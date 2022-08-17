Incidents reported to Danville and Vermilion County police include:
Thursday, Aug. 11:
12:34 p.m., death investigation at an undisclosed location.
Monday, Aug. 15:
8:11 a.m., property damage accident, North Vermilion and East Voorhees Streets.
8:13 a.m., burglary to vehicle in Fithian, Illinois 49 and East 1900 North Road.
11:22 a.m., theft, 300 block of Mallard Point.
11:24 a.m., criminal damage, 700 block of Garfield Place.
2:34 p.m., property damage accident, North Vermilion Street and Sonny Lane.
2:45 p.m., property damage accident, hit and run, North Bowman Avenue and Meadow Street.
2:45 p.m., domestic battery, 1200 block of Freeman Street.
3:04 p.m., burglary, 100 block of Park Street.
3:11 p.m., burglary from motor vehicle, 100 block of Rhea Street.
3:12 p.m., burglary, 600 block of West Williams Street.
3:16 p.m., assault, disorderly conduct, 900 block of May Street.
3:22 p.m., personal injury accident, 200 block of South Bowman Avenue.
3:57 p.m., battery, 500 block of West Woodbury Street.
4:09 p.m., property damage accident, hit and run, Raymond Avenue and Vermilion Street.
4:35 p.m., battery, 800 block of North Logan Avenue.
4:40 p.m., battery, 100 block of South Henning Road.
4:54 p.m., residential burglary, theft in Hoopeston, 3700 North Road.
5:13 p.m., property damage accident, hit and run, Hillside Drive and Crestview Drive.
5:18 p.m., residential burglary, 300 block of Robinson Street.
5:54 p.m., domestic battery, 1900 block of Griggs Street.
7:23 p.m., property damage accident in Westville, 300 block of Virginia Avenue.
7:31 p.m., property damage accident in Rossville, South Chicago and Maple Streets.
8:46 p.m., domestic battery, 1600 block of East Fairchild Street.
11:10 p.m., criminal damage in Westville, East 1200 North Road.
11:40 p.m., criminal trespass, wanted on a warrant at an undisclosed location.
11:43 p.m., criminal trespass, 800 block of North Logan Avenue.
Tuesday, Aug. 16:
12:56 a.m., domestic battery, disorderly conduct, East 2900 North Road.
9:56 a.m., strong-arm robbery, 1500 block of East Fairchild Street.
9:58 a.m., criminal trespass, 19000 block of Kemper Lane.
12:44 p.m., criminal trespass in Fairmount, North 600 East Road.
1:58 p.m., retail theft, 700 block of North Logan Avenue.
3:07 p.m., aggravated discharge of a firearm, North Franklin and West Fairchild Streets.
4:07 p.m., criminal damage, 100 block of West Lake Boulevard.
4:20 p.m., death investigation at an undisclosed location.
4:43 p.m., theft in Westville, Riley Street.
5:44 p.m., criminal damage in Georgetown, 200 block of West 16th Street.
6:46 p.m., criminal trespass, 1300 block of Main Street.
6:49 p.m., theft, 200 block of East 13th Street.
7:18 p.m., property damage accident, hit and run, 1500 block of North Walnut Street.
8:08 p.m., battery in Westville, 100 block of West Main Street.
9:22 p.m., domestic battery, Vance Lane.
11:12 p.m., theft, 1200 block of Koehn Drive.
Wednesday, Aug. 17:
4:10 a.m., aggravated battery, 600 block of South Bowman Avenue.
