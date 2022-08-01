Incidents reported to Danville and Vermilion County police include:
Friday, July 29:
12:29 a.m., property damage accident in Tilton, Georgetown Road and East 14th Street.
12:43 a.m., personal injury accident in Potomac, U.S. 136 and Bean Creek Road.
2:16 a.m., personal injury accident, North Walnut Street.
2:27 a.m., property damage accident, 500 block of North Gilbert Street.
2:54 a.m., property damage accident, East Winter Avenue and North Bowman Avenue.
7:06 a.m., hit and run accident, 300 block of East Madison Street.
9:12 a.m., domestic battery involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.
10:10 a.m., theft in Fairmount, 9600 block of East 980 North Road.
11:07 a.m., residential burglary, 200 block of West English Street.
11:09 a.m., criminal damage, East Harrison Street.
11:10 a.m., personal injury accident in Georgetown, North 1800 East Road and East 480 North Road.
11:20 a.m., theft in Oakwood, 8000 block of East 1800 North Road.
12:18 p.m., criminal damage in Rossville, 300 block of North Chicago Street.
2:08 p.m., burglary, 2200 block of Oakwood Avenue.
2:53 p.m., aggravated domestic battery, 900 block of North Hazel Street.
3:31 p.m., theft, 1100 block of Chandler Street.
4:23 p.m., theft, 1000 block of West Fairchild Street.
4:57 p.m., criminal damage in Westville, 100 block of North Scott Street.
5:56 p.m., retail theft, criminal trespass, West Newell Road.
7:47 p.m., aggravated assault, disorderly conduct, 700 block of Chandler Avenue.
9:22 p.m., burglary to residence, 1800 block of East Main Street.
10:09 p.m., shots fired, Seminary and Grant Streets.
10:25 p.m., domestic battery, resisting, 700 block of Sheridan Street.
11:39 p.m., domestic battery, 800 block of East Fairchild Street.
11:41 p.m., property damage accident, hit and run, 600 block of North Vermilion Street.
Saturday, July 30:
1:35 a.m., domestic battery, 13000 block of Hungry Hollow Road.
2:37 a.m., domestic battery, 700 block of Harmon Street.
3:34 a.m., criminal damage in Westville, 100 block of North State Street.
5:57 a.m., stolen vehicle in Potomac, Potomac Collison Road.
6:55 a.m., theft, South Street.
8:54 a.m., property damage accident in Tilton, Georgetown Road and East 14th Street.
8:58 a.m., shots fired, Tennessee Avenue.
1:42 p.m., death investigation at an undisclosed location.
2:25 p.m., theft, Vance Lane.
4:34 p.m., burglary, 100 block of Fairweight Avenue.
11:07 p.m., property damage accident, hit and run, 100 block of South Buchanan Street.
10:55 p.m., wanted on a warrant, aggravated battery, mob action, 300 block of North Vermilion Street.
Sunday, July 31:
1:36 a.m., shots fired, Prairie Street.
3:38 a.m., aggravated discharge of a firearm, 2000 block of East Main Street.
5:29 a.m., theft, 600 block of Bryan Avenue.
5:37 a.m., property damage accident in Hoopeston, East 4000 North Road.
6:25 a.m., aggravated unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, 500 block of Plum Street.
7:25 a.m., theft in Rossville, East 3100 North Raod.
11:29 a.m., theft, 1800 block of East Main Street.
12:27 p.m., residential burglary, 500 block of Sheridan Street.
1:30 p.m., burglary, 500 block of North Henning Road.
1:40 p.m., theft, 700 block of Sherman Street.
3:01 p.m., criminal damage to property, theft, 900 block of North Franklin Street.
3:03 p.m., retail theft, West Newell Road.
4:07 p.m., theft in Fairmount, 8500 block of Camp Drake Road.
4:24 p.m., property damage accident, Williams and Sheridan Streets.
4:41 p.m., property damage accident in Westville, Kelly and State Streets.
5:27 p.m., criminal damage to property, 400 block of North Beard Street.
6:05 p.m., battery involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.
6:28 p.m., property damage accident, hit and run, 800 block of Wayne Street.
7:19 p.m., domestic battery, 400 block of Avenue E.
7:45 p.m., domestic battery, 100 block of Maple Street.
10:55 p.m., shots fired, Park Haven Boulevard.
11:24 p.m., shots fired, Woodlawn Avenue.
11:26 p.m., grooming involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.
Monday, Aug. 1:
12:41 a.m., theft, West Main Street.
1:57 a.m., theft of motor vehicle in Catlin, Lakeview Drive.
5:46 a.m., theft, criminal damage, 100 block of East Conron Avenue.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.