the 200 block of Maiden Lane, Bismarck.
Thursday, Aug. 13:
Theft in the 14600 block of County Road 3800 N, Hoopeston.
Harassment and disorderly conduct in the 300 block of Timber Ridge Drive, Oakwood.
Home repair fraud in the 300 block of North Oakwood Street, Oakwood.
Criminal trespassing at the Village Pantry, 502 N. Oakwood Street, Oakwood.
Friday, Aug. 14:
Fraud at Casey’s, 112 S. Chicago St., Rossville.
Violation of an order of protection in the 600 block of South State Street, Westville.
Saturday, Aug. 15:
Burglary in the 300 block of West Penn Street, Hoopeston.
Burglary in the 500 block of South 5th Street, Hoopeston.
Theft in the 200 block of West Front Street, Fairmount.
Theft in the unit block of Lenover, Danville.
Unlawful use of a weapon in the 500 block of East 14th Street, Georgetown.
Sunday, Aug. 16:
Burglary in the 600 block of West Lincoln Street, Hoopeston.
Battery in the 12800 block of Grape Creek Road, Danville.
Domestic dispute in the 100 block of Smith Street, Westville.
Violation of bail bond in the 500 block of Highland Park Road.
Theft in the 200 block of Wisconsin, Westville.
Theft at IGA, 707 N. State St., Westville.
Child custody dispute in the 16500 block of County Road 1200 N, Westville.
Two reports of criminal trespassing at Exit 210 Saloon, 12414 U.S. Route 150, Danville.
Monday, Aug. 17:
Reckless discharge of a firearm in the unit block of Maplewood, Danville.
Criminal trespassing and criminal damage in the 200 block of West Front Street, Fairmount.
NOTE: The Danville Police Department no longer provides some information for those involved in accidents that result in citations or injuries.
Accidents involving tickets or injuries include:
Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2:48 p.m. — In the 12800 of Grape Creek Road, involving Braxdyn R. Keeran of Catlin and Roger D. Hillard of Danville. Keeran was cited for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident and improper overtaking on right.
Thursday, Aug. 13, 6:51 a.m. — At Voorhees Street and Bowman Avenue, involving Jason A. McDaniel, 43, of Fithian and Colton L. Story of Danville. McDaniel was cited for driving while license revoked, no proof of insurance and failure to yield.
Friday, Aug. 14, 9:56 a.m. — At North Vermilion and Seminary streets, involving Dalton Wells, 16, of the 600 block of Douglas Street, town unknown, and Charles T. Jones of Danville. Wells was cited for disobeying a traffic signal.
Saturday, Aug. 15, 12:44 p.m. — At East Main Street and Bowman Avenue, involving Sarah Michele Mikel of Westville and Travis L. Cobb of Danville. Mikel was cited for failure to yield while turning left. Cobb was cited for improper display of license plate.
Saturday, Aug. 15, 6:33 p.m. — At Shady Lane and North Vermilion Street, involving Lawrence A. Myers of Danville and Callie E. Gernand of Danville. Myers was cited for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.
