Incidents reported to Danville and Vermilion County police include:

Friday, March 31:

9:49 a.m., death investigation at an undisclosed location.

11 a.m., property damage accident West Main and North Gilbert streets.

11:17 a.m., possession of stolen property in Tilton, 1700 block of Greenwood Cemetery Road.

11:37 a.m., property damage accident, East Main Street and North Bowman Avenue.

11:50 a.m., stolen vehicle in Fithian, 17000 block of North 450 East Road.

12:51 p.m., death investigation at an undisclosed location.

1:14 p.m., theft, possession of stolen vehicle in Tilton, Interstate 74 mile marker 216.

1:14 p.m., theft, unit block of Pennsylvania Avenue.

1:52 p.m., property damage accident, 600 block of North Bowman Avenue.

2:58 p.m., criminal damage, 200 block of Eastgate Drive.

4:01 p.m., theft in Fithian, 100 block of Clinton Street.

4:16 p.m., property damage accident, hit and run, 500 block of West Madison Street.

4:59 p.m., aggravated fleeing/eluding police, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a controlled substance, Williams and Griffin streets.

5:14 p.m., theft, 900 block of North Hazel Street.

5:30 p.m., property damage accident, 100 block of East Main Street.

5:52 p.m., theft, unit block of Lenover Avenue.

6:12 p.m., theft, West Newell Road.

8:26 p.m., property damage accident in Rankin, Illinois 9 and North 120 East Road.

8:30 p.m., armed robbery, 200 block of North Gilbert Street.

10:10 p.m., criminal damage in Georgetown, 8000 block of North 1850 East Road.

10:58 p.m., criminal trespass in Potomac, 200 block of North Lane Avenue.

11:10 p.m., burglary to vehicle, 900 block of Holiday Drive.

Saturday, April 1:

12:16 a.m., possession of methamphetamine, Vermilion and Fairchild streets.

12:35 a.m., possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia in Tilton, Illinois 1 and Illini Drive.

12:51 a.m., aggravated battery in Westville, 700 block of North State Street.

1:44 a.m., personal injury accident at an undisclosed location.

2:25 a.m., criminal damage, 900 block of Knollcrest Drive.

7:30 a.m., theft in Tilton, 2100 block of Georgetown Road.

8 a.m., domestic battery, unit block of Lakewood Drive.

9:42 a.m., property damage accident, hit and run, 300 block of North Vermilion Street.

10:03 a.m., property damage accident, hit and run, 300 block of North Vermilion Street.

10:49 a.m., grooming involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.

12:13 p.m., death investigation at an undisclosed location.

12:40 p.m., burglary in Westville, 3000 block of Georgetown Road.

1:20 p.m., death investigation at an undisclosed location.

2:39 p.m., aggravated battery, disorderly conduct, 1600 block of King Street.

5:34 p.m., retail theft in Westville, 1700 block of North State Street.

7:45 p.m., theft in Westville, 200 block of Washington Avenue.

9:47 p.m., armed robbery, 700 block of Oak Street.

10:01 p.m., assault, disorderly conduct, 1800 block of East Main Street.

Sunday, April 2:

12:12 a.m., battery, East 13th Street.

2 a.m., aggravated criminal sexual abuse involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.

4:29 a.m., theft, 900 block of North Vermilion Street.

