Incidents reported to Danville and Vermilion County police include:
Wednesday, April 19:
2:10 a.m., domestic battery, wanted on a warrant, 600 block of Porter Street.
6:39 a.m., vehicle burglary, Kentucky Avenue.
7:10 a.m., theft, 900 block of West Voorhees Street.
8 a.m., property damage accident in Fithian, 5800 block of U.S. 150.
8:15 a.m., property damage accident, 2400 b lock of North Bowman Avenue.
8:20 a.m., theft, 900 block of East Voorhees Street.
8:48 a.m., property damage accident, hit and run, 100 block of National Avenue.
9:45 a.m., grooming, domestic battery involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.
10:21 a.m., death investigation in Oakwood, 200 block of Autumn Drive.
10:58 a.m., criminal trespass, disorderly conduct, 300 block of West Fairchild Street.
12:11 p.m., retail theft, 2400 block of Georgetown Road.
12:36 p.m., criminal damage, disorderly conduct, 900 block of Lewis Lane.
12:52 p.m., property damage accident, 1000 block of North Hazel Street.
1:39 p.m., theft, 400 block of Park Street.
3:28 p.m., theft in Allerton, 300 block of Walnut Street.
4:23 p.m., domestic battery in Bismarck, East 2650 North Road.
4:30 p.m., property damage accident in Tilton, 500 block of Atwood Street.
4:34 p.m., aggravated discharge of a firearm, 1000 block of Madison Street.
5:59 p.m., burglary, 500 block of Avenue C.
6:17 p.m., predatory criminal sexual assault involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.
7:43 p.m., property damage accident, hit and run, 22000 block of Henning Road.
9 p.m., retail theft, 1200 block of East Main Street.
11:19 p.m., property damage accident, Voorhees Street and 2030 East Road.
11:25 p.m., criminal damage, 100 block of Griffin Street.
11:49 p.m., criminal damage, 900 block of North Hazel Street.
Thursday, April 20:
12:32 a.m., aggravated unlawful use of a weapon in Westville, 200 block of South Street.
1:34 a.m., retail theft in Oakwood, 500 block of North Oakwood Street.
1:51 a.m., aggravated battery, Williams and Martin streets.
3:03 a.m., aggravated assault in Westville, 300 block of South Street.
7:30 a.m., vehicle burglary in Catlin, 100 block of Westwood Circle.
7:30 a.m., personal injury accident, 100 block of South Gilbert Street.
8 a.m., vehicle burglary in Catlin, 400 block of Walnut Street.
8:17 a.m., criminal trespass, disorderly conduct, 700 block of Grant Street.
8:47 a.m., property damage accident, East Main and North Vermilion streets.
8:59 a.m., criminal damage, 500 block of North Hazel Street.
9:36 a.m., criminal sexual assault involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.
9:40 a.m., criminal damage at an undisclosed location in Rankin.
9:51 a.m., criminal damage, 1300 block of North Oakwood Street.
11:14 a.m., theft, 400 block of Sager Street.
11:52 a.m., property damage accident, 1900 block of East Main Street.
2:06 p.m., personal injury accident at an undisclosed location.
2:17 p.m., domestic battery, criminal damage, interference with reporting domestic battery, 900 block of Lewis Lane.
3:08 p.m., domestic battery in Tilton, 100 block of East 14th Street.
3:27 p.m., domestic battery, East 1475 North Road.
5:38 p.m., criminal damage property, Gilbert and Voorhees streets.
7:37 p.m., aggravated battery with a firearm, Elizabeth and South streets.
8:26 p.m., reckless discharge of a firearm, 900 block of Holiday Drive.
8:42 p.m., domestic battery, unit block of Bismarck Street.
8:54 p.m., property damage accident, Interstate 74, mile marker 220.
Friday, April 21:
2:48 a.m., theft in Georgetown, 600 block of Guy Street.
4:24 a.m., retail theft in Tilton, 1500 block of Georgetown Road.
7:10 a.m., criminal damage, 1500 block of Fairwood Street.
9:44 a.m., personal injury accident, 3400 block of East Main Street.
11 a.m., property damage accident, 1100 block of East Main Street.
11:57 a.m., theft, 400 block of West Fairchild Street.
12:15 p.m., property damage accident, Main and Gilbert streets.
1:10 p.m., theft in Indianola, unit block of South Vermilion Street.
1:17 p.m., property damage accident, 1800 block of Perrysville Road.
2:42 p.m., personal injury accident at an undisclosed location.
2:56 p.m., theft, 400 block of Sheridan Street.
3:47 p.m., property damage accident, 3600 block of North Vermilion Street.
3:51 p.m., property damage accident, 200 block of East Fairchild Street.
4:27 p.m., property damage accident, East Main Street.
5:21 p.m., motor vehicle theft, 1600 block of Edgewood Drive.
5:39 p.m., domestic battery, 1700 block of Crestview Drive.
7:43 p.m., criminal damage, 1600 block of Edgewood Drive.
7:44 p.m., battery, unit block of South Kansas Avenue.
7:58 p.m., criminal trespass, 1200 block of Garden Drive.
9:22 p.m., domestic battery, 200 block of Withner Street.
9:57 p.m., shots fired, 2200 block of North Vermilion Street.
10:04 p.m., armed robbery in Tilton, 1600 block of Georgetown Road.
Saturday, April 22:
12:48 a.m., theft, 500 block of North Logan Avenue.
1:32 a.m., domestic battery, 500 block of Grant Street.
1:55 a.m., domestic battery, aggravated battery, assault, disorderly conduct in Westville, 700 block of North State Street.
2:36 a.m., domestic battery, 1000 block of North Hazel Street.
9:53 a.m., theft involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.
11:58 a.m., residential burglary, 1200 block of Clarence Street.
3:47 p.m., animal cruelty, 900 block of West Walnut Street.
Sunday, April 23:
12:10 a.m., personal injury accident in Rankin, East 4200 North Road.
3:05 a.m., property damage accident, Interstate 74, mile marker 216.
10:26 a.m., retail theft, wanted on a warrant, 300 block of West Fairchild Street.
10:52 a.m., personal injury accident at an undisclosed location.
1:24 p.m., criminal damage, Georgetown Road and Hegeler Lane.
2:04 p.m., domestic battery, 1600 block of Westview Avenue.
2:28 p.m., property damage accident, 300 block of Eastgate Drive.
4:36 p.m., retail theft, 1200 block of East Main Street.
4:59 p.m., theft, 3600 block of North Vermilion Street.
5:26 p.m., burglary in Potomac, 100 block of West Wilson Street.
5:37 p.m., domestic battery, 200 block of Fairchild Street.
7:09 p.m., theft from motor vehicle in Catlin, 200 block of North Webster Street.
8:55 p.m., shots fired, 800 block of Wayne Street.
9:44 p.m., domestic battery, criminal damage, battery, 1200 block of North Bowman Avenue.
10:29 p.m., criminal damage, 2300 block of North Vermilion Street.
10:57 p.m., reckless discharge of a firearm, North Vermilion Street and Fletcher Place.
Monday, April 24:
4:16 a.m., domestic battery, 1300 block of Sheridan Street.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.