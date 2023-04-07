Incidents reported to Danville and Vermilion County police include:

Wednesday:

7:22 a.m., property damage accident, hit and run, 1200 block of Garden Drive.

10:03 a.m., criminal damage in Rossville, 21000 block of 3300 North Road.

10:51 a.m., property damage accident, hit and run, 1200 block of Garden Drive.

11:14 a.m., personal injury accident, Seminary and Hazel streets.

1:58 p.m., property damage accident, Logan Avenue and West Main Street.

2:15 p.m., property damage accident, Maple and Griffin Streets.

2:41 p.m., theft, 1600 block of Edgewood Drive.

2:45 p.m., criminal damage, 200 block of Edwards Street.

3:06 p.m., property damage accident, Vermilion Street and Winter Avenue.

4:57 p.m., retail theft involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.

6:43 p.m., domestic battery, 200 block of Oakwood Avenue.

7:39 p.m., domestic battery, theft, 1200 block of Garden Drive.

7:53 p.m., burglary in Tilton, 1700 block of South Jefferson Street.

8:29 p.m., property damage accident, Bowman Avenue and Voorhees Street.

11:58 p.m., driving while suspended, possession of methamphetamine, North Franklin and West Fairchild streets.

Thursday, April 6:

12:24 a.m., criminal damage, 1800 block of Perrysville Road.

1:23 a.m., domestic battery in Catlin, 500 block of North Sandusky Street.

3:03 a.m., aggravated assault, 300 block of Porter Street.

5:59 a.m., criminal damage, 100 block of South Griffin Street.

7:05 a.m., aggravated assault, 1300 block of East Fairchild Street.

7:31 a.m., theft, 1300 block of Knox Drive.

10:04 a.m., death investigation, 1300 block of Polk Street.

10:04 a.m., property damage accident, 2300 block of North Vermilion Street.

10:19 a.m., property damage accident in Tilton, 1900 block of Georgetown Road.

11:29 a.m., aggravated battery, resisting police involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.

12:34 p.m., property damage accident, North Vermilion and East Fairchild streets.

12:45 p.m., retail theft, West Newell Road.

3:18 p.m., residential burglary, 100 block of Avenue D.

6:06 p.m., criminal damage, 600 block of South Street.

6:24 p.m., domestic battery, unit block of East North Street.

7:13 p.m., personal injury accident at an undisclosed location.

7:25 p.m., burglary in Tilton, 600 block of Atwood Street.

10:06 p.m., domestic battery in Westville, 200 block of South State Street.

10:29 p.m., domestic battery, 400 block of South Buchanan Street.

10:35 p.m., domestic battery, 2200 block of Batestown Road.

