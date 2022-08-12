Incidents reported to Danville and Vermilion County police include:

Wednesday, Aug. 10:

7:59 a.m., burglary to vehicle, 1700 block of North Bowman Avenue.

8:11 a.m., criminal damage in Ridge Farm, 1800 East Road and 200 North Road.

9:11 a.m., theft, 1000 block of Michigan Avenue.

12:30 p.m., retail theft, 3600 block of North Vermilion Street.

1:05 p.m., criminal sexual assault at an undisclosed location.

3:25 p.m., theft, 1200 block of Sheridan Avenue.

4:46 p.m., property damage accident, 800 block of North Vermilion Street.

5:05 p.m., property damage accident, North Gilbert Street.

5:08 p.m., retail theft, West Newell Road.

6:14 p.m., theft, 1200 block of Garden Drive.

6:38 p.m., battery at an undisclosed location.

7:02 p.m., theft of labor/services, 200 block of West Fairchild Street.

8:05 p.m., retail theft in Tilton, 1800 block of Georgetown Road.

8:05 p.m., possession of stolen vehicle, East Main and Buchanan Streets.

9:02 p.m., theft, 1600 block of East Fairchild Street.

9:43 p.m., burglary, 1600 block of Edgewood Drive.

10:54 p.m., shots fired, 1200 block of North Franklin Street.

Thursday, Aug. 11:

12:34 a.m., criminal damage, South Griffin Street and Cleveland Avenue.

1:15 a.m., aggravated battery, 800 block of North Logan Avenue.

2:56 a.m., criminal trespass, 1400 block of Eastview Avenue.

