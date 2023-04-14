Incidents reported to Danville and Vermilion County police include:
Monday, April 10:
4:50 a.m., property damage accident, hit and run, 300 block of North Walnut Street.
10:17 a.m., death investigation at an undisclosed location.
10:20 a.m., death investigation at an undisclosed location.
12:11 p.m., personal injury accident at an undisclosed location.
2:15 p.m., retail theft, 3600 block of North Vermilion Street.
3:28 p.m., theft in Westville, 100 block of Kentucky Avenue.
3:38 p.m., criminal damage, 900 block of Garfield Place.
3:42 p.m., domestic battery involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.
4:06 p.m., property damage accident, West Third and Forrest streets.
6:58 p.m., retail theft, 500 block of North Gilbert Street.
7:04 p.m., domestic battery, assault, criminal damage, 500 block of North Bowman Avenue.
7:14 p.m., criminal trespass, criminal damage, vehicular endangerment, 800 block of Winter Avenue.
Tuesday, April 11:
7:23 a.m., criminal trespass, 1000 block of West Williams Street.
9:34 a.m., criminal damage, 600 block of South Gilbert Street.
11:42 a.m., property damage accident, 1700 block of Batestown Road.
12:08 p.m., theft, 1600 block of Eastview Avenue.
12:10 p.m., domestic battery in Tilton, 100 block of West Fourth Street.
2:04 p.m., sexual assault involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.
3:12 p.m., personal injury accident, East Main Street.
4:16 p.m., personal injury accident in Georgetown, 6000 block of Old Dam Road.
4:28 p.m., property damage accident in Rossville, Illinois 1 and 3450 North Road.
4:31 p.m., criminal damage, 1000 block of Holiday Drive.
4:40 p.m., property damage accident, 700 block of East Voorhees Street.
5:15 p.m., criminal sexual abuse, theft at an undisclosed location.
6:44 p.m., criminal damage at an undisclosed location in Rankin.
8:48 p.m., retail theft, West Newell Road.
11:11 p.m., attempted armed robbery, 400 block of Harvey Street.
Wednesday, April 12:
12:44 a.m., shots fired, 400 block of Harmon Street.
1:14 a.m., domestic battery, 700 block of Oak Street.
1:24 a.m., aggravated battery, 1300 block of East Williams Street.
5:51 a.m., criminal damage, 1200 block of Garden Drive.
6:50 a.m., criminal damage, 300 block of Spelter Avenue.
9:10 a.m., criminal damage, 100 block of South Griffin Street.
9:41 a.m., theft in Georgetown, 1200 block of East 12th Street.
11:51 a.m., theft, 200 block of Kentucky Avenue.
12:26 p.m., theft, West Main Street.
2:43 p.m., retail theft, 300 block of West Fairchild Street.
2:45 p.m., property damage accident, North Gilbert Street.
2:50 p.m., domestic battery in Georgetown, 700 block of Mill Road.
3:37 p.m., domestic battery, 1200 block of Garden Drive.
4:02 p.m., property damage accident in Fairmount, 300 block of West State Street.
4:26 p.m., personal injury accident at an undisclosed location.
4:37 p.m., domestic battery, 700 block of Douglas Avenue.
6:04 p.m., property damage accident, 3600 block of Southgate Drive.
6:07 p.m., criminal damage, theft, unit block of Indiana Street.
6:12 p.m., property damage accident, 900 block of East Winter Avenue.
6:15 p.m., property damage accident, hit and run, Morin Avenue.
6:16 p.m., theft, 100 block of West Harrison Street.
6:45 p.m., theft, 1300 block of Knox Drive.
7:19 p.m., criminal damage, unit block of South Griffin Street.
7:38 p.m., criminal trespass, 1600 block of Edgewood Drive.
8:51 p.m., shots fired, 900 block of Holiday Drive.
9:01 p.m., domestic battery, unit block of Minnesota Avenue.
9:08 p.m., aggravated battery, Harmon and Williams streets.
9:57 p.m., domestic battery in Rossville, 3300 North Road.
Thursday, April 13:
12:29 a.m., shots fired, 1600 block of North Franklin Street.
1:39 a.m., retail theft in Westville, 1700 block of North State Street.
7:55 a.m., death investigation, 100 block of East Seminary Street.
9:57 a.m., theft, East Main Street.
10:19 a.m., property damage accident, 1400 block of East Fairchild Street.
10:26 a.m., property damage accident, 800 block of Bryan Avenue.
11:22 a.m., criminal sexual assault at an undisclosed location.
11:39 a.m., criminal damage, 600 block of Sidell Street.
12:32 p.m., property damage accident, 1100 block of North Jackson Street.
3:21 p.m., aggravated battery, 400 block of East Williams Street.
6:07 p.m., criminal trespass, 1600 block of Beechwood Drive.
6:19 p.m., domestic battery, 700 block of Ross Lane.
7:07 p.m., criminal damage, 1200 block of Grant Street.
9:37 p.m., shots fired, 1200 block of Garden Drive.
10:07 p.m., home invasion, 500 block of Lawndale Drive.
Friday, April 14:
12:15 a.m., retail theft in Tilton, 1500 block of Georgetown Road.
