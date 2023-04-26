Incidents reported to Danville and Vermilion County police include:
Monday, April 24:
7:49 a.m., personal injury accident at an undisclosed location.
10:51 a.m., property damage accident in Georgetown, 1700 block of North Main Street.
10:57 a.m., domestic battery, 1000 block of Pries Street.
11 a.m., criminal damage in Rankin, 400 block of East Fourth Avenue.
11:26 a.m., vehicle burglary, 2000 block of East Main Street.
12:12 p.m., unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, unit block of Morris Avenue.
2:39 p.m., property damage accident in Ridge Farm, 200 block of East Woodyard Street.
2:42 p.m., property damage accident, Gilbert and Third streets.
5:28 p.m., battery, 1700 block of Bowman Avenue.
5:45 p.m., property damage accident, hit and run, North Griffin and East Williams streets.
6:02 p.m., theft, 400 block of Spelter Avenue.
6:45 p.m., domestic battery, 700 block of Harmon Street.
7:34 p.m., domestic battery, 1100 block of East Fairchild Street.
9:08 p.m., assault, disorderly conduct in Oakwood, unit block of Patty Drive.
9:33 p.m., theft, criminal trespass, 700 block of Section Street.
10:06 p.m., aggravated battery involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.
10:54 p.m., sexual abuse at an undisclosed location.
11:02 p.m., shots fired, Tennessee Avenue and Utah Avenue.
Tuesday, April 25:
12:22 a.m., assault, 1100 block of Cleveland Avenue.
12:56 a.m., residential burglary, 900 block of Giddings Street.
3:08 a.m., fleeing the scene of an accident in Rossville, Illinois 1 and Manns Chapel Road.
7:28 a.m., vehicle burglary, criminal damage, theft, Cronkhite Avenue.
7:42 a.m., personal injury accident in Westville, 100 block of West Main Street.
7:54 a.m., criminal trespass, 1600 block of East Fairchild Street.
10:22 a.m., theft, 1400 block of North Bowman Avenue.
10:36 a.m., property damage accident, hit and run in Catlin, 100 block of Lakeview Drive.
12:39 p.m., theft, 2900 block of North Vermilion Street.
2:27 p.m., property damage accident in Sidell, 200 block of Main Street.
3:29 p.m., criminal damage, 1000 block of Garden Drive.
3:35 p.m., theft involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.
4:39 p.m., burglary, wanted on a warrant, 500 block of South Bowman Avenue.
5:39 p.m., domestic battery, North Vermilion and West North streets.
6:17 p.m., retail theft, West Newell Road.
7:07 p.m., criminal trespass, 1200 block of Garden Drive.
9:22 p.m., aggravated battery involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.