Incidents reported to Danville and Vermilion County police include:
Friday, April 7:
5:17 a.m., domestic battery, theft, 3500 block of Cambridge Court.
9:20 a.m., criminal damage, 100 block of Stroup Street.
10:13 a.m., property damage accident, 2400 block of Georgetown Road.
12:39 p.m., criminal damage, 1500 block of North Gilbert Street.
2:03 p.m., hit and run in Westville, 100 block of South State Street.
2:34 p.m., personal injury accident at an undisclosed location.
3:25 p.m., personal injury accident at an undisclosed location.
3:37 p.m., property damage accident in Westville, 100 block of South State Street.
5:28 p.m., hit and run involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.
5:30 p.m., property damage accident, hit and run in Tilton, 1600 block of Georgetown Road.
5:46 p.m., death investigation at an undisclosed location.
7:52 p.m., property damage accident, 16000 block of West Newell Road.
7:54 p.m., property damage accident, Lyons Road and Georgetown Road.
8:44 p.m., shots fired, 700 block of Bryan Avenue.
10:40 p.m., personal injury accident, 1300 block of Perrysville Road.
Saturday, April 8:
12:32 a.m., theft, unit block of South Street.
3 a.m., property damage accident in Georgetown, North 1330 East Road.
6:11 a.m., property damage accident, 400 block of Sherman Street.
6:45 a.m., criminal trespass, North Gilbert Street.
11:17 a.m., retail theft, 1500 block of Georgetown Road.
11:54 a.m., personal injury accident at an undisclosed location.
12 p.m., residential burglary, 1000 block of North Vermilion Street.
1:14 p.m., retail theft in Westville, 500 block of North State Street.
1:15 p.m., personal injury accident at an undisclosed location.
3:28 p.m., person injury accident at an undisclosed location.
4:18 p.m., retail theft, 100 block of North Griffin Street.
5:06 p.m., criminal damage at an undisclosed location in Fairmount.
7:41 p.m., domestic battery, 200 block of Tennessee Avenue.
7:45 p.m., aggravated battery with a firearm, Tennessee Avenue and Cleveland Avenue.
8:21 p.m., aggravated assault in Potomac, 300 block of West State Street.
11:05 p.m., theft, unit block of Cronkhite Avenue.
Sunday, April 9:
1:17 a.m., aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, aggravated fleeing, possession of a firearm by a felon, Walnut and Townsend streets.
1:59 a.m., theft in Oakwood, unit block of Lee Street.
7:18 a.m., domestic battery, 700 block of Cleveland Avenue.
8:54 a.m., theft, 100 block of Illinois Street.
11:29 a.m., criminal trespass, retail theft, West Newell Road.
12:14 p.m., burglary to vehicle, 200 block of Cronkhite Avenue.
1:18 p.m., property damage accident, hit and run, unit block of Del Valley Road.
1:23 p.m., assault, 200 block of Kansas Avenue.
2:20 p.m., retail theft in Tilton, 1500 block of Georgetown Road.
5:01 p.m., domestic battery, 1100 block of North Grant Street.
5:40 p.m., domestic battery, 200 block of North Kansas Avenue.
6:51 p.m., aggravated assault, Bowman Avenue and Voorhees Street.
6:59 p.m., domestic battery, unit block of Crawford Street.
7:03 p.m., battery involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.
7:24 p.m., property damage accident, Maplewood Avenue and Georgetown Road.
7:57 p.m., shots fired, 100 block of Cronkhite Avenue.
8:36 p.m., theft, 1100 block of North Gilbert Street.
8:40 p.m., property damage accident, Bowman Avenue and Main Street.
8:49 p.m., property damage accident, Georgetown Road and Lyons Road.
9:08 p.m., possession of a controlled substance, possession of cannabis, driving with a revoked license in Tilton, 500 block of Atwood Street.
Monday, April 10:
1 a.m., possession of methamphetamine, wanted on a warrant, 1700 block of West Williams Street.
3:16 a.m., criminal damage, unit block of Bremer Avenue.
4:29 a.m., property damage accident in Rossville, 3600 North Road and 1900 East Road.
