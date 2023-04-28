Incidents reported to Danville and Vermilion County police include:
Wednesday, April 26:
10:44 p.m., domestic battery in Ridge Farm, 300 block of East Woodyard Avenue.
Thursday, April 27:
6:55 a.m., property damage accident in Westville, State and Main streets.
9:19 a.m., property damage accident in Rossville, 100 block of South Chicago Street.
11:53 a.m., theft, possession of methamphetamine in Hoopeston, 200 block of West Maple Street.
1:15 p.m., theft, West Fairchild Street.
2:53 p.m., retail theft, 100 block of North Griffin Street.
3:34 p.m., domestic battery in Hoopeston, 300 block of South Third Street.
4:58 p.m., assault, 3600 block of North Vermilion Street.
5:06 p.m., property damage accident, hit and run, Fairchild Street.
5:46 p.m., burglary, 1500 block of East Fairchild Street.
5:53 p.m., theft, 1200 block of Chandler Street.
7:03 p.m., battery, 500 block of Highland Park Road.
7:58 p.m., domestic battery, reckless driving, reckless conduct, aggravated assault in Tilton, 500 block of Central Avenue.
8:30 p.m., theft, Hungry Hollow Road.
8:34 p.m., retail theft, 3600 block of North Vermilion Street.
8:07 p.m., armed robbery, Brook and Dakota streets.
9:08 p.m., reckless discharge of a firearm, 500 block of Chandler Street.
10:20 p.m., theft, 15000 block of Grape Creek Road.
11:32 p.m., shots fired, 1000 block of North Walnut Street.
Friday, April 28:
12:47 a.m., domestic battery, 25000 block of Illinois 1.
6:15 a.m., vehicle burglary, 400 block of Harmon Street.
