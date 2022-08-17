Incidents reported to Danville and Vermilion County police include:

Thursday, Aug. 11:

12:34 p.m., death investigation at an undisclosed location.

Monday, Aug. 15:

8:11 a.m., property damage accident, North Vermilion and East Voorhees Streets.

8:13 a.m., burglary to vehicle in Fithian, Illinois 49 and East 1900 North Road.

11:22 a.m., theft, 300 block of Mallard Point.

11:24 a.m., criminal damage, 700 block of Garfield Place.

2:34 p.m., property damage accident, North Vermilion Street and Sonny Lane.

2:45 p.m., property damage accident, hit and run, North Bowman Avenue and Meadow Street.

2:45 p.m., domestic battery, 1200 block of Freeman Street.

3:04 p.m., burglary, 100 block of Park Street.

3:11 p.m., burglary from motor vehicle, 100 block of Rhea Street.

3:12 p.m., burglary, 600 block of West Williams Street.

3:16 p.m., assault, disorderly conduct, 900 block of May Street.

3:22 p.m., personal injury accident, 200 block of South Bowman Avenue.

3:57 p.m., battery, 500 block of West Woodbury Street.

4:09 p.m., property damage accident, hit and run, Raymond Avenue and Vermilion Street.

4:35 p.m., battery, 800 block of North Logan Avenue.

4:40 p.m., battery, 100 block of South Henning Road.

4:54 p.m., residential burglary, theft in Hoopeston, 3700 North Road.

5:13 p.m., property damage accident, hit and run, Hillside Drive and Crestview Drive.

5:18 p.m., residential burglary, 300 block of Robinson Street.

5:54 p.m., domestic battery, 1900 block of Griggs Street.

7:23 p.m., property damage accident in Westville, 300 block of Virginia Avenue.

7:31 p.m., property damage accident in Rossville, South Chicago and Maple Streets.

8:46 p.m., domestic battery, 1600 block of East Fairchild Street.

11:10 p.m., criminal damage in Westville, East 1200 North Road.

11:40 p.m., criminal trespass, wanted on a warrant at an undisclosed location.

11:43 p.m., criminal trespass, 800 block of North Logan Avenue.

Tuesday, Aug. 16:

12:56 a.m., domestic battery, disorderly conduct, East 2900 North Road.

9:56 a.m., strong-arm robbery, 1500 block of East Fairchild Street.

9:58 a.m., criminal trespass, 19000 block of Kemper Lane.

12:44 p.m., criminal trespass in Fairmount, North 600 East Road.

1:58 p.m., retail theft, 700 block of North Logan Avenue.

3:07 p.m., aggravated discharge of a firearm, North Franklin and West Fairchild Streets.

4:07 p.m., criminal damage, 100 block of West Lake Boulevard.

4:20 p.m., death investigation at an undisclosed location.

4:43 p.m., theft in Westville, Riley Street.

5:44 p.m., criminal damage in Georgetown, 200 block of West 16th Street.

6:46 p.m., criminal trespass, 1300 block of Main Street.

6:49 p.m., theft, 200 block of East 13th Street.

7:18 p.m., property damage accident, hit and run, 1500 block of North Walnut Street.

8:08 p.m., battery in Westville, 100 block of West Main Street.

9:22 p.m., domestic battery, Vance Lane.

11:12 p.m., theft, 1200 block of Koehn Drive.

Wednesday, Aug. 17:

4:10 a.m., aggravated battery, 600 block of South Bowman Avenue.

