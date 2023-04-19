Incidents reported to Danville and Vermilion County police include:

Monday, April 17:

8 a.m., property damage accident in Tilton, Ross Lane and Georgetown Road.

9:15 a.m., battery involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.

11:02 a.m., theft, South Street.

11:11 a.m., property damage accident in Fairmount, 13000 block of 800 East Road.

11:51 a.m., property damage accident in Westville, 700 block of North State Street.

11:52 a.m., property damage accident, 2000 block of East Main Street.

2 p.m., property damage accident, 500 block of South Gilbert Street.

2:15 p.m., home invasion, theft, domestic battery, 300 block of Ridgeview Street.

2:39 p.m., theft, 300 block of West Winter Avenue.

3:23 p.m., criminal sexual assault involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.

4:25 p.m., battery involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.

4:40 p.m., theft, 2200 block of North Vermilion Street.

4:45 p.m., domestic battery, 300 block of East Madison Street.

5:44 p.m., assault, 3800 block of Shady Lane.

6:23 p.m., domestic battery, 100 block of Grace Street.

6:53 p.m., property damage accident, hit and run in Rossville, East 3200 North Road.

7:42 p.m., criminal damage, 1200 block of North Bowman Avenue.

7:59 p.m., property damage accident in Alvin, Illinois 1 and 2950 North Road.

9:18 p.m., aggravated domestic battery, criminal damage in Rossville, 300 block of Henderson Street.

Tuesday, April 18:

1 a.m., reckless discharge of a firearm, 900 block of Elm Street.

2:05 a.m., domestic battery, unit block of Bismark Street.

2:17 a.m., property damage accident, 2500 block of Perrysville Road.

3:30 a.m., criminal trespass, 900 block of Giddings Street.

8:59 a.m., criminal damage, 700 block of Meade Street.

10:21 a.m., property damage accident, 25000 block of Shake Rag Road.

10:58 a.m., child abuse, 1200 block of Garden Drive.

11:55 a.m., elder abuse, 200 block of West Main Street.

4:10 p.m., property damage accident, 900 block of Norman Street.

4:39 p.m., property damage accident, hit and run in Tilton, 1800 block of Georgetown Road.

6:02 p.m., burglary, criminal damage in Westville, 1200 block of North State Street.

6:06 p.m., property damage accident, hit and run, 1100 block of Oak Street.

7:11 p.m., retail theft in Tilton, 1600 block of Georgetown Road.

7:18 p.m., retail theft, resisting and obstructing police, 1200 block of East Main Street.

8:30 p.m., property damage accident in Tilton, 2000 block of Georgetown Road.

9:09 p.m., battery in Georgetown, 1300 block of North Main Street.

9:30 p.m., domestic battery involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.

10:20 p.m., domestic battery, 1600 block of Edgewood Drive.

