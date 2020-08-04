Incidents reported to police include:
Thursday:
Assault, battery and disorderly conduct at OSF Healthcare, 812 N. Logan.
Resisting and obstructing in the 1200 block of Grant; a man was arrested.
Theft in the 1400 block of East Main.
Criminal damage to property in the 3600 block of North Vermilion.
Friday:
Aggravated battery reported at OSF Healthcare, 812 N. Logan.
Battery at 1208 Garden Drive.
Battery in the 1200 block of Clarence.
Theft in the 500 block of Bensyl.
Criminal damage to property in the 1700 block of East Fairchild.
Impersonating a police office in the 500 block of North Gilbert.
Domestic battery in the 1100 block of North Logan.
Criminal trespass in the 1200 block of Clarence. A woman was given a notice to appear.
Criminal damage at 3508 Cambridge Court.
Criminal damage in the 600 block of Plum Street.
Possession of drug paraphernalia in the Sherman and Logan; a woman was arrested.
Telephone harassment in the first block of Corrine.
Violation of order of protection and aggravated battery in the 1700 block of East Fairchild.
Disorderly conduct in the 200 block of Grace.
Criminal damage at Holy Family Church, 444 E. Main St.
Criminal trespass at Lewis Courtyard. A man was released on a notice to appear.
Stolen vehicle from the Days Inn, 77 N. Gilbert.
Aggravated fleeing and eluding at Main and Bowman.
Violation of order of probation in the 400 block of Outten.
Burglary in the 300 block of Chandler.
Battery in the 800 block of north Bowman Avenue.
Criminal trespass to property at Mach I, 510 N. Gilbert St. A man was issued a notice to appear.
Saturday:
Burglary to resident and theft in the 600 block of North Kimball.
Domestic dispute in the 2400 block of Georgetown Road.
Disorderly conduct in the 600 block of Bryan Avenue.
Burglary in the 100 block of South Griffin.
Theft in the 300 block of Plum.
Reckless discharge of a firearm in the 900 block of East Winter.
Possession of drug paraphernalia and DUI at Voorhees and Jackson.
Domestic battery in the 1000 block of Chandler.
Aggravated assault in the 1600 block of Clyman. A man was arrested.
Theft in the 100 block of Pennsylvania.
Sunday:
Domestic battery in the 500 block of North Bowman Avenue.
Disorderly conduct in the 900 block of Hubbard Lane.
Stolen registration at 1518 N. Vermilion St.
Theft of medication at the Days Inn, 77 N. Gilbert.
Aggravated discharge of a firearm in the first block of South State.
Aggravated discharge of a firearm in the 200 block of South Virginia.
Monday:
Theft in the 300 block of College Street.
Domestic battery in the 900 block of North Hazel Street.
Reckless discharge of a firearm at Hazel and Cherry streets.
Vermilion County
July 29:
Forgery in the 500 block of North Main Street, Fithian.
Thursday:
Theft and criminal damage to property in the 20300 East block of 2050 North Road, Danville.
Criminal trespass in the 1500 East bock of 470 North Road, Ridge Farm; a man was arrested.
Identity theft in the 100 block of McCarty, Muncie.
Friday:
Possession of meth with intent to sell In the 800 block of Lawndale, Tilton.
Burglary in the 21100 block of Walnut Hill Road, Danville.
Domestic dispute and disobeying police in the 400 block of South Fifth Street, and later, battery in the 300 block of West Main Street, Hoopeston. A woman was given city citations for both incidents.
Trespassing at the 112 Wine and Coffee Shop, 112 E. Main St., Hoopeston. A woman was given a city notice to appear.
Theft of a firearm in Potomac.
Unlawful visitation interference in the 200 block of West Myers, Tilton.
Domestic dispute in the 300 block of South State, Westville.
Theft in the first block of Coachlight Drive, Tilton.
Saturday:
Damage to state-supported property, resisting police, obstructing justice and no valid driver’s license in the 500 block of West Main Street, south alley, Hoopeston. A man was arrested.
Burglary in the 600 block of 16sth Street, Georgetown.
Theft from vehicle in the 2100 block of Batestown Road, Danville.
Burglary at Catlin Mini Storage, 302 Seminary.
Battery in the 200 block of Western Avenue, Danville; a man was arrested.
Burglary in the 19500 East block of 4000 North Road, Hoopeston.
Sunday:
Burglary in the 2700 block of Georgetown Road, Westville.
Identify theft in the 3500 block of North Bowman Danville.
Hoopeston Fire Department responded to a fire alarm at Heritage Health, 426 N. Dixie Highway, and concluded that it was a mechanical issue.
NOTE: Local police no longer provide addresses in accident reports.
Accidents involving tickets or injuries include:
July 21, 1:22 p.m. — At State and Main streets, Westville, involving Kelby Nesbitt of Oakwood and Breanna R. Wilson of Marshall. Nesbitt was cited for failure to signal when required.
July 23, 4:07 p.m. — At South State and Michigan, Westville, involving Anna Humrichous of Chrisman and Cara L. Kiger of Westville. Humrichous was cited for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.
July 27, 2:53 p.m. — At Perrysville Road and Griffin Street, Danville, involving Damon Rhodes of Champaign and Joseph S. Kuchenbrod of St. Joseph. Rhodes was cited for operating an uninsured vehicle and disobeying a stop sign.
July 28, 12:22 p.m. — At Fairchild and Harmon involving Joseph M. Isaac Jr. and James L. Brougher, both of Danville. Isaac was cited for failure to yield at an intersection.
July 29, 1 p.m. —In the 1100 block of North Vermilion Street involving Maryillin S. Schatz of Danville and another drive. Schatz was cited for improper lane usage.
July 29, 5:19 p.m. — In the 600 block of East Voorhees involving Tyson K. Jones and Ty A. Orvis, both of Danville. Jones was cited for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.
July 30, 7:21 a.m. — In the 1000 block of Moore involving Javontae D. Sinclaire of Chicago. Sinclaire was cited for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident and no valid driver’s license.
Saturday, 5:37 p.m. — At Voorhees and Jackson involving Cory L. Garrett of Williamsport, Ind., and SanJuana Ortiz of Danville. Garrett was cited for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident and driving under the influence.
Saturday, 10:01p.m. — Vehicle damaged pole at Third Street and East Thompson Avenue, Hoopeston. Matthew Carter, 37, of St. Joseph was cited for leaving scene of accident, improper lane usage and operating an uninsured vehicle.
Sunday, 8:41 a.m. — In the 3200 block of Vista involving Jeffrey Wayne Leigh II of Danville. Leigh was cited for improper backing and reckless driving.
Crime Stoppers pays rewards up to $1,000 for information on felony crimes or fugitives in the Vermilion County area. The Crime Stoppers can be reached at 446-TIPS or an anonymous e-mail left at vermilioncounty.crimestoppersweb.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.