Incidents reported to Danville and Vermilion County police include: Friday, June 30 through Saturday, July 1:
Friday
7:25 a.m., injury accident in Danville, West Williams and Gilbert streets.
10:20 a.m., property damage accident, North Bowman and East Voorhees streets, 2 vehicles involved.
11:42 a.m., property damage accident in Danville, State Route 1 and Tucka Bucka Road, 2 vehicles involved.
11:43 a.m., property damage accident in Danville, South Gilbert Street, 2 vehicles involved.
6:45 a.m., domestic battery in Tilton, 1000 block of Glendale Avenue.
7:19 a.m., criminal damage in Danville, damaged store window, 500 block of North Vermilion.
8:24 a.m., burglary in Danville, 2000 block of North Vermilion.
10:25 a.m., burglary in Tilton, stolen power tools.
9:03 a.m., criminal damage n Danville, damaged store window, 1200 block of East Main.
11:03 a.m., battery in Danville, 1200 block of Garden Drive.
1:11 p.m., disorderly conduct in Danville, 500 block of Mikel Road.
6:54 a.m. burglary and criminal damage and theft in Danville, 600 block of South Bowman.
5:05 p.m., criminal trespass in Danville, 700 block of Oak Street.
7:07 p.m., aggravated domestic battery, reckless driving, child endangerment in Danville, Fowler and Deerwood, arrest made.
7:16 p.m., battery in Danville, 1600 block of North Gilbert.
3:05 p.m., hit and run in Danville, Gilbert and Fairchild, 2 vehicles involved.
3:39 p.m., property damage accident in Danville, Iowa and East Main, 2 vehicles involved.
7:32 p.m., hit and run accident in Danville, 2600 block of North Vermilion, 2 vehicles involved.
8:08 p.m., hit and run accident in Tilton, 300 block of Fairfield.
9:51 p.m., battery in Westville, 200 block of West Main.
10:10 p.m., domestic battery in Danville, at business location in 300 block of Lynch Drive.
9:49 p.m., aggravated battery in Danville, 400 block of Montclaire.
Saturday
12:12 a.m., domestic battery in Oakwood, 100 block of East Road.
11:14 p.m., property damage accident, 1200 block of North Bowman.
11:59 p.m., property damage accident in Danville, Iowa and East Williams, 2 vehicles involved.
9:03 a.m., burglary and criminal damage in Danville, 700 block of North Vermilion.
10:28 a.m., domestic battery in Danville, 1000 block of North Hazel.
12:32 p.m., retail theft at Danville Walmart, arrest made.
3:25 p.m., battery in Westville, James Street.
3:56 p.m., battery in Danville, 400 block of South Buchanan.
5:01 p.m., domestic battery in Danville, 900 block of Cleveland. One arrest.
5:28 p.m., domestic battery in Hoopeston, 300 block of West Washington, arrest made.
6:50 p.m., hit and run property damage accident in Danville, 2600 block of North Vermilion.
7:30 p.m., hit and run property damage accident in Danville, North Vermilion and East Seminary.
7:11 p.m., aggravated battery in Danville, unit block of Lake Street.
8:43, domestic disturbance in Potomac, 100 block of North May.
11:31 p.m., property damage in Danville, unit block of Hampton Road.
1:55 p.m., property damage accident in Hoopeston, Route 1, 2 vehicles.
1:29 a.m., property damage accident in Rossville, Route 1 and Manns Chapel Road.
Sunday
12:29 a.m., aggravated domestic battery and mob action in Potomac, 100 block of North May.
1:48 a.m., aggravated battery with a deadly weapon in Danville, 1600 block of Beechwood.
12:37 a.m., burglary in Danville, 1200 block of Garden Drive.
