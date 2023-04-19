Incidents reported to Danville and Vermilion County police include:
Monday, April 17:
8 a.m., property damage accident in Tilton, Ross Lane and Georgetown Road.
9:15 a.m., battery involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.
11:02 a.m., theft, South Street.
11:11 a.m., property damage accident in Fairmount, 13000 block of 800 East Road.
11:51 a.m., property damage accident in Westville, 700 block of North State Street.
11:52 a.m., property damage accident, 2000 block of East Main Street.
2 p.m., property damage accident, 500 block of South Gilbert Street.
2:15 p.m., home invasion, theft, domestic battery, 300 block of Ridgeview Street.
2:39 p.m., theft, 300 block of West Winter Avenue.
3:23 p.m., criminal sexual assault involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.
4:25 p.m., battery involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.
4:40 p.m., theft, 2200 block of North Vermilion Street.
4:45 p.m., domestic battery, 300 block of East Madison Street.
5:44 p.m., assault, 3800 block of Shady Lane.
6:23 p.m., domestic battery, 100 block of Grace Street.
6:53 p.m., property damage accident, hit and run in Rossville, East 3200 North Road.
7:42 p.m., criminal damage, 1200 block of North Bowman Avenue.
7:59 p.m., property damage accident in Alvin, Illinois 1 and 2950 North Road.
9:18 p.m., aggravated domestic battery, criminal damage in Rossville, 300 block of Henderson Street.
Tuesday, April 18:
1 a.m., reckless discharge of a firearm, 900 block of Elm Street.
2:05 a.m., domestic battery, unit block of Bismark Street.
2:17 a.m., property damage accident, 2500 block of Perrysville Road.
3:30 a.m., criminal trespass, 900 block of Giddings Street.
8:59 a.m., criminal damage, 700 block of Meade Street.
10:21 a.m., property damage accident, 25000 block of Shake Rag Road.
10:58 a.m., child abuse, 1200 block of Garden Drive.
11:55 a.m., elder abuse, 200 block of West Main Street.
4:10 p.m., property damage accident, 900 block of Norman Street.
4:39 p.m., property damage accident, hit and run in Tilton, 1800 block of Georgetown Road.
6:02 p.m., burglary, criminal damage in Westville, 1200 block of North State Street.
6:06 p.m., property damage accident, hit and run, 1100 block of Oak Street.
7:11 p.m., retail theft in Tilton, 1600 block of Georgetown Road.
7:18 p.m., retail theft, resisting and obstructing police, 1200 block of East Main Street.
8:30 p.m., property damage accident in Tilton, 2000 block of Georgetown Road.
9:09 p.m., battery in Georgetown, 1300 block of North Main Street.
9:30 p.m., domestic battery involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.
10:20 p.m., domestic battery, 1600 block of Edgewood Drive.
