Incidents reported to Danville and Vermilion County police include:

Wednesday, Aug. 10:

2:51 a.m., aggravated domestic battery involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.

Thursday, Aug. 11:

1:40 a.m., property damage accident in Westville, East Kelly and North State Street.

8:42 a.m., property damage accident in Potomac, 2500 North and 900 East Roads.

9:24 a.m., property damage accident in Westville, 100 block of South State Street.

9:31 a.m., burglary, 100 block of Kentucky Avenue.

11:07 a.m., property damage accident, North Vermilion Street and Newell Avenue.

11:07 a.m., property damage accident in Tilton, 1000 block of Tilton Road.

11:29 a.m., property damage accident, Hungry Hollow Road and North Henning Road

12:23 p.m., battery, 4000 block of East Main Street.

12:28 p.m., property damage accident, 900 block of Georgian Drive.

12:28 p.m., theft, 2900 block of North Vermilion Street.

1:14 p.m., property damage accident, Main and Collett Streets.

4:31 p.m., battery, 1200 block of Garden Drive.

5:50 p.m., theft, 1200 block of Garden Drive.

6:12 p.m., theft, 1600 block of East Fairchild Street.

6:16 p.m., property damage accident, 1400 block of Oakwood Avenue.

7:12 p.m., theft in Westville, 100 block of North State Street.

8:55 p.m., burglary at an undisclosed location.

10:31 p.m., battery, 300 block of Eastgate Drive.

Friday, Aug. 12:

10:09 a.m., theft, 100 block of West Fairchild Street.

12:55 p.m., domestic battery, 200 block of Tennessee Avenue.

1:01 p.m., theft of motor vehicle involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.

1:33 p.m., burglary, 600 block of West Voorhees Street.

2:21 p.m., property damage accident, 300 block of West Fairchild Street.

2:45 p.m., retail theft, 1500 block of North Bowman Avenue.

3:42 p.m., theft of motor vehicle, burglary, 21000 block of Denmark Road.

3:48 p.m., burglary, 1200 block of East Voorhees Street.

3:52 p.m., domestic battery at an undisclosed location.

4:23 p.m., property damage accident, 900 block of Blue Ridge Drive.

4:30 p.m., personal injury accident at an undisclosed location.

4:39 p.m., burglary, 1000 block of East Seminary Street.

5:09 p.m., domestic battery at an undisclosed location.

5:31 p.m., burglary to vehicle in Tilton, 1000 block of Tilton Road.

6:16 p.m., domestic battery, 800 block of East Main Street.

8:35 p.m., battery, 1800 block of Perrysville Road.

10:28 p.m., domestic battery in Rankin, East 4200 North Road.

Saturday, Aug. 13:

12:13 a.m., aggravated battery with a firearm, criminal damage, 1200 block of East Fairchild Street.

12:47 a.m., criminal damage to vehicle in Hoopeston, 400 block of West Orange Street.

1:41 a.m., burglary to vehicle, 1100 block of North Grant Street.

3:14 a.m., criminal trespass, 1300 block of North Logan Avenue.

6:18 a.m., property damage accident, U.S. 150 and Jones Lane.

6:19 a.m., death investigation at an undisclosed location.

7:46 a.m., aggravated domestic battery in Westville, 1700 block of Urbana Street.

9:40 a.m., death investigation at an undisclosed location.

9:42 a.m., property damage accident, hit and run, 100 block of South Gilbert Street.

11:03 a.m., property damage accident, North Gilbert and West Williams Streets.

11:11 a.m., criminal trespass, criminal damage in Rossville, 100 block of Henderson Street.

12:44 p.m., property damage accident, West Winter Avenue and North Vermilion Street.

12:48 p.m., domestic battery, assault, 4100 block of North Vermilion Street.

1:18 p.m., theft, 600 block of Porter Street.

1:25 P.M., aggravated assault, 3400 block of East Main Street.

2:08 p.m., property damage accident, South Griffin Street.

2:16 p.m., battery, North Gilbert and West Fairchild Street.

2:39 p.m., property damage accident, 200 block of East Fairchild Street.

3:29 p.m., property damage accident, U.S. 150 and I-74.

4:05 p.m., aggravated battery, 1300 block of West Williams Street.

4:32 p.m., criminal damage, 900 block of North Henning Road.

5:18 p.m., domestic battery in Ridge Farm, 200 North Road.

7:18 p.m., property damage accident, North Bowman Avenue and Crestview Drive.

8:02 p.m., criminal trespass, 1400 block of Grant Street.

8:30 p.m., property damage accident in Potomac, North Vermilion Street and East Aemity Street.

8:45 p.m., grooming at an undisclosed location.

8:51 p.m., aggravated assault involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.

8:52 p.m., criminal damage, East Fifth Street.

10:32 p.m., shots fired, Grace Street.

10:42 p.m., domestic battery, 100 block of Fairweight Avenue.

10:52 p.m., battery, 800 block of Bryan Avenue.

11:13 p.m., burglary, 1200 block of Garden Drive.

11:43 p.m., burglary, theft, 1300 block of West Williams Street.

Sunday, Aug. 14:

12:36 a.m., aggravated assault, 4100 block of North Vermilion Street.

12:38 a.m., theft, 300 block of Chandler Street.

1:49 a.m., shots fired, 100 block of North Griffin Street.

4:31 a.m., burglary, criminal damage, 1000 block of James Place.

10:39 a.m., property damage accident, North Bowman Avenue and East Winter Avenue.

3:11 p.m., criminal trespass, 2200 block of Oakwood Avenue.

3:27 p.m., retail theft, East Main Street.

4:59 p.m., reckless discharge of a firearm, 100 block of Delaware Street.

7:39 p.m., battery, criminal damage to property, 1000 block of East Seminary Street.

8:20 p.m., aggravated battery, 700 block of East Main Street.

10:40 p.m., property damage accident, hit and run in Oakwood, 500 block of North Oakwood Street.

Monday, Aug. 15:

12:09 a.m., battery, 1200 block of Freeman Street.

5:34 a.m., domestic battery in Hoopeston, South Third Street and East Main Street.

Tags

Trending Video