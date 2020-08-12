Incidents reported to police include:
Danville
Tuesday:
Obstructing a police officeR in the 400 block of Elm.
Identity theft in the 3700 block of North Vermilion.
Disorderly conduct at 2807 N. Vermilion St.
Disorderly conduct in the 600 block of Jewel.
Interfering with child visitation and disorderly conduct in the 900 block of Knollcrest.
Resisting and obstructing at Robinson and West Davis; a man was arrested.
Aggravated battery in the 700 block of Harmon.
Disorderly conduct in the 100 block of North Jackson.
Forgery at 2490 N. Vermilion.
Theft in the 200 block of West Seventh.
Burglary in the 600 block of West Seminary.
Vermilion County
Tuesday:
Domestic battery in the 100 block of East Attica, Rossville.
Burglary in the 200 block of North West, Westville.
NOTE: Local police no longer provide addresses in accident reports.
Accidents involving tickets or injuries include:
Monday, 9:41 a.m. — At Voorhees and Collett involving Lois H. Jackson of Danville and Kaitlyn B. Richardson of Dunedin, Fla. Jackson was cited for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.
Monday, 8:05 p.m. — At Voorhees and Griffin involving Bobby J. Riley Jr. and Daniel R. Vendler, both of Danville. Riley was cited for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.
Tuesday, 7:15 a.m. — Car hit utility pole in the 600 block of North Griffin Street. Jasman Severado of Danville was cited for driving with a suspended or revoked license and improper lane usage.
Crime Stoppers pays rewards up to $1,000 for information on felony crimes or fugitives in the Vermilion County area. The Crime Stoppers can be reached at 446-TIPS or an anonymous e-mail left at vermilioncounty.crimestoppersweb.com
