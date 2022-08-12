Incidents reported to Danville and Vermilion County police include:
Wednesday, Aug. 10:
7:59 a.m., burglary to vehicle, 1700 block of North Bowman Avenue.
8:11 a.m., criminal damage in Ridge Farm, 1800 East Road and 200 North Road.
9:11 a.m., theft, 1000 block of Michigan Avenue.
12:30 p.m., retail theft, 3600 block of North Vermilion Street.
1:05 p.m., criminal sexual assault at an undisclosed location.
3:25 p.m., theft, 1200 block of Sheridan Avenue.
4:46 p.m., property damage accident, 800 block of North Vermilion Street.
5:05 p.m., property damage accident, North Gilbert Street.
5:08 p.m., retail theft, West Newell Road.
6:14 p.m., theft, 1200 block of Garden Drive.
6:38 p.m., battery at an undisclosed location.
7:02 p.m., theft of labor/services, 200 block of West Fairchild Street.
8:05 p.m., retail theft in Tilton, 1800 block of Georgetown Road.
8:05 p.m., possession of stolen vehicle, East Main and Buchanan Streets.
9:02 p.m., theft, 1600 block of East Fairchild Street.
9:43 p.m., burglary, 1600 block of Edgewood Drive.
10:54 p.m., shots fired, 1200 block of North Franklin Street.
Thursday, Aug. 11:
12:34 a.m., criminal damage, South Griffin Street and Cleveland Avenue.
1:15 a.m., aggravated battery, 800 block of North Logan Avenue.
2:56 a.m., criminal trespass, 1400 block of Eastview Avenue.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.