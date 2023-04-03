Incidents reported to Danville and Vermilion County police include:
Friday, March 31:
9:49 a.m., death investigation at an undisclosed location.
11 a.m., property damage accident West Main and North Gilbert streets.
11:17 a.m., possession of stolen property in Tilton, 1700 block of Greenwood Cemetery Road.
11:37 a.m., property damage accident, East Main Street and North Bowman Avenue.
11:50 a.m., stolen vehicle in Fithian, 17000 block of North 450 East Road.
12:51 p.m., death investigation at an undisclosed location.
1:14 p.m., theft, possession of stolen vehicle in Tilton, Interstate 74 mile marker 216.
1:14 p.m., theft, unit block of Pennsylvania Avenue.
1:52 p.m., property damage accident, 600 block of North Bowman Avenue.
2:58 p.m., criminal damage, 200 block of Eastgate Drive.
4:01 p.m., theft in Fithian, 100 block of Clinton Street.
4:16 p.m., property damage accident, hit and run, 500 block of West Madison Street.
4:59 p.m., aggravated fleeing/eluding police, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a controlled substance, Williams and Griffin streets.
5:14 p.m., theft, 900 block of North Hazel Street.
5:30 p.m., property damage accident, 100 block of East Main Street.
5:52 p.m., theft, unit block of Lenover Avenue.
6:12 p.m., theft, West Newell Road.
8:26 p.m., property damage accident in Rankin, Illinois 9 and North 120 East Road.
8:30 p.m., armed robbery, 200 block of North Gilbert Street.
10:10 p.m., criminal damage in Georgetown, 8000 block of North 1850 East Road.
10:58 p.m., criminal trespass in Potomac, 200 block of North Lane Avenue.
11:10 p.m., burglary to vehicle, 900 block of Holiday Drive.
Saturday, April 1:
12:16 a.m., possession of methamphetamine, Vermilion and Fairchild streets.
12:35 a.m., possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia in Tilton, Illinois 1 and Illini Drive.
12:51 a.m., aggravated battery in Westville, 700 block of North State Street.
1:44 a.m., personal injury accident at an undisclosed location.
2:25 a.m., criminal damage, 900 block of Knollcrest Drive.
7:30 a.m., theft in Tilton, 2100 block of Georgetown Road.
8 a.m., domestic battery, unit block of Lakewood Drive.
9:42 a.m., property damage accident, hit and run, 300 block of North Vermilion Street.
10:03 a.m., property damage accident, hit and run, 300 block of North Vermilion Street.
10:49 a.m., grooming involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.
12:13 p.m., death investigation at an undisclosed location.
12:40 p.m., burglary in Westville, 3000 block of Georgetown Road.
1:20 p.m., death investigation at an undisclosed location.
2:39 p.m., aggravated battery, disorderly conduct, 1600 block of King Street.
5:34 p.m., retail theft in Westville, 1700 block of North State Street.
7:45 p.m., theft in Westville, 200 block of Washington Avenue.
9:47 p.m., armed robbery, 700 block of Oak Street.
10:01 p.m., assault, disorderly conduct, 1800 block of East Main Street.
Sunday, April 2:
12:12 a.m., battery, East 13th Street.
2 a.m., aggravated criminal sexual abuse involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.
4:29 a.m., theft, 900 block of North Vermilion Street.
