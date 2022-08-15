Incidents reported to Danville and Vermilion County police include:
Wednesday, Aug. 10:
2:51 a.m., aggravated domestic battery involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.
Thursday, Aug. 11:
1:40 a.m., property damage accident in Westville, East Kelly and North State Street.
8:42 a.m., property damage accident in Potomac, 2500 North and 900 East Roads.
9:24 a.m., property damage accident in Westville, 100 block of South State Street.
9:31 a.m., burglary, 100 block of Kentucky Avenue.
11:07 a.m., property damage accident, North Vermilion Street and Newell Avenue.
11:07 a.m., property damage accident in Tilton, 1000 block of Tilton Road.
11:29 a.m., property damage accident, Hungry Hollow Road and North Henning Road
12:23 p.m., battery, 4000 block of East Main Street.
12:28 p.m., property damage accident, 900 block of Georgian Drive.
12:28 p.m., theft, 2900 block of North Vermilion Street.
1:14 p.m., property damage accident, Main and Collett Streets.
4:31 p.m., battery, 1200 block of Garden Drive.
5:50 p.m., theft, 1200 block of Garden Drive.
6:12 p.m., theft, 1600 block of East Fairchild Street.
6:16 p.m., property damage accident, 1400 block of Oakwood Avenue.
7:12 p.m., theft in Westville, 100 block of North State Street.
8:55 p.m., burglary at an undisclosed location.
10:31 p.m., battery, 300 block of Eastgate Drive.
Friday, Aug. 12:
10:09 a.m., theft, 100 block of West Fairchild Street.
12:55 p.m., domestic battery, 200 block of Tennessee Avenue.
1:01 p.m., theft of motor vehicle involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.
1:33 p.m., burglary, 600 block of West Voorhees Street.
2:21 p.m., property damage accident, 300 block of West Fairchild Street.
2:45 p.m., retail theft, 1500 block of North Bowman Avenue.
3:42 p.m., theft of motor vehicle, burglary, 21000 block of Denmark Road.
3:48 p.m., burglary, 1200 block of East Voorhees Street.
3:52 p.m., domestic battery at an undisclosed location.
4:23 p.m., property damage accident, 900 block of Blue Ridge Drive.
4:30 p.m., personal injury accident at an undisclosed location.
4:39 p.m., burglary, 1000 block of East Seminary Street.
5:09 p.m., domestic battery at an undisclosed location.
5:31 p.m., burglary to vehicle in Tilton, 1000 block of Tilton Road.
6:16 p.m., domestic battery, 800 block of East Main Street.
8:35 p.m., battery, 1800 block of Perrysville Road.
10:28 p.m., domestic battery in Rankin, East 4200 North Road.
Saturday, Aug. 13:
12:13 a.m., aggravated battery with a firearm, criminal damage, 1200 block of East Fairchild Street.
12:47 a.m., criminal damage to vehicle in Hoopeston, 400 block of West Orange Street.
1:41 a.m., burglary to vehicle, 1100 block of North Grant Street.
3:14 a.m., criminal trespass, 1300 block of North Logan Avenue.
6:18 a.m., property damage accident, U.S. 150 and Jones Lane.
6:19 a.m., death investigation at an undisclosed location.
7:46 a.m., aggravated domestic battery in Westville, 1700 block of Urbana Street.
9:40 a.m., death investigation at an undisclosed location.
9:42 a.m., property damage accident, hit and run, 100 block of South Gilbert Street.
11:03 a.m., property damage accident, North Gilbert and West Williams Streets.
11:11 a.m., criminal trespass, criminal damage in Rossville, 100 block of Henderson Street.
12:44 p.m., property damage accident, West Winter Avenue and North Vermilion Street.
12:48 p.m., domestic battery, assault, 4100 block of North Vermilion Street.
1:18 p.m., theft, 600 block of Porter Street.
1:25 P.M., aggravated assault, 3400 block of East Main Street.
2:08 p.m., property damage accident, South Griffin Street.
2:16 p.m., battery, North Gilbert and West Fairchild Street.
2:39 p.m., property damage accident, 200 block of East Fairchild Street.
3:29 p.m., property damage accident, U.S. 150 and I-74.
4:05 p.m., aggravated battery, 1300 block of West Williams Street.
4:32 p.m., criminal damage, 900 block of North Henning Road.
5:18 p.m., domestic battery in Ridge Farm, 200 North Road.
7:18 p.m., property damage accident, North Bowman Avenue and Crestview Drive.
8:02 p.m., criminal trespass, 1400 block of Grant Street.
8:30 p.m., property damage accident in Potomac, North Vermilion Street and East Aemity Street.
8:45 p.m., grooming at an undisclosed location.
8:51 p.m., aggravated assault involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.
8:52 p.m., criminal damage, East Fifth Street.
10:32 p.m., shots fired, Grace Street.
10:42 p.m., domestic battery, 100 block of Fairweight Avenue.
10:52 p.m., battery, 800 block of Bryan Avenue.
11:13 p.m., burglary, 1200 block of Garden Drive.
11:43 p.m., burglary, theft, 1300 block of West Williams Street.
Sunday, Aug. 14:
12:36 a.m., aggravated assault, 4100 block of North Vermilion Street.
12:38 a.m., theft, 300 block of Chandler Street.
1:49 a.m., shots fired, 100 block of North Griffin Street.
4:31 a.m., burglary, criminal damage, 1000 block of James Place.
10:39 a.m., property damage accident, North Bowman Avenue and East Winter Avenue.
3:11 p.m., criminal trespass, 2200 block of Oakwood Avenue.
3:27 p.m., retail theft, East Main Street.
4:59 p.m., reckless discharge of a firearm, 100 block of Delaware Street.
7:39 p.m., battery, criminal damage to property, 1000 block of East Seminary Street.
8:20 p.m., aggravated battery, 700 block of East Main Street.
10:40 p.m., property damage accident, hit and run in Oakwood, 500 block of North Oakwood Street.
Monday, Aug. 15:
12:09 a.m., battery, 1200 block of Freeman Street.
5:34 a.m., domestic battery in Hoopeston, South Third Street and East Main Street.
