Incidents reported to Danville and Vermilion County police include:

Friday, July 29:

12:29 a.m., property damage accident in Tilton, Georgetown Road and East 14th Street.

12:43 a.m., personal injury accident in Potomac, U.S. 136 and Bean Creek Road.

2:16 a.m., personal injury accident, North Walnut Street.

2:27 a.m., property damage accident, 500 block of North Gilbert Street.

2:54 a.m., property damage accident, East Winter Avenue and North Bowman Avenue.

7:06 a.m., hit and run accident, 300 block of East Madison Street.

9:12 a.m., domestic battery involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.

10:10 a.m., theft in Fairmount, 9600 block of East 980 North Road.

11:07 a.m., residential burglary, 200 block of West English Street.

11:09 a.m., criminal damage, East Harrison Street.

11:10 a.m., personal injury accident in Georgetown, North 1800 East Road and East 480 North Road.

11:20 a.m., theft in Oakwood, 8000 block of East 1800 North Road.

12:18 p.m., criminal damage in Rossville, 300 block of North Chicago Street.

2:08 p.m., burglary, 2200 block of Oakwood Avenue.

2:53 p.m., aggravated domestic battery, 900 block of North Hazel Street.

3:31 p.m., theft, 1100 block of Chandler Street.

4:23 p.m., theft, 1000 block of West Fairchild Street.

4:57 p.m., criminal damage in Westville, 100 block of North Scott Street.

5:56 p.m., retail theft, criminal trespass, West Newell Road.

7:47 p.m., aggravated assault, disorderly conduct, 700 block of Chandler Avenue.

9:22 p.m., burglary to residence, 1800 block of East Main Street.

10:09 p.m., shots fired, Seminary and Grant Streets.

10:25 p.m., domestic battery, resisting, 700 block of Sheridan Street.

11:39 p.m., domestic battery, 800 block of East Fairchild Street.

11:41 p.m., property damage accident, hit and run, 600 block of North Vermilion Street.

Saturday, July 30:

1:35 a.m., domestic battery, 13000 block of Hungry Hollow Road.

2:37 a.m., domestic battery, 700 block of Harmon Street.

3:34 a.m., criminal damage in Westville, 100 block of North State Street.

5:57 a.m., stolen vehicle in Potomac, Potomac Collison Road.

6:55 a.m., theft, South Street.

8:54 a.m., property damage accident in Tilton, Georgetown Road and East 14th Street.

8:58 a.m., shots fired, Tennessee Avenue.

1:42 p.m., death investigation at an undisclosed location.

2:25 p.m., theft, Vance Lane.

4:34 p.m., burglary, 100 block of Fairweight Avenue.

11:07 p.m., property damage accident, hit and run, 100 block of South Buchanan Street.

10:55 p.m., wanted on a warrant, aggravated battery, mob action, 300 block of North Vermilion Street.

Sunday, July 31:

1:36 a.m., shots fired, Prairie Street.

3:38 a.m., aggravated discharge of a firearm, 2000 block of East Main Street.

5:29 a.m., theft, 600 block of Bryan Avenue.

5:37 a.m., property damage accident in Hoopeston, East 4000 North Road.

6:25 a.m., aggravated unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, 500 block of Plum Street.

7:25 a.m., theft in Rossville, East 3100 North Raod.

11:29 a.m., theft, 1800 block of East Main Street.

12:27 p.m., residential burglary, 500 block of Sheridan Street.

1:30 p.m., burglary, 500 block of North Henning Road.

1:40 p.m., theft, 700 block of Sherman Street.

3:01 p.m., criminal damage to property, theft, 900 block of North Franklin Street.

3:03 p.m., retail theft, West Newell Road.

4:07 p.m., theft in Fairmount, 8500 block of Camp Drake Road.

4:24 p.m., property damage accident, Williams and Sheridan Streets.

4:41 p.m., property damage accident in Westville, Kelly and State Streets.

5:27 p.m., criminal damage to property, 400 block of North Beard Street.

6:05 p.m., battery involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.

6:28 p.m., property damage accident, hit and run, 800 block of Wayne Street.

7:19 p.m., domestic battery, 400 block of Avenue E.

7:45 p.m., domestic battery, 100 block of Maple Street.

10:55 p.m., shots fired, Park Haven Boulevard.

11:24 p.m., shots fired, Woodlawn Avenue.

11:26 p.m., grooming involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.

Monday, Aug. 1:

12:41 a.m., theft, West Main Street.

1:57 a.m., theft of motor vehicle in Catlin, Lakeview Drive.

5:46 a.m., theft, criminal damage, 100 block of East Conron Avenue.

