Incidents reported to Danville and Vermilion County police include:
Friday, Aug. 11:
2:30 a.m., property damage accident in Fairmount, East 1425 North Road.
6 a.m., theft, criminal damage in Rankin, Illinois 9.
8:14 a.m., animal abuse, 300 block of North Franklin Street.
10:13 a.m., aggravated assault, 1300 block of East Williams Street.
10:23 a.m., criminal damage, 700 block of Kimball Street.
11:23 a.m., property damage accident in Rossville, Chicago and Dale streets.
11:24 a.m., domestic battery, 600 block of Dearborn Avenue.
11:28 a.m., personal injury accident, 1900 block of North Vermilion Street.
11:38 a.m., property damage accident, Walnut and English streets.
12:03 p.m., property damage accident, Williams Street and Bowman Avenue.
2:34 p.m., property damage accident, Seminary and Gilbert streets.
2:54 p.m., motor vehicle theft, 500 block of North Gilbert Street.
3:42 p.m., vehicle burglary, Griffin Street.
4:25 p.m., criminal trespass, West Newell Road.
4:45 p.m., property damage accident, hit and run, 4100 block of North Vermilion Street.
7:16 p.m., domestic battery, unit block of North Street.
7:30 p.m., theft, 1800 block of Main Street.
7:47 p.m., criminal damage, unit block of Virginia Avenue.
10:05 p.m., aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, criminal damage involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.
10:24 p.m., criminal damage, 1200 block of Garden Drive.
11 p.m., aggravated discharge of a firearm, mob action, aggravated battery, unit block of Lake Street.
11:39 p.m., personal injury accident, 500 block of South Gilbert Street.
Saturday, Aug. 12:
1:30 a.m., property damage accident, 900 block of Koehn Drive.
1:30 a.m., aggravated fleeing/eluding police, 900 block of Koehn Drive.
4:28 a.m., vehicle burglary, 200 block of Dodge Avenue.
9:22 a.m., 300 block of North Walnut Street.
10:42 a.m., property damage accident, North Jackson Street and East Winter Avenue.
12:11 p.m., battery, 1700 block of North Bowman Avenue.
12:22 p.m., motor vehicle burglary, 4100 block of North Vermilion Street.
1:11 p.m., battery in Tilton, 700 block of Lawndale Avenue.
1:26 p.m., property damage accident in Tilton, 1600 block of Georgetown Road.
2:04 p.m., theft, unit block of South Henning Road.
2:10 p.m., possession of methamphetamine, criminal damage, criminal trespass in Tilton, 800 block of Lawndale Avenue.
2:58 p.m., retail theft, 4100 block of North Vermilion Street.
3:42 p.m., retail theft, 4100 block of North Vermilion Street.
6:21 p.m., theft, Seminary and Plum streets.
7:12 p.m., domestic battery, 1000 block of Glenwood Drive.
9:04 p.m., aggravated battery involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.
11:04 p.m., death investigation, 200 block of Warrington Avenue.
Sunday, Aug. 13:
12:14 a.m., motor vehicle theft, 1500 block of Edgewood Drive.
1:58 a.m., domestic battery in Hoopeston, 400 block of Honeywell Avenue.
2:20 a.m., property damage accident, Fairchild and Hazel streets.
6:50 a.m., domestic battery, 100 block of Iowa Street.
7:39 a.m., burglary in Rossville, 100 block of Stewart Street.
7:47 a.m., retail theft, 1200 block of North Bowman Avenue.
8:19 a.m., theft, 400 block of South Gilbert Street.
8:59 a.m., property damage accident, hit and run in Rossville, North 1700 East Road.
9:46 a.m., theft, 700 block of Perrysville Avenue.
12:48 p.m., retail theft, 1400 block of North Bowman Avenue.
1:16 p.m., property damage accident, hit and run, 900 block of Georgian Drive.
1:57 p.m., criminal trespass in Rossville, 3550 North Road.
3:33 p.m., property damage accident, Liberty Lane and Vermilion Street.
3:53 p.m., criminal damage in Rossville, 200 block of Park Place.
4:36 p.m., theft, 1200 block of Chandler Street.
5:41 p.m., criminal trespass, 500 block of West Clay Street.
10:49 p.m., home invasion, 700 block of Oak Street.
Monday, Aug. 14:
12:22 a.m., aggravated domestic battery, 1200 block of Garden Drive.
3:58 a.m., criminal damage, Denmark Road.
6:13 a.m., criminal damage in Tilton, West First Street.
