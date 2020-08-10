The following incidents were reported to police:
Friday:
Criminal trespass in the 1600 block of East Fairchild Street.
Disorderly conduct in the 900 block of Giddings Street.
Aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and aggravated assault in the 1000 block of East Main Street.
Battery at Grant and West Woodbury streets.
Theft in the 1700 block of North Bowman Avenue.
Possession of meth at Fairchild and Sheridan streets.
Burglary in the 1300 block of Knox Drive.
Theft from vehicle in the 1300 block of East Williams Street.
Criminal damage at BFF Firearms, 50 S. College St.
Illegal dumping in the 400 block of Oak Street.
Possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia in the 500 block of North Gilbert Street.
Telephone harassment in the 300 block of West Fairchild Street.
Saturday:
Theft, criminal damage and fleeing and eluding at Seminary and Anderson streets.
Aggravated fleeing and eluding at North Vermilion and Conron streets.
Obstructing a peace officer in the 1600 block of East Fairchild Street.
Disorderly conduct in the 100 block of East Seminary Street.
Aggravated domestic battery and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon in the 1000 block of East Williams Street.
Theft of vehicle in the 1100 block of Wilkin.
Domestic battery in the 1300 block of North Jackson Street.
Domestic battery in the 700 block of Sherman Street.
Reckless discharge of a firearm at Grant and West Woodbury streets.
Driving under the influence at North Vermilion Street and West Woodlawn Avenue.
Criminal trespassing to property in the 1900 block of Griggs Street.
Sunday:
Aggravated battery with a firearm in the 1600 block of Edgewood Drive.
Reckless discharge of a firearm at Fairchild and Giddings streets.
Theft in the 1000 block of East Main Street.
Domestic battery in the 1400 block of Cleveland.
Criminal damage to state-supported property in the 900 block of West English Street.
Domestic battery in the 200 block of Grace Street.
Unlawful use of credit card or debit card in the 300 block of College Avenue.
Theft in the 1000 block of Koehn.
Theft in the 100 block of Illinois Street.
Harassment and threats in the 2000 block of East Main Street.
Disorderly conduct in the 100 block of North Beard Street.
Aggravated assault in the 400 block of Dawn.
Theft in the unit block of Bismark Street.
Reckless discharge of a firearm in the 100 block of Stroup Street.
Harassment by telephone in the 300 block of Love Street.
Aggravated discharge of a firearm at Main and Pennsylvania streets.
Vermilion County:
Thursday:
Criminal damage to property in the 200 block of Ohio Avenue, Westville.
Domestic battery in the 1600 block of Georgetown Road, Tilton.
Criminal damage in the 200 block of Benson Street, Tilton.
Friday:
Smell of anhydrous at Nutrient Crop Production, 18849 State Route 9, Hoopeston.
Strong smell of anhydrous in the 18000 block of State Route 9, Hoopeston.
Criminal damage in the 200 block of Clark, Sidell.
Harassment by telephone in the unit block of Church Street, Westville.
Criminal damage to vehicle in the 100 block of Vance Lane, Danville.
Saturday:
Criminal damage in the 13000 block of Hawbuck Road.
Unlawful interference of public utility services in the 100 block of East Seventh Street, Tilton.
Battery in the 400 block of Maple Drive, Catlin.
Criminal trespassing in the 16900 block of County Road 670 N, Georgetown.
Aggravated domestic battery in the 12400 block of U.S. Route 150, Danville.
Criminal trespassing in the 600 block of South Chicago Street, Rossville.
Sunday:
Illegal transportation of alcohol and operating an uninsured vehicle on East Orange Street near the railroad tracks, Hoopeston.
Battery at New Beginnings Church in the 200 block of East Main Street, Hoopeston.
Smell of smoke and a stuck elevator at Centennial Manor Apartments, 426 E. Honeywell Ave.
Domestic disturbance in the 300 block of East Court, Fairmount.
NOTE: The Danville Police Department no longer provides addresses for those involved in accidents that result in citations or injuries.
Monday, Aug. 3, 11:34 a.m. — At North Vermilion and Fairchild streets, involving Laquinton D. Walton of Danville, and Glenda Withers of Danville. Walton was cited for failure to yield at an intersection and failure to yield while turning left.
Tuesday, Aug. 4, 6:15 a.m. — At North State Street and Kelly Avenue, Westville, involving Romain A. Tranchant of Danville, and Gerald L. Hoult of Chrisman. Tranchant was cited for improper lane usage.
Tuesday, Aug. 4, 9:04 a.m. — At Ramp and Georgetown Road, Tilton, involving James R. Bailey of Tilton, and Tyler Steven Burress of Tilton. Bailey was cited for disobeying traffic control device.
Tuesday, Aug. 4, 9:57 a.m. — At North Vermilion and Ambassador streets, involving Shelby L. Youhas of Danville, and Nadine D. Maxey of Danville. Youhas was cited for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.
Wednesday, Aug. 5, 10:40 p.m. — In the unit block of Delaware Street, involving Jasmine D. Cottrell of Danville. Cottrell was cited for no valid driver’s license.
Thursday, Aug. 6, 10:35 a.m. — At Kimball and Williams streets, involving Ashley N. Pinnick of Danville, and Tedbrisha K. Brown of Danville. Pinnick was cited for failure to yield at an intersection. Brown was cited for driving with a suspended or revoked license.
Thursday, Aug. 6, 3:05 p.m. — At North Gilbert and West Fairchild streets, involving Jon D. Hawkins, 43, of Oakwood and an unnamed driver from Oakwood. Hawkins was cited for driving with a suspended or revoked license and no proof of insurance.
Thursday, Aug. 6, 6:01 p.m. — At 207 W. Fairchild St., involving Audriana M. Washington of Danville. Washington was cited for no valid driver’s license and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.
Thursday, Aug. 6, 6:56 p.m. — At Bowman Avenue and Fairchild Street, involving Derek K. Drayer of Rankin, and an unnamed driver from Danville. Drayer was cited for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.
Thursday, Aug. 6, 7:44 p.m. — At West Voorhees and Franklin streets, involving Trinity L. Lesure, 18, of Danville, and Charna L. Carter, 28, of Danville. Lesure was cited for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident. Carter was cited for no proof of insurance.
Friday, Aug. 7, 10:21 a.m. — At Robinson and West English streets, involving Ronald K. Poke Jr. of Danville, and Precious B. Gilmer of Danville. Poke was cited for disobeying a stop sign.
Friday, Aug. 7, 3:10 p.m. — At 3623 N. Vermilion St., involving Madaline E. Winn of Danville, and Shamiah D. Cope of Westville. Winn was cited for failure to yield while turning left.
Saturday, Aug. 8, 11:35 a.m. — At Henning and County Road 2200 N, involving Jerry A. Davis of Danville, and Susan D. Frederick of Oakwood. Davis was cited for failure to fasten or secure any protruding component of a vehicle.
Saturday, Aug. 8, 1:05 p.m. — At Williams and Anderson streets, involving Asia S. Webb of Danville, and Terrion T. Dickerson of Danville. Webb was cited for no proof of insurance.
Crime Stoppers pays rewards up to $1,000 for information on felony crimes or fugitives in the Vermilion County area. The Crime Stoppers can be reached at 446-TIPS or an anonymous e-mail left at vermilioncounty.crimestoppersweb.com
