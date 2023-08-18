Incidents reported to Danville and Vermilion County police include:
Monday, Aug. 14:
2:30 a.m., property damage accident in Rossville, 100 block of East Attica Road.
7:58 a.m., personal injury accident, North Vermilion and East Seminary streets.
8:49 a.m., property damage accident in Oakwood, 16000 block of Shangri La Road.
9:15 a.m., criminal damage, 200 block of South Bowman Avenue.
9:33 a.m., battery, 1200 block of Garden Drive.
10:16 a.m., theft, 1300 block of First Avenue.
11 a.m., motor vehicle theft, 900 block of North Griffin Street.
11:13 a.m., criminal damage, 600 block of North Griffin Street.
12:05 p.m., burglary, East Main Street.
12:07 p.m., criminal damage in Home, 13000 block of North 80 East Road.
1:18 p.m., personal injury accident in Oakwood, Interstate 74 mile marker 207.
1:22 p.m., criminal damage, criminal trespass, 1000 block of East Williams Street.
3:16 p.m., residential burglary in Rossville, 15000 block of Manns Chapel Road.
5:18 p.m., criminal damage, 100 block of East Center Street.
5:53 p.m., criminal damage, theft, 400 block of East Williams Street.
6:23 p.m., burglary, 900 block of North Hazel Street.
6:30 p.m., property damage accident in Catlin, 100 block of Larkspur Drive.
6:39 p.m., criminal damage, 2200 block of Townway Road.
9:46 p.m., domestic battery in Rossville, Attica Road and Grove Street.
11:19 p.m., possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, South Gilbert Street.
Tuesday, Aug. 15:
3:18 a.m., aggravated domestic battery, 600 block of West Madison Street.
3:58 a.m., criminal trespass, burglary in Westville, 200 block of Norman Street.
7:34 a.m., property damage accident, 800 block of North Bowman Avenue.
8:50 a.m., aggravated battery 400 block of Harmon Street.
11:29 a.m., vehicle burglary, unit block of Kentucky Avenue.
2:14 p.m., burglary, 800 block of East South Street.
3:11 p.m., retail theft, 3600 block of North Vermilion Street.
4:01 p.m., personal injury accident at an undisclosed location.
4:40 p.m., property damage accident, Gilbert and Third streets.
4:47 p.m., criminal damage, violating order of protection, 600 block of North Beard Street.
6 p.m., criminal trespass in Indianola, 12000 block of East 350 North Road.
7:34 p.m., residential burglary in Indianola, 4300 block of North 1400 East Road.
8:50 p.m., domestic battery, unit block of South Crawford Street.
10:46 p.m., property damage accident, North 1450 East Road and West Newell Road.
11:05 p.m., aggravated battery to a public official, 800 block of North Logan Avenue.
Wednesday, Aug. 16:
2:21 a.m., aggravated domestic battery, 3600 block of North Vermilion Street.
8 a.m., vehicle burglary, 900 block of North Daisy Lane.
8:03 a.m., criminal damage in Oakwood, North 740 East Road.
8:17 a.m., criminal trespass in Westville, 200 block of Norman Street.
2 p.m., robbery, aggravated battery in Tilton, 100 block of Moore Street.
3:56 p.m., property damage accident, hit and run, 200 block of North Vermilion Street.
4:11 p.m., criminal damage, 800 block of Bryan Avenue.
5:12 p.m., criminal damage involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location in Westville.
5:34 p.m., personal injury accident at an undisclosed location.
7:49 p.m., property damage accident, 1600 block of North Gilbert Street.
11:06 p.m., domestic battery in Oakwood, 100 block of Delta Drive.
Thursday, Aug. 17:
12:32 a.m., aggravated discharge of a firearm, unit block of Lake Street.
12:59 a.m., criminal sexual assault at an undisclosed location.
5:37 a.m., shots fired, 200 block of Grace Street.
8:11 a.m., death investigation at an undisclosed location.
8:38 a.m., theft, 600 block of North Griffin Street.
12:04 p.m., theft, unit block of Lenover Street.
12:28 p.m., property damage accident in Catlin, Catlin Homer Road and Maple Drive.
12:44 p.m., vehicle burglary, 2700 block of Townway Road.
12:54 p.m., property damage accident, Roselawn and Vermilion streets.
1:46 p.m., aggravated discharge of a firearm, unit block of Lake Street.
3:40 p.m., personal injury accident at an undisclosed location.
4:38 p.m., domestic battery, Franklin and Center streets.
5:39 p.m., property damage accident, 700 block of Jewell Street.
5:43 p.m., theft, unit block of Bismark Street.
7:42 p.m., fleeing/eluding police in Westville, Urban Drive and North State Street.
8:38 p.m., personal injury accident, hit and run at an undisclosed location.
9:46 p.m., criminal damage in Allerton, Walnut and Chicago streets.
11:49 p.m., domestic battery, 500 block of Leseure Street.
Friday, Aug. 18:
12:41 a.m., personal injury accident, 500 block of North Gilbert Street.
1:32 a.m., battery, 1000 block of Priest Street.
3:52 a.m., motor vehicle theft, criminal damage, domestic battery in Tilton, 800 block of Lawndale Avenue.
