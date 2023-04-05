Incidents reported to Danville and Vermilion County police include:

Sunday, April 2:

7:23 a.m., criminal damage, 100 block of South Griffin Street.

8:22 a.m., criminal damage in Georgetown, 20000 block of East 800 North Road.

8:51 a.m., property damage accident, 20000 block of North Henning Road.

11:02 a.m., burglary to vehicle, unit block of South Virginia Avenue.

11:13 a.m., aggravated assault, 300 block of Bradley Lane.

11:45 a.m., theft, 800 block of Bryan Avenue.

12:07 p.m., battery, disorderly conduct, 1800 block of Perrysville Road.

1:06 p.m., battery in Rankin, 300 block of North Dixon Street.

1:27 p.m., aggravated discharge of a firearm, 1600 block of East Fairchild Street.

2:32 p.m., theft, 1300 block of East Williams Street.

2:51 p.m., property damage accident in Oakwood, Glenburn Creek Road and North 100 East Road.

4:56 p.m., aggravated discharge of a firearm, criminal damage, West Fairchild and North Franklin streets.

5:25 p.m., property damage accident in Oakwood, 100 block of South Oakwood Street.

5:33 p.m., personal injury accident at an undisclosed location.

7:48 p.m., criminal trespass, 4100 block of North Vermilion Street.

7:59 p.m., mob action involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.

8:05 p.m., property damage accident in Tilton, 2200 block of Georgetown Road.

8:21 p.m., property damage accident in Catlin, Catlin Homer Road and McGee Road.

9:15 p.m., possession of a controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine, driving with a revoked license in Georgetown, East 13th and Hodge streets.

10:29 p.m., burglary in Westville, Orlea Street.

Monday, April 3:

12:17 a.m., battery, South Beard Street.

1:38 a.m., death investigation, 400 block of East Williams Street.

3:22 a.m., domestic battery, 900 block of North Griffin Street.

3:35 a.m., aggravated battery, mob action, 1600 block of Edgewood Drive.

3:35 a.m., property damage accident, 12000 block of Hawbuck Road.

8:19 a.m., burglary at an undisclosed location in Alvin.

11:08 a.m., theft, 800 block of North Bowman Avenue.

11:50 a.m., retail theft, 300 block of West Fairchild Street.

2:26 p.m., property damage accident, South Bowman Avenue and Bart Street.

2:40 p.m., mob action, 1800 block of East Main Street.

3:07 p.m., theft from motor vehicle, 400 block of North Vermilion Street.

3:35 p.m., theft, 900 block of East Winter Avenue.

3:35 p.m., sexual assault at an undisclosed location.

3:42 p.m., aggravated battery, unit block of Dalle Drive.

3:47 p.m., unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, unit block of North Vermilion Street.

4:41 p.m., residential burglary in Hegeler, unit block of East Forrest Street.

5:03 p.m., theft/deception, North Vermilion and East Fairchild streets.

6 p.m., property damage accident Buchanan Street and Bryan Avenue.

6:13 p.m., death investigation at an undisclosed location.

7:18 p.m., domestic battery, 1800 block of Perrysville Road.

7:55 p.m., criminal damage, aggravated battery, 1200 block of North 1800 East Road.

8:31 p.m., property damage accident at an undisclosed location.

9:35 p.m., aggravated domestic battery, interference with reporting, 1200 block of Freeman Street.

10:06 p.m., theft in Rossville, 100 block of Thompson Avenue.

10:29 p.m., assault, disorderly conduct, 400 block of Oak Street.

11:53 p.m., domestic battery, unit block of Arlington Drive.

Tuesday, April 4:

12:12 a.m., property damage accident in Tilton, Tilton Road and Parker Street.

2:01 a.m., aggravated assault, 1100 block of Dakota Street.

5:15 a.m., death investigation at an undisclosed location.

9:22 a.m., theft, unit block of Iowa Street.

9:30 a.m., criminal sexual assault involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.

11:12 a.m., domestic battery, 200 block of North California Avenue.

11:18 a.m., theft, 1800 block of East Main Street.

11:30 a.m., sexual assault at an undisclosed location.

1:03 p.m., theft, 200 block of East Road.

1:05 p.m., property damage accident in Bismarck, 2750 North Road and Shake Rag Road.

1:07 p.m., domestic battery, 1100 block of Saratoga Drive.

3:12 p.m., theft, 1200 block of Garden Drive.

4:51 p.m., theft, 1200 block of North Bowman Avenue.

5:50 p.m., aggravated discharge of a firearm, 100 block of Elmwood Avenue.

6:17 p.m., domestic battery, 1200 block of Garden Drive.

6:37 p.m., aggravated battery, unit block of South State Street.

7:28 p.m., theft, 700 block of Hazel Street.

8:19 p.m., aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, resisting police, criminal damage involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location in Hoopeston.

8:23 p.m., retail theft in Tilton, 1600 block of Georgetown Road.

8:28 p.m., aggravated battery, 1800 block of East Main Street.

8:45 p.m., shots fired, 800 block of North Logan Avenue.

9:56 p.m., shots fired, 1600 block of Edgewood Drive.

10:19 p.m., reckless discharge of a firearm, 900 block of Giddings Street.

Wednesday, April 5:

12:23 a.m., battery, theft, 1200 block of Griggs Street.

2:02 a.m., theft, 100 block of Avenue D.

2:12 a.m., aggravated battery, 1700 block of Deerwood Drive.

