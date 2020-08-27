Incidents reported to police include:
Danville
Monday:
Theft in the 1200 block of Clarence.
Tuesday:
Criminal damage at 1500 Valleyview.
Wednesday:
Criminal damage in the 1200 block of Koehn Drive.
Disorderly conduct in the first block of Cronkhite Street.
Criminal damage to property in the 1000 block of North Vermilion Street.
Burglary to residence in the 100 block of North Vermilion.
Possession of a controlled substance at Griffin and Williams. A man was arrested.
Retail theft at Meijer, 3649 N. Vermilion; a woman was released on a notice to appear.
Theft of registration in the first block of Grand Circle.
Domestic battery and assault in the 1100 block of Moore Street; multiple arrests were made.
Theft in the 800 block of East Main.
Burglary to residence in the 1200 block of Chandler.
Thursday:
Robbery and criminal trespass in the 500 block of Harvey.
Criminal sexual assault at 1202 Garden Drive.
Domestic battery in the first block of Columbus Street.
Aggravated domestic violence at Bowman Avenue and East Fairchild.
Burglary and criminal trespass in the 1000 block of North Vermilion Street.
Vermilion County
Aug. 22:
Fraud in the 1300 block of King Street, Tilton.
Wednesday:
Criminal damage to property in the 300 block of West Penn, Hoopeston. A woman was issued a city notice to appear.
Unlawful use of a weapon, aggravated assault and aggravated discharge of a firearm in the 200 block of Crestwood, Tilton.
Domestic battery in the 15900 block of Second Street, Westville.
Burglary from motor vehicle in the 300 block of Red Store Street, Westville.
Theft from motor vehicle in the 200 block of Red Store, Westville.
Domestic dispute in the 200 block of West Lake Boulevard, Danville.
Burglary to vehicle in the 100 block of Smith, Danville.
NOTE: Local police no longer provide addresses in accident reports.
Accidents involving tickets or injuries include:
Aug. 21, 11:35 a.m. — At Baer Street and Trego Drive, Hoopeston, where a grain semi-tractor made a U-turn and hit utility pole, causing it to break and fall.
Wednesday, 10:14 a.m. — In the 3600 block of North Vermilion involving Robert Skoglund and Presley L. Johnson, both of Danville. Skoglund was cited for operating an uninsured vehicle.
Wednesday, 10:20 a.m. — At Vermilion and Lake Shore Drive involving Joshua Ehrnwald and Carol L. Paris, both of Danville. Ehrnwald was cited for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.
Wednesday, 4:23 p.m. — At Mill Road near 1715 East Road, McKendree Township, involving N.R. Traye Trimble of Danville. Trimble was cited for driving with suspended or revoked license.
Crime Stoppers pays rewards up to $1,000 for information on felony crimes or fugitives in the Vermilion County area. The Crime Stoppers can be reached at 446-TIPS or an anonymous e-mail left at vermilioncounty.crimestoppersweb.com
