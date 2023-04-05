Incidents reported to Danville and Vermilion County police include:
Sunday, April 2:
7:23 a.m., criminal damage, 100 block of South Griffin Street.
8:22 a.m., criminal damage in Georgetown, 20000 block of East 800 North Road.
8:51 a.m., property damage accident, 20000 block of North Henning Road.
11:02 a.m., burglary to vehicle, unit block of South Virginia Avenue.
11:13 a.m., aggravated assault, 300 block of Bradley Lane.
11:45 a.m., theft, 800 block of Bryan Avenue.
12:07 p.m., battery, disorderly conduct, 1800 block of Perrysville Road.
1:06 p.m., battery in Rankin, 300 block of North Dixon Street.
1:27 p.m., aggravated discharge of a firearm, 1600 block of East Fairchild Street.
2:32 p.m., theft, 1300 block of East Williams Street.
2:51 p.m., property damage accident in Oakwood, Glenburn Creek Road and North 100 East Road.
4:56 p.m., aggravated discharge of a firearm, criminal damage, West Fairchild and North Franklin streets.
5:25 p.m., property damage accident in Oakwood, 100 block of South Oakwood Street.
5:33 p.m., personal injury accident at an undisclosed location.
7:48 p.m., criminal trespass, 4100 block of North Vermilion Street.
7:59 p.m., mob action involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.
8:05 p.m., property damage accident in Tilton, 2200 block of Georgetown Road.
8:21 p.m., property damage accident in Catlin, Catlin Homer Road and McGee Road.
9:15 p.m., possession of a controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine, driving with a revoked license in Georgetown, East 13th and Hodge streets.
10:29 p.m., burglary in Westville, Orlea Street.
Monday, April 3:
12:17 a.m., battery, South Beard Street.
1:38 a.m., death investigation, 400 block of East Williams Street.
3:22 a.m., domestic battery, 900 block of North Griffin Street.
3:35 a.m., aggravated battery, mob action, 1600 block of Edgewood Drive.
3:35 a.m., property damage accident, 12000 block of Hawbuck Road.
8:19 a.m., burglary at an undisclosed location in Alvin.
11:08 a.m., theft, 800 block of North Bowman Avenue.
11:50 a.m., retail theft, 300 block of West Fairchild Street.
2:26 p.m., property damage accident, South Bowman Avenue and Bart Street.
2:40 p.m., mob action, 1800 block of East Main Street.
3:07 p.m., theft from motor vehicle, 400 block of North Vermilion Street.
3:35 p.m., theft, 900 block of East Winter Avenue.
3:35 p.m., sexual assault at an undisclosed location.
3:42 p.m., aggravated battery, unit block of Dalle Drive.
3:47 p.m., unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, unit block of North Vermilion Street.
4:41 p.m., residential burglary in Hegeler, unit block of East Forrest Street.
5:03 p.m., theft/deception, North Vermilion and East Fairchild streets.
6 p.m., property damage accident Buchanan Street and Bryan Avenue.
6:13 p.m., death investigation at an undisclosed location.
7:18 p.m., domestic battery, 1800 block of Perrysville Road.
7:55 p.m., criminal damage, aggravated battery, 1200 block of North 1800 East Road.
8:31 p.m., property damage accident at an undisclosed location.
9:35 p.m., aggravated domestic battery, interference with reporting, 1200 block of Freeman Street.
10:06 p.m., theft in Rossville, 100 block of Thompson Avenue.
10:29 p.m., assault, disorderly conduct, 400 block of Oak Street.
11:53 p.m., domestic battery, unit block of Arlington Drive.
Tuesday, April 4:
12:12 a.m., property damage accident in Tilton, Tilton Road and Parker Street.
2:01 a.m., aggravated assault, 1100 block of Dakota Street.
5:15 a.m., death investigation at an undisclosed location.
9:22 a.m., theft, unit block of Iowa Street.
9:30 a.m., criminal sexual assault involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.
11:12 a.m., domestic battery, 200 block of North California Avenue.
11:18 a.m., theft, 1800 block of East Main Street.
11:30 a.m., sexual assault at an undisclosed location.
1:03 p.m., theft, 200 block of East Road.
1:05 p.m., property damage accident in Bismarck, 2750 North Road and Shake Rag Road.
1:07 p.m., domestic battery, 1100 block of Saratoga Drive.
3:12 p.m., theft, 1200 block of Garden Drive.
4:51 p.m., theft, 1200 block of North Bowman Avenue.
5:50 p.m., aggravated discharge of a firearm, 100 block of Elmwood Avenue.
6:17 p.m., domestic battery, 1200 block of Garden Drive.
6:37 p.m., aggravated battery, unit block of South State Street.
7:28 p.m., theft, 700 block of Hazel Street.
8:19 p.m., aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, resisting police, criminal damage involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location in Hoopeston.
8:23 p.m., retail theft in Tilton, 1600 block of Georgetown Road.
8:28 p.m., aggravated battery, 1800 block of East Main Street.
8:45 p.m., shots fired, 800 block of North Logan Avenue.
9:56 p.m., shots fired, 1600 block of Edgewood Drive.
10:19 p.m., reckless discharge of a firearm, 900 block of Giddings Street.
Wednesday, April 5:
12:23 a.m., battery, theft, 1200 block of Griggs Street.
2:02 a.m., theft, 100 block of Avenue D.
2:12 a.m., aggravated battery, 1700 block of Deerwood Drive.
