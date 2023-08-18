Incidents reported to Danville and Vermilion County police include:

Monday, Aug. 14:

2:30 a.m., property damage accident in Rossville, 100 block of East Attica Road.

7:58 a.m., personal injury accident, North Vermilion and East Seminary streets.

8:49 a.m., property damage accident in Oakwood, 16000 block of Shangri La Road.

9:15 a.m., criminal damage, 200 block of South Bowman Avenue.

9:33 a.m., battery, 1200 block of Garden Drive.

10:16 a.m., theft, 1300 block of First Avenue.

11 a.m., motor vehicle theft, 900 block of North Griffin Street.

11:13 a.m., criminal damage, 600 block of North Griffin Street.

12:05 p.m., burglary, East Main Street.

12:07 p.m., criminal damage in Home, 13000 block of North 80 East Road.

1:18 p.m., personal injury accident in Oakwood, Interstate 74 mile marker 207.

1:22 p.m., criminal damage, criminal trespass, 1000 block of East Williams Street.

3:16 p.m., residential burglary in Rossville, 15000 block of Manns Chapel Road.

5:18 p.m., criminal damage, 100 block of East Center Street.

5:53 p.m., criminal damage, theft, 400 block of East Williams Street.

6:23 p.m., burglary, 900 block of North Hazel Street.

6:30 p.m., property damage accident in Catlin, 100 block of Larkspur Drive.

6:39 p.m., criminal damage, 2200 block of Townway Road.

9:46 p.m., domestic battery in Rossville, Attica Road and Grove Street.

11:19 p.m., possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, South Gilbert Street.

Tuesday, Aug. 15:

3:18 a.m., aggravated domestic battery, 600 block of West Madison Street.

3:58 a.m., criminal trespass, burglary in Westville, 200 block of Norman Street.

7:34 a.m., property damage accident, 800 block of North Bowman Avenue.

8:50 a.m., aggravated battery 400 block of Harmon Street.

11:29 a.m., vehicle burglary, unit block of Kentucky Avenue.

2:14 p.m., burglary, 800 block of East South Street.

3:11 p.m., retail theft, 3600 block of North Vermilion Street.

4:01 p.m., personal injury accident at an undisclosed location.

4:40 p.m., property damage accident, Gilbert and Third streets.

4:47 p.m., criminal damage, violating order of protection, 600 block of North Beard Street.

6 p.m., criminal trespass in Indianola, 12000 block of East 350 North Road.

7:34 p.m., residential burglary in Indianola, 4300 block of North 1400 East Road.

8:50 p.m., domestic battery, unit block of South Crawford Street.

10:46 p.m., property damage accident, North 1450 East Road and West Newell Road.

11:05 p.m., aggravated battery to a public official, 800 block of North Logan Avenue.

Wednesday, Aug. 16:

2:21 a.m., aggravated domestic battery, 3600 block of North Vermilion Street.

8 a.m., vehicle burglary, 900 block of North Daisy Lane.

8:03 a.m., criminal damage in Oakwood, North 740 East Road.

8:17 a.m., criminal trespass in Westville, 200 block of Norman Street.

2 p.m., robbery, aggravated battery in Tilton, 100 block of Moore Street.

3:56 p.m., property damage accident, hit and run, 200 block of North Vermilion Street.

4:11 p.m., criminal damage, 800 block of Bryan Avenue.

5:12 p.m., criminal damage involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location in Westville.

5:34 p.m., personal injury accident at an undisclosed location.

7:49 p.m., property damage accident, 1600 block of North Gilbert Street.

11:06 p.m., domestic battery in Oakwood, 100 block of Delta Drive.

Thursday, Aug. 17:

12:32 a.m., aggravated discharge of a firearm, unit block of Lake Street.

12:59 a.m., criminal sexual assault at an undisclosed location.

5:37 a.m., shots fired, 200 block of Grace Street.

8:11 a.m., death investigation at an undisclosed location.

8:38 a.m., theft, 600 block of North Griffin Street.

12:04 p.m., theft, unit block of Lenover Street.

12:28 p.m., property damage accident in Catlin, Catlin Homer Road and Maple Drive.

12:44 p.m., vehicle burglary, 2700 block of Townway Road.

12:54 p.m., property damage accident, Roselawn and Vermilion streets.

1:46 p.m., aggravated discharge of a firearm, unit block of Lake Street.

3:40 p.m., personal injury accident at an undisclosed location.

4:38 p.m., domestic battery, Franklin and Center streets.

5:39 p.m., property damage accident, 700 block of Jewell Street.

5:43 p.m., theft, unit block of Bismark Street.

7:42 p.m., fleeing/eluding police in Westville, Urban Drive and North State Street.

8:38 p.m., personal injury accident, hit and run at an undisclosed location.

9:46 p.m., criminal damage in Allerton, Walnut and Chicago streets.

11:49 p.m., domestic battery, 500 block of Leseure Street.

Friday, Aug. 18:

12:41 a.m., personal injury accident, 500 block of North Gilbert Street.

1:32 a.m., battery, 1000 block of Priest Street.

3:52 a.m., motor vehicle theft, criminal damage, domestic battery in Tilton, 800 block of Lawndale Avenue.

