Incidents reported to police include:
DANVILLE
Wednesday:
Criminal damage in the 600 block of Jewell Street.
Retail theft at Menards, 36 E. West Newell Road.
Theft in the 600 block of Sidell Street.
Theft in the unit block of South Kimball Street.
Theft in the 300 block of Spelter Avenue.
Thursday:
Reckless discharge of a firearm at Giddings and English streets.
Reckles discharge of a firearm in the 300 block of North Alexander Street.
VERMILION COUNTY
Tuesday:
Criminal damage at Songer Cemetery, Tilton.
Wednesday:
Theft of trailer in the 3000 block of Lincoln Street, Armstrong.
Criminal damage to a vehicle in the 200 block of Thompson Street, Rossville.
Thursday:
Domestic dispute at the Pilot Travel Center, 503 N. Oakwood St., Oakwood.
Failure to register as a sex offender, criminal trespass and criminal damage in the 100 block of McCarty Street, Muncie.
Accidents involving tickets or injuries include:
Wednesday, 2:13 p.m. — At Catlin-Homer Road and 800 East Road involving Bruce W. Darr of Fairmount and Jessica S. Gay of Westville. Darr was ticketed for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.
Tuesday, 1:20 p.m. — In the 1300 block of Chandler Street at Voorhees Street involving John E. Henderson of Danville. He was ticketed for improper backing.
