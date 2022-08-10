Incidents reported to Danville and Vermilion County police include:
Monday, Aug. 8:
9:12 a.m., personal injury accident in Armstrong, Grove and Cedar Streets.
9:33 a.m., theft, 1000 block of North Bowman Avenue.
10:12 a.m., property damage accident, Bowman Avenue and Garden Drive.
11:01 a.m., property damage accident, North Vermilion Street and Liberty Lane.
11:04 a.m., theft, 100 block of Rhea Street.
11:45 a.m., burglary to motor vehicle in Tilton, 300 block of Fairfield Avenue.
2:21 p.m., reckless discharge of a firearm, 900 block of West English Street.
3:22 p.m., aggravated discharge of a firearm, 700 block of West Columbia Street.
3:25 p.m., criminal sexual abuse involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.
6:25 p.m., domestic battery, 200 block of South Griffin Street.
6:33 p.m., personal injury accident at an undisclosed location.
8:48 p.m., criminal damage to property in Catlin, 13000 block of East 90 North Road.
11:02 p.m., domestic battery, West Lake Boulevard.
Tuesday, Aug. 9:
12:25 a.m., criminal trespass, 900 block of Redden Court.
1:13 a.m., property damage accident, Old Ottawa Road and Park Haven Boulevard.
1:41 a.m., domestic battery, 300 block of North Vermilion Street.
6:47 a.m., death investigation at an undisclosed location.
10:50 a.m., personal injury accident in Westville, Village Court and North State Street.
2:14 p.m., burglary in Fithian, 2000 block of North 600 East Road.
2:20 p.m., reckless discharge of a firearm, 400 block of Pixley Street.
3:39 p.m., criminal trespass, West Lake Boulevard.
4:35 p.m., criminal damage to property, 800 block of East Main Street.
9:03 p.m., retail theft, 2900 block of North Vermilion Street.
11:38 p.m., criminal damage in Westville, 600 block of North State Street.
Wednesday, Aug. 10:
1:01 a.m., burglary, theft, 900 block of Hubbard Lane.
