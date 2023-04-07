Incidents reported to Danville and Vermilion County police include:
Wednesday:
7:22 a.m., property damage accident, hit and run, 1200 block of Garden Drive.
10:03 a.m., criminal damage in Rossville, 21000 block of 3300 North Road.
10:51 a.m., property damage accident, hit and run, 1200 block of Garden Drive.
11:14 a.m., personal injury accident, Seminary and Hazel streets.
1:58 p.m., property damage accident, Logan Avenue and West Main Street.
2:15 p.m., property damage accident, Maple and Griffin Streets.
2:41 p.m., theft, 1600 block of Edgewood Drive.
2:45 p.m., criminal damage, 200 block of Edwards Street.
3:06 p.m., property damage accident, Vermilion Street and Winter Avenue.
4:57 p.m., retail theft involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.
6:43 p.m., domestic battery, 200 block of Oakwood Avenue.
7:39 p.m., domestic battery, theft, 1200 block of Garden Drive.
7:53 p.m., burglary in Tilton, 1700 block of South Jefferson Street.
8:29 p.m., property damage accident, Bowman Avenue and Voorhees Street.
11:58 p.m., driving while suspended, possession of methamphetamine, North Franklin and West Fairchild streets.
Thursday, April 6:
12:24 a.m., criminal damage, 1800 block of Perrysville Road.
1:23 a.m., domestic battery in Catlin, 500 block of North Sandusky Street.
3:03 a.m., aggravated assault, 300 block of Porter Street.
5:59 a.m., criminal damage, 100 block of South Griffin Street.
7:05 a.m., aggravated assault, 1300 block of East Fairchild Street.
7:31 a.m., theft, 1300 block of Knox Drive.
10:04 a.m., death investigation, 1300 block of Polk Street.
10:04 a.m., property damage accident, 2300 block of North Vermilion Street.
10:19 a.m., property damage accident in Tilton, 1900 block of Georgetown Road.
11:29 a.m., aggravated battery, resisting police involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.
12:34 p.m., property damage accident, North Vermilion and East Fairchild streets.
12:45 p.m., retail theft, West Newell Road.
3:18 p.m., residential burglary, 100 block of Avenue D.
6:06 p.m., criminal damage, 600 block of South Street.
6:24 p.m., domestic battery, unit block of East North Street.
7:13 p.m., personal injury accident at an undisclosed location.
7:25 p.m., burglary in Tilton, 600 block of Atwood Street.
10:06 p.m., domestic battery in Westville, 200 block of South State Street.
10:29 p.m., domestic battery, 400 block of South Buchanan Street.
10:35 p.m., domestic battery, 2200 block of Batestown Road.
