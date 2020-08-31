Incidents reported to police include:
Thursday:
Burglary in the 1000 block of Shasta Drive.
Friday:
Domestic battery in the 1100 block of Chandler.
Burglary in the 1200 block of Koehn Drive.
Theft at 504 W. Woodbury.
Disorderly conduct and assault in the 100 block of West Fairchild.
Theft reported at Old National Bank, 2 W. Main St.
Theft at Lynch and U.S. Route 136.
Animal cruelty in the first block of South Alexander.
Credit card fraud at Casey’s, 845 E. Voorhees.
Disorderly conduct in the 700 block of Harmon; a man was arrested.
Domestic dispute in the 1600 block of Skyline.
Criminal trespass at East Fairchild and Redden Court.
Arson investigation at 713 Harmon St.
Theft at 1240 Garden Drive.
Arson investigation at 206 N. California Ave.
Theft in the 600 block of Plum.
Saturday:
Theft in the 400 block of South Buchanan.
Reckless discharge in the 100 block of Cronkhite.
Domestic battery at 1009 W. Clay St.
Domestic battery in the 1000 block of Pries.
Disorderly conduct at 3535 N. Vermilion St.
Reckless discharge of a weapon in the 1100 block of North Gilbert.
Battery and criminal damage in the 600 block of Jewell.
Fraud in the first block of Cronkhite.
Retail theft at Mach 1, 510 N. Gilbert; a woman was arrested.
Burglary to motor vehicle in the 2800 block of East Main.
Resisting a police officer in the first block of South Crawford; a man was arrested.
Disorderly conduct in the 1000 block of East Seminary; a man was arrested.
Harassment in the first block of Indiana.
Theft in the 700 block of Cleveland.
Domestic battery and criminal damage in the 900 block of Cleveland.
Sunday:
City ordinance violation at North Logan Avenue and West Williams Street.
Possession of stolen property at the Untouchables, 106 Commercial.
Reckless discharge of a firearm at 1213 Garden Drive.
Aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, possession of stolen property, no valid FOID in the 700 block of Commercial.
Reckless discharge of a firearm at 101 E. Seminary.
Theft or mislaid property reported at Dollar General, 300 W. Fairchild.
Aggravated fleeing and eluding at Williams and Nebraska; a man was arrested.
Mob action and battery at 77 N. Gilbert.
Retail theft at Menard’s, 36 E. West Newell.
Theft at 3535 N. Vermilion St.
Theft in the 1100 block of Glenwood.
Home invasion in the first block of Shady Lane.
Criminal damage to property in the 1000 block of Belton.
Domestic battery in the 900 block of Belton; a man was arrested.
Fraud in the 4000 block of Stonington Drive.
Theft at Meijer, 3649 N. Vermilion.
Theft in the 900 block of Knollcrest.
Domestic dispute in the 400 block of Harvey.
Possession of a controlled substance and possession at 18 E. West Newell Road.
Reckless discharge of a firearm in the first block of East Conron.
Monday:
Burglary and theft in the 600 block of Harvey.
Friday:
Domestic battery in the first block of Church Street, Westville; a man was arrested.
Aggravated assault in the first block of Riley, Westville; a man was arrested.
Aggravated fleeing and eluding at Illinois Route 1 and Route 3650, Rosville; a man was arrested.
Fraud in the 19600 block of North Henning Road.
Vehicle stolen from the 8900 East block of 4200 North Road, Hoopeston.
Saturday:
Domestic dispute at 1831 Perrysville Road; a woman was arrested.
Domestic battery in the 600 block of South Main, Fairmount.
Criminal damage to property in the 1000 block of Central Avenue, Tilton.
Burglary in the first block of Vinson, Danville.
Battery in the 42700 North block of 880 East Road, East Lynn.
Battery in the 300 block of West Chestnut Street, Hoopeston.
Sunday:
Criminal damage in the 400 block of Seymour, Oakwood.
Retail theft at Dollar General, 705 S. Chicago, Rossville; a man was arrested.
Burglary in the 100 block of West Main, Indianola.
Burglary in the 1300 block of South State, Westville.
Monday:
Aggravated fleeing and eluding at Ingle Avenue and South State Street, Westville.
NOTE: Local police no longer provide addresses in accident reports.
Accidents involving tickets or injuries include:
Friday, 1:36 p.m. — In the 15500 block of Perrysville Road involving Timothy Schroeder of Newport, Ind. He was cited for driving with a suspended license and improper lane usage.
Saturday, 5:35 p.m. — At Glenburn Creek Road near 1000 East Road, Oakwood, involving Hanna Kucharczyk of Champaign. She was cited for violation of license classification.
Crime Stoppers pays rewards up to $1,000 for information on felony crimes or fugitives in the Vermilion County area. The Crime Stoppers can be reached at 446-TIPS or an anonymous e-mail left at vermilioncounty.crimestoppersweb.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.