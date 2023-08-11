Incidents reported to Danville and Vermilion County police include:
Wednesday, Aug. 9:
7 a.m., theft, 900 block of Elm Street.
8:25 a.m., theft, 900 block of Franklin Street.
10:59 a.m., robbery, theft in Oakwood, 500 block of North Oakwood Street.
11:12 a.m., criminal damage in Georgetown, 100 block of East 15th Street.
11:42 a.m., assault, 1200 block of Garden Drive.
11:48 a.m., criminal trespass, automobile burglary, North 1450 East Road.
11:57 a.m., burglary, 1200 block of Griggs Street.
2:16 p.m., theft, 900 block of North Collett Street.
2:27 p.m., property damage accident, West Newell Road.
2:48 p.m., reckless discharge of a firearm in Oakwood, unit block of VJ Drive.
3:14 p.m., criminal sexual abuse involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.
3:59 p.m., sexual assault at an undisclosed location.
7:27 p.m., domestic battery, unit block of Bismarck Street.
9:46 p.m., aggravated domestic battery, 900 block of Kingdom Street.
Thursday, Aug. 10:
12:31 a.m., aggravated battery, 800 block of North Logan Avenue.
7:53 a.m., criminal damage in Hoopeston, 16000 block of East 3800 North Road.
9:53 a.m., criminal damage in Oakwood, 1100 block of East Road.
12:15 p.m., burglary, criminal damage, unit block of Lake Street.
12:42 p.m., residential burglary, unit block of Cronkhite Avenue.
12:55 p.m., 1200 block of Oak Street.
2:47 p.m., theft, 1000 block of Hazel Street.
2:48 p.m., criminal damage, criminal trespass at an undisclosed location.
3:06 p.m., reckless driving, resisting/obstructing police, Main and Walnut streets.
4:30 p.m., criminal damage in Fairmount, 400 block of West State Street.
4:33 p.m., motor vehicle theft, 100 block of Pennsylvania Avenue.
5:23 p.m., criminal trespass, theft in Georgetown, 100 block of East 16th Street.
5:34 p.m., domestic battery, Penn and Vermilion streets.
7:03 p.m., firearm theft in Fairmount, 300 block of East South Street.
9:04 p.m., domestic battery in Georgetown, 100 block of 14th Street.
9:21 p.m., criminal damage, 13000 block of Catlin Tilton Road.
11:19 p.m., domestic battery, 2600 block of East Main Street.
Friday, Aug. 11:
2:52 a.m., domestic battery in Georgetown, 300 block of East 11th Street.
