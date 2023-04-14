Incidents reported to Danville and Vermilion County police include:

Monday, April 10:

4:50 a.m., property damage accident, hit and run, 300 block of North Walnut Street.

10:17 a.m., death investigation at an undisclosed location.

10:20 a.m., death investigation at an undisclosed location.

12:11 p.m., personal injury accident at an undisclosed location.

2:15 p.m., retail theft, 3600 block of North Vermilion Street.

3:28 p.m., theft in Westville, 100 block of Kentucky Avenue.

3:38 p.m., criminal damage, 900 block of Garfield Place.

3:42 p.m., domestic battery involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.

4:06 p.m., property damage accident, West Third and Forrest streets.

6:58 p.m., retail theft, 500 block of North Gilbert Street.

7:04 p.m., domestic battery, assault, criminal damage, 500 block of North Bowman Avenue.

7:14 p.m., criminal trespass, criminal damage, vehicular endangerment, 800 block of Winter Avenue.

Tuesday, April 11:

7:23 a.m., criminal trespass, 1000 block of West Williams Street.

9:34 a.m., criminal damage, 600 block of South Gilbert Street.

11:42 a.m., property damage accident, 1700 block of Batestown Road.

12:08 p.m., theft, 1600 block of Eastview Avenue.

12:10 p.m., domestic battery in Tilton, 100 block of West Fourth Street.

2:04 p.m., sexual assault involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.

3:12 p.m., personal injury accident, East Main Street.

4:16 p.m., personal injury accident in Georgetown, 6000 block of Old Dam Road.

4:28 p.m., property damage accident in Rossville, Illinois 1 and 3450 North Road.

4:31 p.m., criminal damage, 1000 block of Holiday Drive.

4:40 p.m., property damage accident, 700 block of East Voorhees Street.

5:15 p.m., criminal sexual abuse, theft at an undisclosed location.

6:44 p.m., criminal damage at an undisclosed location in Rankin.

8:48 p.m., retail theft, West Newell Road.

11:11 p.m., attempted armed robbery, 400 block of Harvey Street.

Wednesday, April 12:

12:44 a.m., shots fired, 400 block of Harmon Street.

1:14 a.m., domestic battery, 700 block of Oak Street.

1:24 a.m., aggravated battery, 1300 block of East Williams Street.

5:51 a.m., criminal damage, 1200 block of Garden Drive.

6:50 a.m., criminal damage, 300 block of Spelter Avenue.

9:10 a.m., criminal damage, 100 block of South Griffin Street.

9:41 a.m., theft in Georgetown, 1200 block of East 12th Street.

11:51 a.m., theft, 200 block of Kentucky Avenue.

12:26 p.m., theft, West Main Street.

2:43 p.m., retail theft, 300 block of West Fairchild Street.

2:45 p.m., property damage accident, North Gilbert Street.

2:50 p.m., domestic battery in Georgetown, 700 block of Mill Road.

3:37 p.m., domestic battery, 1200 block of Garden Drive.

4:02 p.m., property damage accident in Fairmount, 300 block of West State Street.

4:26 p.m., personal injury accident at an undisclosed location.

4:37 p.m., domestic battery, 700 block of Douglas Avenue.

6:04 p.m., property damage accident, 3600 block of Southgate Drive.

6:07 p.m., criminal damage, theft, unit block of Indiana Street.

6:12 p.m., property damage accident, 900 block of East Winter Avenue.

6:15 p.m., property damage accident, hit and run, Morin Avenue.

6:16 p.m., theft, 100 block of West Harrison Street.

6:45 p.m., theft, 1300 block of Knox Drive.

7:19 p.m., criminal damage, unit block of South Griffin Street.

7:38 p.m., criminal trespass, 1600 block of Edgewood Drive.

8:51 p.m., shots fired, 900 block of Holiday Drive.

9:01 p.m., domestic battery, unit block of Minnesota Avenue.

9:08 p.m., aggravated battery, Harmon and Williams streets.

9:57 p.m., domestic battery in Rossville, 3300 North Road.

Thursday, April 13:

12:29 a.m., shots fired, 1600 block of North Franklin Street.

1:39 a.m., retail theft in Westville, 1700 block of North State Street.

7:55 a.m., death investigation, 100 block of East Seminary Street.

9:57 a.m., theft, East Main Street.

10:19 a.m., property damage accident, 1400 block of East Fairchild Street.

10:26 a.m., property damage accident, 800 block of Bryan Avenue.

11:22 a.m., criminal sexual assault at an undisclosed location.

11:39 a.m., criminal damage, 600 block of Sidell Street.

12:32 p.m., property damage accident, 1100 block of North Jackson Street.

3:21 p.m., aggravated battery, 400 block of East Williams Street.

6:07 p.m., criminal trespass, 1600 block of Beechwood Drive.

6:19 p.m., domestic battery, 700 block of Ross Lane.

7:07 p.m., criminal damage, 1200 block of Grant Street.

9:37 p.m., shots fired, 1200 block of Garden Drive.

10:07 p.m., home invasion, 500 block of Lawndale Drive.

Friday, April 14:

12:15 a.m., retail theft in Tilton, 1500 block of Georgetown Road.

