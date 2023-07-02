Incidents reported to Danville and Vermilion County police include: Friday, June 30 through Saturday, July 1:

Friday

7:25 a.m., injury accident in Danville, West Williams and Gilbert streets.

10:20 a.m., property damage accident, North Bowman and East Voorhees streets, 2 vehicles involved.

11:42 a.m., property damage accident in Danville, State Route 1 and Tucka Bucka Road, 2 vehicles involved.

11:43 a.m., property damage accident in Danville, South Gilbert Street, 2 vehicles involved.

6:45 a.m., domestic battery in Tilton, 1000 block of Glendale Avenue.

7:19 a.m., criminal damage in Danville, damaged store window, 500 block of North Vermilion.

8:24 a.m., burglary in Danville, 2000 block of North Vermilion.

10:25 a.m., burglary in Tilton, stolen power tools.

9:03 a.m., criminal damage n Danville, damaged store window, 1200 block of East Main.

11:03 a.m., battery in Danville, 1200 block of Garden Drive.

1:11 p.m., disorderly conduct in Danville, 500 block of Mikel Road.

6:54 a.m. burglary and criminal damage and theft in Danville, 600 block of South Bowman.

5:05 p.m., criminal trespass in Danville, 700 block of Oak Street.

7:07 p.m., aggravated domestic battery, reckless driving, child endangerment in Danville, Fowler and Deerwood, arrest made.

7:16 p.m., battery in Danville, 1600 block of North Gilbert.

3:05 p.m., hit and run in Danville, Gilbert and Fairchild, 2 vehicles involved.

3:39 p.m., property damage accident in Danville, Iowa and East Main, 2 vehicles involved.

7:32 p.m., hit and run accident in Danville, 2600 block of North Vermilion, 2 vehicles involved.

8:08 p.m., hit and run accident in Tilton, 300 block of Fairfield.

9:51 p.m., battery in Westville, 200 block of West Main.

10:10 p.m., domestic battery in Danville, at business location in 300 block of Lynch Drive.

9:49 p.m., aggravated battery in Danville, 400 block of Montclaire.

Saturday

12:12 a.m., domestic battery in Oakwood, 100 block of East Road.

11:14 p.m., property damage accident, 1200 block of North Bowman.

11:59 p.m., property damage accident in Danville, Iowa and East Williams, 2 vehicles involved.

9:03 a.m., burglary and criminal damage in Danville, 700 block of North Vermilion.

10:28 a.m., domestic battery in Danville, 1000 block of North Hazel.

12:32 p.m., retail theft at Danville Walmart, arrest made.

3:25 p.m., battery in Westville, James Street.

3:56 p.m., battery in Danville, 400 block of South Buchanan.

5:01 p.m., domestic battery in Danville, 900 block of Cleveland. One arrest.

5:28 p.m., domestic battery in Hoopeston, 300 block of West Washington, arrest made.

6:50 p.m., hit and run property damage accident in Danville, 2600 block of North Vermilion.

7:30 p.m., hit and run property damage accident in Danville, North Vermilion and East Seminary.

7:11 p.m., aggravated battery in Danville, unit block of Lake Street.

8:43, domestic disturbance in Potomac, 100 block of North May.

11:31 p.m., property damage in Danville, unit block of Hampton Road.

1:55 p.m., property damage accident in Hoopeston, Route 1, 2 vehicles.

1:29 a.m., property damage accident in Rossville, Route 1 and Manns Chapel Road.

Sunday

12:29 a.m., aggravated domestic battery and mob action in Potomac, 100 block of North May.

1:48 a.m., aggravated battery with a deadly weapon in Danville, 1600 block of Beechwood.

12:37 a.m., burglary in Danville, 1200 block of Garden Drive.

Tags

Trending Video