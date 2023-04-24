Incidents reported to Danville and Vermilion County police include:

Wednesday, April 19:

2:10 a.m., domestic battery, wanted on a warrant, 600 block of Porter Street.

6:39 a.m., vehicle burglary, Kentucky Avenue.

7:10 a.m., theft, 900 block of West Voorhees Street.

8 a.m., property damage accident in Fithian, 5800 block of U.S. 150.

8:15 a.m., property damage accident, 2400 b lock of North Bowman Avenue.

8:20 a.m., theft, 900 block of East Voorhees Street.

8:48 a.m., property damage accident, hit and run, 100 block of National Avenue.

9:45 a.m., grooming, domestic battery involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.

10:21 a.m., death investigation in Oakwood, 200 block of Autumn Drive.

10:58 a.m., criminal trespass, disorderly conduct, 300 block of West Fairchild Street.

12:11 p.m., retail theft, 2400 block of Georgetown Road.

12:36 p.m., criminal damage, disorderly conduct, 900 block of Lewis Lane.

12:52 p.m., property damage accident, 1000 block of North Hazel Street.

1:39 p.m., theft, 400 block of Park Street.

3:28 p.m., theft in Allerton, 300 block of Walnut Street.

4:23 p.m., domestic battery in Bismarck, East 2650 North Road.

4:30 p.m., property damage accident in Tilton, 500 block of Atwood Street.

4:34 p.m., aggravated discharge of a firearm, 1000 block of Madison Street.

5:59 p.m., burglary, 500 block of Avenue C.

6:17 p.m., predatory criminal sexual assault involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.

7:43 p.m., property damage accident, hit and run, 22000 block of Henning Road.

9 p.m., retail theft, 1200 block of East Main Street.

11:19 p.m., property damage accident, Voorhees Street and 2030 East Road.

11:25 p.m., criminal damage, 100 block of Griffin Street.

11:49 p.m., criminal damage, 900 block of North Hazel Street.

Thursday, April 20:

12:32 a.m., aggravated unlawful use of a weapon in Westville, 200 block of South Street.

1:34 a.m., retail theft in Oakwood, 500 block of North Oakwood Street.

1:51 a.m., aggravated battery, Williams and Martin streets.

3:03 a.m., aggravated assault in Westville, 300 block of South Street.

7:30 a.m., vehicle burglary in Catlin, 100 block of Westwood Circle.

7:30 a.m., personal injury accident, 100 block of South Gilbert Street.

8 a.m., vehicle burglary in Catlin, 400 block of Walnut Street.

8:17 a.m., criminal trespass, disorderly conduct, 700 block of Grant Street.

8:47 a.m., property damage accident, East Main and North Vermilion streets.

8:59 a.m., criminal damage, 500 block of North Hazel Street.

9:36 a.m., criminal sexual assault involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.

9:40 a.m., criminal damage at an undisclosed location in Rankin.

9:51 a.m., criminal damage, 1300 block of North Oakwood Street.

11:14 a.m., theft, 400 block of Sager Street.

11:52 a.m., property damage accident, 1900 block of East Main Street.

2:06 p.m., personal injury accident at an undisclosed location.

2:17 p.m., domestic battery, criminal damage, interference with reporting domestic battery, 900 block of Lewis Lane.

3:08 p.m., domestic battery in Tilton, 100 block of East 14th Street.

3:27 p.m., domestic battery, East 1475 North Road.

5:38 p.m., criminal damage property, Gilbert and Voorhees streets.

7:37 p.m., aggravated battery with a firearm, Elizabeth and South streets.

8:26 p.m., reckless discharge of a firearm, 900 block of Holiday Drive.

8:42 p.m., domestic battery, unit block of Bismarck Street.

8:54 p.m., property damage accident, Interstate 74, mile marker 220.

Friday, April 21:

2:48 a.m., theft in Georgetown, 600 block of Guy Street.

4:24 a.m., retail theft in Tilton, 1500 block of Georgetown Road.

7:10 a.m., criminal damage, 1500 block of Fairwood Street.

9:44 a.m., personal injury accident, 3400 block of East Main Street.

11 a.m., property damage accident, 1100 block of East Main Street.

11:57 a.m., theft, 400 block of West Fairchild Street.

12:15 p.m., property damage accident, Main and Gilbert streets.

1:10 p.m., theft in Indianola, unit block of South Vermilion Street.

1:17 p.m., property damage accident, 1800 block of Perrysville Road.

2:42 p.m., personal injury accident at an undisclosed location.

2:56 p.m., theft, 400 block of Sheridan Street.

3:47 p.m., property damage accident, 3600 block of North Vermilion Street.

3:51 p.m., property damage accident, 200 block of East Fairchild Street.

4:27 p.m., property damage accident, East Main Street.

5:21 p.m., motor vehicle theft, 1600 block of Edgewood Drive.

5:39 p.m., domestic battery, 1700 block of Crestview Drive.

7:43 p.m., criminal damage, 1600 block of Edgewood Drive.

7:44 p.m., battery, unit block of South Kansas Avenue.

7:58 p.m., criminal trespass, 1200 block of Garden Drive.

9:22 p.m., domestic battery, 200 block of Withner Street.

9:57 p.m., shots fired, 2200 block of North Vermilion Street.

10:04 p.m., armed robbery in Tilton, 1600 block of Georgetown Road.

Saturday, April 22:

12:48 a.m., theft, 500 block of North Logan Avenue.

1:32 a.m., domestic battery, 500 block of Grant Street.

1:55 a.m., domestic battery, aggravated battery, assault, disorderly conduct in Westville, 700 block of North State Street.

2:36 a.m., domestic battery, 1000 block of North Hazel Street.

9:53 a.m., theft involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.

11:58 a.m., residential burglary, 1200 block of Clarence Street.

3:47 p.m., animal cruelty, 900 block of West Walnut Street.

Sunday, April 23:

12:10 a.m., personal injury accident in Rankin, East 4200 North Road.

3:05 a.m., property damage accident, Interstate 74, mile marker 216.

10:26 a.m., retail theft, wanted on a warrant, 300 block of West Fairchild Street.

10:52 a.m., personal injury accident at an undisclosed location.

1:24 p.m., criminal damage, Georgetown Road and Hegeler Lane.

2:04 p.m., domestic battery, 1600 block of Westview Avenue.

2:28 p.m., property damage accident, 300 block of Eastgate Drive.

4:36 p.m., retail theft, 1200 block of East Main Street.

4:59 p.m., theft, 3600 block of North Vermilion Street.

5:26 p.m., burglary in Potomac, 100 block of West Wilson Street.

5:37 p.m., domestic battery, 200 block of Fairchild Street.

7:09 p.m., theft from motor vehicle in Catlin, 200 block of North Webster Street.

8:55 p.m., shots fired, 800 block of Wayne Street.

9:44 p.m., domestic battery, criminal damage, battery, 1200 block of North Bowman Avenue.

10:29 p.m., criminal damage, 2300 block of North Vermilion Street.

10:57 p.m., reckless discharge of a firearm, North Vermilion Street and Fletcher Place.

Monday, April 24:

4:16 a.m., domestic battery, 1300 block of Sheridan Street.

Trending Video